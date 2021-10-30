These Impressive Amazon Deals Are All Under $100 — Including Robot Vacuums and Furniture
Amazon's early holiday deals are still happening — and there are new ones dropping every day, including these fresh finds under $100.
The retailer's Gold Box deals hub is currently packed with over 10,000 markdowns with discounts as steep as 70 percent off. And even better: There are tons of popular, shopper-loved items for your home that are now going for under $100, including top-rated Beckham Hotel Collection pillows, Bissell steam cleaners, and Yeedi robot vacuum cleaners.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows Set, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99)
- Thread Spread 1000-Thread-Count Cotton Sheet Set, $59.49 (orig. $107.99)
- Welhome Franklin Cotton Four-Piece Towel Set, $49.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Bissell Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe Steam Mop Cleaner, $95.66 (orig. $102.99)
- Yeedi K600 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $129.99)
- OGHom Handheld Steamer, $19.99 (orig. $25.99)
- Vasagle Alinru Entryway Coat Rack, $80.39 (orig. $95.99)
- Bedsure Pillow Top Mattress Topper, $36.54 (orig. $42.99)
- Songmics Narrow Fabric Drawer Dresser, $32.33 (orig. $53.25)
- Home Brilliant Throw Pillow Covers Set, $12.88 (orig. $14.99)
This weekend, shoppers can snag the incredibly popular bed pillow set from Beckham Hotel Collection for 40 percent off thanks to a new coupon featured in the product listing (savings will appear during checkout). The down-alternative pillows are Amazon's overall best-sellers, and they've earned 105,000 five-star ratings to boot. Owners rave about their high-quality material and design, comfortable feel, and overall value. And even self-professed pillow snobs and shoppers with chronic back pain called the now-$24 pillows "amazing" and "unbelievable for the price."
Bissell's Sapphire Powerfresh Deluxe steam mop is another raved about Amazon find that's marked down. The now-$96 cleaning gadget has received positive reviews from 91 percent of buyers and racked up 11,000 five-star ratings. The lightweight steam mop has achieved near perfect scores for its maneuverability, easy-to-use design, and its deep cleaning power that makes stained hardwood, ceramic, and tile floors look brand new. Plus, it kills 99.9 percent of germs thanks to the hot steam it emits, and "works wonders" on dirty grout, according to owners.
There are deals galore in Amazon's sale section, but most of the offers won't last for long. Popular items tend to run out of stock when discounted, and some deals may only last for a few hours, so you'll want to move fast if you're eyeing a markdown. Start with this curated list of home and kitchen deals, or head to Amazon's Gold Box to browse the full assortment of promotions.
