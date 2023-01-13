Lifestyle The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in January Including New Balance sneakers, KitchenAid stand mixers, and Shark vacuums By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. In addition to being majorly discounted, our finds are also customer favorites, with many racking up tons of five-star ratings. Some have even earned spots on Amazon's various best-sellers and Movers and Shakers charts, which show trending products in real time. To make things easy from the start, we put the 10 best deals overall right at the top of the list. Don't miss out on the lightweight Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum that shoppers call "powerful" while it's on sale for just $90. And score double discounts on the Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, which was one of Oprah's Favorite Things last year. There's no end date listed for these deals, so be sure to pick up your favorite finds while you can still save! And be sure to bookmark this page and come back to it for more bargains, as we'll be updating it throughout the rest of the month. Amazon Best Overall Deals Oprah-Loved Find: Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99) Top Outlet Deal: Lodge Seasoned Cast Iron 5-Piece Bundle, $89.90 (orig. $150) Under-$100 Stick Vacuum: Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum, $89.05 (orig. $119.97) Amazon Fire TV Stick, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Hanes Women's Crewneck Sweatshirt, $10.15 (orig. $18) Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $479.99 (orig. $549) Instant Vortex Air Fryer Oven Combo, $99.95 (orig. $139.99) Amazon Fire HD 8 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $119.99) Aquasonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush, $33.95 (orig. $59.95) Dearfoams Fireside Sydney Shearling Fur Slippers, $44.95 (orig. $75) Amazon Best Editor-Loved Deals As a deals writer, I spend all day searching for the best deals on the Internet. As you can imagine, my own virtual shopping carts tend to stay pretty full. And this month, I'm eyeing popular products from customer-favorite brands. To stay warm and cozy at home, I'm wrapping up in the Bedsure Twin Fleece Blanket that's on sale for as little as $20. Made of microfiber, the flannel fleece blanket is soft to the touch. There's no shortage of comfy blankets on the market but not many are backed by more than 109,800 five-star ratings from customers like this one. In reviews, they rave that the "lightweight yet very warm" blanket "feels so luxurious." Another comfy find I'm snapping up? The Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, which is marked down to $23. My favorite bras are ones I forget I'm wearing, and since this lightweight cotton bralette is soft and stretchy with a flexible band, it should fit the bill. Bedsure Twin Fleece Blanket, $19.99 (orig. $32.12) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, $22.50 (orig. $30) Meiruby Electric Lighter, $11.89 (orig. $14.99) Levi's Classic Straight Jeans, $36.99 (orig. $79.50) Iniu Portable Charger, $17.59 with coupon (orig. $35.97) Amazon Best Home Deals If you're planning on giving your home a refresh this year, you're in luck. Right now, there are discounts on everything from furniture and cleaning gadgets to bedding and storage organizers. You can easily upgrade your entire bed — without breaking the bank — thanks to deals on the Zinus Van Metal Platform Bed Frame, Novilla Full Mattress, and the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows. You can also save on gadgets designed to keep your home and appliances clean. Remove lint buildup from your dryer with the Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit that's on sale for only $13. And don't forget to grab the popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop to clean and sanitize your hard floors. With swivel steering and a comfortable handle, it's easy to maneuver around and under furniture throughout your home. Plus, it comes with two washable microfiber pads that are double-sided. More than 26,000 customers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, raving that it leaves their floors "sparkling clean." Zinus Van 16-Inch Metal Platform Bed Frame, $139.84 (orig. $180) Novilla Full Mattress, $269.99 (orig. $316.99) Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows, $40 with coupon (orig. $63.99) Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit, $12.95 (orig. $16.99) Shark Steam Pocket Mop, $59.99 (orig. $89.99) Dreo Space Heater, $67.49 (orig. $74.99) Germ Guardian Air Purifier with HEPA 13 Filter, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $38.19 (orig. $49.99) Fab Totes 6-Pack Storage Bags, $21.66 (orig. $29.99) Bissell SpotClean Pet Pro Portable Carpet Cleaner, $155.09 (orig. $175.09) Chakir Turkish Linens Towel Set, $35.19 (orig. $43.99) Amazon Shoppers Say They're 'Not Freezing Anymore' Thanks to This Space Heater — and It's on Sale Amazon Best Vacuum Deals Whether you want to quickly remove the crumbs in between couch cushions or deep clean your floors, now's a great time to invest in a vacuum cleaner. Our top picks feature savings on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, handheld vacuums, and upright vacuums. That even includes deals on iRobot, Shark, and Black and Decker. To save time and energy maintaining clean floors, opt for the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner now that it's on sale for just $89 — a noteworthy price, given that a robot vacuum cleaner can typically run you hundreds of dollars. Equipped with four cleaning modes, a brushless suction port, and anti-drop sensors, the slim robot vacuum cleans dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris. While you sit back and relax, the smart device cleans your hard floors and carpets — including under furniture thanks to its slim design — for up to 100 minutes on a full charge. And when its battery runs low, it'll automatically return to its charging base to recharge and then pick up right where it left off. To tackle embedded debris, snag the Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's slashed by 42 percent. The powerful vacuum has swivel steering that makes it easy to move between different floor types and around corners. It also comes with a crevice tool and pet dust brush to clean above-floor messes, from dusty baseboards to pet hair-covered couches. Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $88.88 (orig. $259.99) Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $120.99 (orig. $209.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.98 (orig. $449.98) Roborock E5 Mop Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $359.99) Nequare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $104.49 with coupon (orig. $499.99) iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $299.99 (orig. $349.99) Shark ZU561 Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $219.99 (orig. $279.99) Black + Decker QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $29.98 (orig. $61.49) Oraimo Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) Tineco A11 Tango Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $249.99 (orig. $399.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals So far this month, the kitchen category is overflowing with stellar deals on popular finds from Ninja, KitchenAid, Crock Pot, and more customer-favorite brands. We're adding the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven to our virtual carts while it's 40 percent off. Use the cast iron vessel, which comes in 27 colors, to make your favorite hearty stews and soups this winter. Another deal you won't want to pass up? The All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillet Set, as it's marked down by 35 percent. The two-piece set comes with an 8-inch pan and a 10-inch pan that are both made of hard-anodized aluminum, meaning they heat up quickly. They also have three layers of nonstick coating, so they require little to no oil and are a breeze to clean. More than 8,800 customers have given the pans a perfect rating, with many praising their "excellent heat distribution." Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $79.90 (orig. $133) Oxo Good Grips Nonstick Skillet, $37.49 (orig. $49.99) Dash Quest Countertop Blender, $59.99 (orig. $79.99) Ninja Mega Kitchen System, $159.90 (orig. $199.99) FineDine 4-Piece Glass Bakeware Set, $26.99 (orig. $39.99) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast-Iron 8-Inch Skillet, $14.90 (orig. $26) Kitchenaid Artisan Mini Plus 3.5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer, $329.95 (orig. $379.99) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Crock Pot 8-Quart Slow Cooker, $74.99 (orig. $99.99) Mueller Multiblade Adjustable Mandoline Cheese/Vegetable Slicer, $30.37 with coupon (orig. $39.97) Swedish Wholesale Reusable Swedish Dishcloths, 10-Pack, $20.82 (orig. $24.99) I Purged All of My Old Food Storage Containers for This Leak-Proof Set That's Now 43% Off at Amazon Amazon Best Tech Deals In the tech section, you can score savings on everything from big-ticket items to small tech accessories. This month, we're eyeing deals on Amazon devices, including the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV that's 32 percent off and the All-New Echo Dot that's 30 percent off. We also found standout discounts on wireless headphones and earbuds from Beats by Dre. Listen to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for up to 40 hours on a full charge. The sleek headphones, which are compatible with iOS and Android devices, have adjustable cushioned ear pads, making them super comfortable. Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $319.99 (orig. $469.99) All-New Echo Dot, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129.99 (orig. $199.95) Fitbit Inspire 2 Health and Fitness Tracker, $78.95 (orig. $99.95) Bose SoundLink Micro Bluetooth Speaker, $99 (orig. $119) Samsung 65-Inch Class Curved 4K UHD HDR Smart TV, $647.99 (orig. $799.99) Amazon Eero Pro 6 Mesh Wi-Fi 6 Router, $160 ($229) Kasa Mini Smart Plug, 2-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Addtam Outlet Extender with 4 USB Ports, $16.12 with coupon (orig. $26.99) Sony 65-Inch Bravia Xr Mini LED Smart Google TV, $2,198 (orig. $2,799) Amazon Best Fashion Deals In the market for cozy winter clothes that don't sacrifice style for comfort? We pulled together a handful of clothing deals on warm outerwear, soft sweaters, and fleece leggings. Right now, you can score savings on the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket that comes in 13 colors, from classic neutrals to bright hues. Filled with 90 percent duck down, the windproof jacket has a fleece-lined hood and six roomy pockets. We rounded up deals on comfy shoes and cute accessories too, including these New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneakers that are on sale for $63. The lace-up shoes have a suede and nylon upper and a studded outsole. Shoppers who've given them a five-star rating say they've gotten "so many compliments" when wearing the "beautiful" and "supportive" shoes. The sneakers have even earned a seal of approval from a high school teacher, who wrote, "These shoes are super comfortable and I can walk around in them all day," and added, "Highly recommend if you're looking for the vintage kicks that are cushy too." Orolay Thickened Down Jacket, $119.99 with coupon (orig. $149.99) New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneaker, $62.68 (orig. $79.99) Ray-Ban Classic Polarized Aviator Sunglasses, $173.47 (orig. $213) Baleaf Fleece Lined Waisted Thermal Leggings with Pockets, $30.99 (orig. $39.99) Amazon Essentials Cotton Bikini Brief Underwear, 6-Pack, $11.10 (orig. $15.90) Amazon Essentials Pleated Shoulder Crewneck Sweater, $13.60 (orig. $24.90) Travelon Metro Convertible Small Crossbody Bag, $25.49 (orig. $42) Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoe, $99.95 (orig. $140) Daily Ritual Teddy Bear Fleece Oversized Jacket, $41.90 (orig. $59.90) Beaully Flannel Plaid Shacket, $27.91 (orig. $38.99) Longking Quilted Zip-Up Vest, $25.19 (orig. $35.99) Zesica Turtleneck Batwing Sleeve Knitted Pullover Sweater, $41.99 (orig. $51.99) Amazon Best Beauty Deals If your beauty routine is in need of some new additions, don't miss out on these makeup, hair care, and skincare deals that we pulled together. In the makeup category, we found a gorgeous 12-shade eyeshadow palette, a lengthening mascara, and a smudge-proof liquid eyeliner — all on sale for $10 or less. Our top skincare deal pick this month? The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Repairing Essence that's currently slashed by 50 percent off. With the impressive discount, the lightweight facial serum costs just $12.50, its lowest price ever. The dermatologist-tested serum is made from snail secretion filtrate (with no snails harmed in the process, according to the brand) that's formulated to hydrate and repair dry and damaged skin. Nearly 18,000 customers have given the "miracle product" a five-star rating, with many saying it leaves their skin "super smooth" and "incredibly soft." One reviewer shared, "It has erased all my dark spots and even severe scarring from my cystic acne." Maybelline New York The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, $9.29 (orig. $12.99) Maybelline Sky High Washable Mascara, $9.98 (orig. $12.99) Nyx Professional Makeup Epic Ink Liner, $7.92 (orig. $10) Top Skincare Deal: Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Repairing Essence, $12.50 (orig. $25) Garnier SkinActive Micellar Water, $7.97 ($10.49) CeraVe Retinol Serum, $11.93 (orig. $17.99) Revlon One Step Volumizer Plus 2.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $44.99 (orig. $69.99) Kate Blanc Cosmetics Castor Oil, $9.99 ($14.99) Conair 1-Inch Double Ceramic Flat Iron, $15.98 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Best Under $25 Deals Some of our favorite deals this month happen to be the cheapest ones. From satin pillowcases to a hydrating moisturizer, all of these products are on sale for less than $25. If you want an easy way to upgrade your coffee, snap up the customer-favorite Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother for just $13. The popular kitchen gadget has racked up more than 70,000 five-star ratings from customers who call it "sleek" and "powerful" in reviews. One shopper raved, "This little tool is amazing and does a great job of helping me prepare a delicious cup of coffee right in my own home." Another popular home gadget we're eyeing? The Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee that's also marked down to just $13. More than 46,400 customers swear by the stainless steel squeegee to keep everything from bathroom mirrors, glass shower doors, and other surfaces clean and streak-free. Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother, $12.99 (orig. $21.99) Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee, $12.74 (orig. $25) Bedelite Satin Silk Pillowcase, $6.79 (orig. $12.99) L'Oreal Paris Skincare Collagen Face Moisturizer, $8.98 (orig. $11.49) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $20.65 (orig. $29.99) InnoGear Essential Oil Diffuser, $12.57 (orig. $19.99) Gonii Cushioned Athletic Ankle Socks, 5-Pack, $13.59 (orig. $25.99) Baimei Face Roller and Gua Sha Set, $9.98 (orig. $19.99) Hilife Travel Steamer, $24.79 (orig. $30.99) Zorfin Fanny Pack, $17.98 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Best Outlet Deals If you're looking for bargains across categories, Amazon's Outlet has you covered. We combed through the discount section and found the very best deals on everything from clothing and accessories to furniture and small kitchen appliances. In the home category, check out the Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter while it's 49 percent off. It has a metal rod and three adjustable planters that you can use to display your favorite plants. You can even use the functional decor to grow herbs from your kitchen. We also found several can't-miss furniture deals, including the Ameriwood Home Dakota Desk that's slashed by 65 percent. The L-shaped desk has a spacious surface that can hold up to 100 pounds, as well as two open shelves for ample storage space. More than 9,100 customers have given the "sturdy" desk a five-star rating, calling out that it's "easy to assemble" in reviews. Umbra Triflora Hanging 3-Pot Planter, $32.23 (orig. $63) Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Shelves, $77.75 (orig. $219) Amazon Essentials Polar Soft Fleece Jacket, $16.40 (orig. $29.90) T-Fal 8-Inch Nonstick Thermo-Spot Heat Indicator Fry Pan, $24.10 (orig. $49.99) FashionPuzzle Triple Zip Small Crossbody Bag, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) Aveeno Fresh Greens Blend Sulfate-Free Shampoo, $6.29 with coupon (orig. $8.99) Bissell Symphony Pet Steam Mop and Steam Vacuum Cleaner, $180.24 (orig. $226.59) Ovente Portable 5-Speed Mixing Electric Hand Mixer, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Amazon Basics Stainless Steel Kettle, $21.10 (orig. $29.99) Winsome Wood Henry SideTable, $57.93 (orig. $93.86) Rowenta Handheld Garment Steamer, $28.49 (orig. $39.99) Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129.99 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Repairing Essence, $12.50 (orig. $25); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee, $12.74 (orig. $25); amazon.com Amazon Buy It! Ameriwood Home Dakota L-Shaped Desk with Shelves, $77.75 (orig. $219); amazon.com