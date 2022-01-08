Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 10,000 Deals — Including Snow Boots, Winter Gloves, and More
There are sales aplenty happening this weekend, including impressive markdowns on winter gear, celeb-loved brands, and luxe items — and that's just the start.
Amazon's Gold Box deal hub has more than 10,000 items on sale this weekend, and many come with not one, but two discounts thanks to various coupons. While these offers last, shoppers can get popular Bedsure sheet sets, Eufy by Anker robot vacuums, AuraGlow teeth whitening kits, Revlon One-Step hair stylers, and more on sale for up to 70 percent off.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Trendoux Touchscreen Anti-Slip Winter Gloves, $9.89 with coupon (orig. $13.99)
- Auseibeely Big Claw Hair Clips Set, $9.79 with Prime (orig. $16.99)
- Dream Pairs Women's Mid-Calf Waterproof Snow Boots, $53.54 (orig. $65.99)
- Yeokou Women's Plaid Flannel Shacket, $29.74 (orig. $34.99)
- American Soft Linen Turkish Cotton Bath Towel Set, $44.99 (orig. $79.95)
- Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $40.45 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Eufy by Anker RoboVac Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $189.99 with coupon (orig. $279.99)
- AuraGlow Teeth Whitening Kit, $28.50 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Eureka Flash Convertible Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $111.71 (orig. $144.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Styler, $34.88 (orig. $59.99)
While most of these sales are available to all, a small selection, like Auseibeely's now-$10 claw hair clips, are exclusively for Prime subscribers. Non-members can gain access to these savings and score complimentary shipping on eligible items by signing up for a free 30-day trial. This limited-time Prime subscription also gives shoppers access to Amazon's Just for Prime section, which contains even more deals.
For those experiencing snow and freezing temperatures, now's a great time to stock up on cold-weather gear that you can put to use over the next few months. Trendoux's touchscreen-compatible winter gloves are on sale and come with an additional coupon, bringing the price down to just $10. The best-selling gloves with 23,000 five-star ratings feature anti-slip silicone on the palms, a fuzzy lining for extra warmth, and touchscreen-friendly material on several fingertips. Popular waterproof snow boots for women and cozy flannel shirt jackets (also known as shackets) are also going for less.
Given the many home goods that are featured in Amazon's deal section, it's also a good time to give your abode a little refresh for the new year. Bedsure's top-rated bamboo sheet sets with 26,000 five-star ratings are now marked down and come with extra savings through a new coupon. Another shopper favorite, American Soft Linen's best-selling cotton towels with 22,000 perfect ratings, also come with an impressive discount.
Browse the full array of sales through Amazon's Gold Box, or start your shopping with this curated list below. There's no word on how long these savings will last, but once they expire, the prices will go back up.
