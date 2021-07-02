Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Deals for Its Fourth of July Sale — Starting at Just $9

Tons of savings are available through Amazon's huge deals hub, whose markdowns are likely to move fast and may even expire before the holiday weekend is over. There are even more discounts on seasonal must-haves (think swimwear, grilling accessories, and outdoor furniture) featured in its separate Fourth of July savings event. And fortunately, you don't have to be a Prime member to gain access to either of these sales, but only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free trial of Prime) will get complimentary shipping.