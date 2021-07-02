Amazon Dropped 1,000 New Deals for Its Fourth of July Sale — Starting at Just $9
In between fireworks, grilling, hitting the pool, and other July Fourth festivities, you'll want to squeeze in some time for sale shopping.
Amazon dropped 1,000 deals as part of its huge Fourth of July sale, including big discounts on furniture, mattresses, summer clothes, outdoor grills, and barbecue tools. While these offers last, shoppers can get up to 50 percent off popular products and brands like Cuisinart, Skechers, Zinus, and Lasko.
Amazon's Fourth of July Sale
- LuxClub Cooling Bamboo Sheets Set (Queen), $34.95 (orig. $56.99)
- Cuisinart Portable Charcoal Grill, $20.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan, $59.10 (orig. $69.99)
- Hiearcool Waterproof Phone Pouch Set, $9.99 (orig. $17.99)
- Rosemia Women's Printed Cardigan, $13.99 (orig. $16.59)
- Skechers Bobs Women's Desert Kiss Stretch Strap Sandals, $37 (orig. $49.99)
- Char-Griller Patio Pro Charcoal Grill, $99.99 (orig. $126.99)
- Habor Instant Read Digital Meat Thermometer, $8.79 with coupon (orig. $13.99)
- Angry Orange Pet Odor Eliminator Stain Cleaner, $15.99 (orig. $29.97)
- Zinus Eight-Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress (Queen), $264.11 (orig. $500)
Tons of savings are available through Amazon's huge deals hub, whose markdowns are likely to move fast and may even expire before the holiday weekend is over. There are even more discounts on seasonal must-haves (think swimwear, grilling accessories, and outdoor furniture) featured in its separate Fourth of July savings event. And fortunately, you don't have to be a Prime member to gain access to either of these sales, but only subscribers (or anyone who signs up for a free trial of Prime) will get complimentary shipping.
Those dealing with the latest heat wave can find some relief through discounted fans and cooling bed sheets. Two Amazon reviewer favorites, Lasko's oscillating tower fan and LuxClub's cooling bamboo sheets, are among the deals. The stand-up fan has received over 6,900 perfect ratings from shoppers, while the now-$35 cool-to-the-touch bedding has racked up 67,000 five-star ratings. According to owners, both can make summer nights a bit more comfortable.
It's also a great time to snag grills and cookware for less. Barbecue lovers can snag two popular charcoal styles — the Cuisinart portable charcoal grill and Char-Griller patio pro charcoal grill — for under $100 this weekend. Both are a hit with shoppers, especially the sleeker Cuisinart, which weighs just 2 pounds and is incredibly easy to bring along on trips and summer adventures.
Whatever you need to make the most of the summer season is likely marked down this weekend, so be sure to check out the full assortment of deals through Amazon's Goldbox deals section and its Fourth of July sale. Once these offers expire, the prices are going back up.
