The 100 Best Deals We've Found on Amazon in January

If you've shopped on Amazon lately, you know the retailer is starting off 2023 with all kinds of impressive deals.

To ensure you don't miss out on any of the steep discounts happening right now, we compiled an exhaustive list of the best Amazon deals we've seen this month. Our roundup spotlights savings (up to 78 percent off!) across home, kitchen, tech, fashion, beauty, and more. And that even includes sales on products from Apple, Sony, KitchenAid, iRobot, New Balance, and other popular brands.

In addition to being majorly discounted, our finds are also customer favorites, with many racking up tons of five-star ratings. Some have even earned spots on Amazon's various best-sellers and Movers and Shakers charts, which show trending products in real time.

To make things easy from the start, we put the 10 best deals overall right at the top of the list. Don't miss out on the lightweight Inse N6 Cordless Vacuum that shoppers call "powerful" while it's on sale for just $90. And score double discounts on the Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box Organizer, which was one of Oprah's Favorite Things last year.

There's no end date listed for these deals, so be sure to pick up your favorite finds while you can still save! And be sure to bookmark this page and come back to it for more bargains, as we'll be updating it throughout the rest of the month.

Best Overall Deals

Best Editor-Loved Deals

As a deals writer, I spend all day searching for the best deals on the Internet. As you can imagine, my own virtual shopping carts tend to stay pretty full. And this month, I'm eyeing popular products from customer-favorite brands.

To stay warm and cozy at home, I'm wrapping up in the Bedsure Twin Fleece Blanket that's on sale for as little as $20. Made of microfiber, the flannel fleece blanket is soft to the touch. There's no shortage of comfy blankets on the market but not many are backed by more than 109,800 five-star ratings from customers like this one. In reviews, they rave that the "lightweight yet very warm" blanket "feels so luxurious."

Another comfy find I'm snapping up? The Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette, which is marked down to $23. My favorite bras are ones I forget I'm wearing, and since this lightweight cotton bralette is soft and stretchy with a flexible band, it should fit the bill.

Best Home Deals

If you're planning on giving your home a refresh this year, you're in luck. Right now, there are discounts on everything from furniture and cleaning gadgets to bedding and storage organizers. You can easily upgrade your entire bed — without breaking the bank — thanks to deals on the Zinus Van Metal Platform Bed Frame, Novilla Full Mattress, and the Supa Modern Cooling Bed Pillows.

You can also save on gadgets designed to keep your home and appliances clean. Remove lint buildup from your dryer with the Holikme 2-Piece Dryer Vent Cleaner Kit that's on sale for only $13. And don't forget to grab the popular Shark Steam Pocket Mop to clean and sanitize your hard floors. With swivel steering and a comfortable handle, it's easy to maneuver around and under furniture throughout your home. Plus, it comes with two washable microfiber pads that are double-sided. More than 26,000 customers have given the steam mop a five-star rating, raving that it leaves their floors "sparkling clean."

Best Vacuum Deals

Whether you want to quickly remove the crumbs in between couch cushions or deep clean your floors, now's a great time to invest in a vacuum cleaner. Our top picks feature savings on cordless vacuums, robot vacuums, handheld vacuums, and upright vacuums. That even includes deals on iRobot, Shark, and Black and Decker.

To save time and energy maintaining clean floors, opt for the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner now that it's on sale for just $89 — a noteworthy price, given that a robot vacuum cleaner can typically run you hundreds of dollars. Equipped with four cleaning modes, a brushless suction port, and anti-drop sensors, the slim robot vacuum cleans dirt, dust, pet hair, and debris.

While you sit back and relax, the smart device cleans your hard floors and carpets — including under furniture thanks to its slim design — for up to 100 minutes on a full charge. And when its battery runs low, it'll automatically return to its charging base to recharge and then pick up right where it left off.

To tackle embedded debris, snag the Hoover MaxLife Pro Pet Swivel Bagless Upright Vacuum Cleaner while it's slashed by 42 percent. The powerful vacuum has swivel steering that makes it easy to move between different floor types and around corners. It also comes with a crevice tool and pet dust brush to clean above-floor messes, from dusty baseboards to pet hair-covered couches.

Best Kitchen Deals

So far this month, the kitchen category is overflowing with stellar deals on popular finds from Ninja, KitchenAid, Crock Pot, and more customer-favorite brands. We're adding the Lodge 6-Quart Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven to our virtual carts while it's 40 percent off. Use the cast iron vessel, which comes in 27 colors, to make your favorite hearty stews and soups this winter.

Another deal you won't want to pass up? The All-Clad Hard Anodized Nonstick Skillet Set, as it's marked down by 35 percent. The two-piece set comes with an 8-inch pan and a 10-inch pan that are both made of hard-anodized aluminum, meaning they heat up quickly. They also have three layers of nonstick coating, so they require little to no oil and are a breeze to clean. More than 8,800 customers have given the pans a perfect rating, with many praising their "excellent heat distribution."

Best Tech Deals

In the tech section, you can score savings on everything from big-ticket items to small tech accessories. This month, we're eyeing deals on Amazon devices, including the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV that's 32 percent off and the All-New Echo Dot that's 30 percent off.

We also found standout discounts on wireless headphones and earbuds from Beats by Dre. Listen to your favorite songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones for up to 40 hours on a full charge. The sleek headphones, which are compatible with iOS and Android devices, have adjustable cushioned ear pads, making them super comfortable.

Best Fashion Deals

In the market for cozy winter clothes that don't sacrifice style for comfort? We pulled together a handful of clothing deals on warm outerwear, soft sweaters, and fleece leggings. Right now, you can score savings on the Orolay Thickened Down Jacket that comes in 13 colors, from classic neutrals to bright hues. Filled with 90 percent duck down, the windproof jacket has a fleece-lined hood and six roomy pockets.

We rounded up deals on comfy shoes and cute accessories too, including these New Balance 237 V1 Classic Sneakers that are on sale for $63. The lace-up shoes have a suede and nylon upper and a studded outsole. Shoppers who've given them a five-star rating say they've gotten "so many compliments" when wearing the "beautiful" and "supportive" shoes. The sneakers have even earned a seal of approval from a high school teacher, who wrote, "These shoes are super comfortable and I can walk around in them all day," and added, "Highly recommend if you're looking for the vintage kicks that are cushy too."

Best Beauty Deals

If your beauty routine is in need of some new additions, don't miss out on these makeup, hair care, and skincare deals that we pulled together. In the makeup category, we found a gorgeous 12-shade eyeshadow palette, a lengthening mascara, and a smudge-proof liquid eyeliner — all on sale for $10 or less.

Our top skincare deal pick this month? The Cosrx Snail Mucin 96 Power Repairing Essence that's currently slashed by 50 percent off. With the impressive discount, the lightweight facial serum costs just $12.50, its lowest price ever. The dermatologist-tested serum is made from snail secretion filtrate (with no snails harmed in the process, according to the brand) that's formulated to hydrate and repair dry and damaged skin.

Nearly 18,000 customers have given the "miracle product" a five-star rating, with many saying it leaves their skin "super smooth" and "incredibly soft." One reviewer shared, "It has erased all my dark spots and even severe scarring from my cystic acne."

Best Under $25 Deals

Some of our favorite deals this month happen to be the cheapest ones. From satin pillowcases to a hydrating moisturizer, all of these products are on sale for less than $25. If you want an easy way to upgrade your coffee, snap up the customer-favorite Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother for just $13. The popular kitchen gadget has racked up more than 70,000 five-star ratings from customers who call it "sleek" and "powerful" in reviews. One shopper raved, "This little tool is amazing and does a great job of helping me prepare a delicious cup of coffee right in my own home."

Another popular home gadget we're eyeing? The Hiware All-Purpose Shower Squeegee that's also marked down to just $13. More than 46,400 customers swear by the stainless steel squeegee to keep everything from bathroom mirrors, glass shower doors, and other surfaces clean and streak-free.

Best Outlet Deals

If you're looking for bargains across categories, Amazon's Outlet has you covered. We combed through the discount section and found the very best deals on everything from clothing and accessories to furniture and small kitchen appliances.

In the home category, check out the Umbra Triflora Hanging Planter while it's 49 percent off. It has a metal rod and three adjustable planters that you can use to display your favorite plants. You can even use the functional decor to grow herbs from your kitchen.

We also found several can't-miss furniture deals, including the Ameriwood Home Dakota Desk that's slashed by 65 percent. The L-shaped desk has a spacious surface that can hold up to 100 pounds, as well as two open shelves for ample storage space. More than 9,100 customers have given the "sturdy" desk a five-star rating, calling out that it's "easy to assemble" in reviews.

