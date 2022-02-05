Shop

Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 10,000 Deals — Including Valentine's Day Gifts

Apple AirPods, Eufy robot vacuums, and smart TVs for Super Bowl parties are all going for less
By Jessica Leigh Mattern February 05, 2022 06:00 AM
Both the Super Bowl and Valentine's Day are just around the corner, but there's still time to get everything you need for the festivities — and if you know where to look, you can score some big savings, too.

There are more than 10,000 markdowns in Amazon's massive hub of deals this weekend. The sale section includes Valentine's Day gifts, Super Bowl entertaining must-haves, winter gear, and more. Shoppers can save as much as 70 percent while these offers last.   

Best Amazon Weekend Deals

Those looking for a Valentine's Day gift that's sure to impress can get the newest Apple AirPods Pro with 21,000 five-star ratings for less this weekend. The incredibly popular headphones are 28 percent off and going for $180, putting them at one of their lowest prices to date. This updated edition now features MagSafe charging, plus all of the other features that made them famous, like fast Bluetooth pairing, noise cancellation, and on-ear tappable controls. They tend to be a popular holiday gift, making this deal at risk of moving quickly and possibly selling out.

Super Bowl party hosts should plan to get everything they need for their watch party this weekend too. Those who are in the market for a better viewing experience can snag several smart televisions on sale right now, including Amazon's 55-inch Fire TV. The impressive screen is part of the retailer's latest lineup. On top of its Dolby audio and 4K Ulta HD features, it also comes with a smart voice-operated remote. And while this offer lasts, the retailer is also throwing in a free Echo Dot device for shoppers that use promo code FTVDOT22 during checkout.   

Whatever you need to celebrate this month, be it a small trinket for Valentine's Day or a massive inflatable projector screen for game day, you can probably get it for less if you look through Amazon's sale section. Start your shopping with these markdowns below, or head to the retailer's deals hub to browse them all. 

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $179.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! ChomChom Furniture Pet Hair Remover, $24.95 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Ultimate Cotton Heavyweight Crewneck Sweatshirt, $15 (was $27); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Eufy by Anker RoboVac Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Crest 3D Whitestrips Teeth Whitening Kit, $29.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Rewind Pet Bagless Vacuum Cleaner, $109.99 (orig. $118.44); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Cluci Convertible Backpack, $33.99 (orig. $41.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Amazon 55-Inch Fire TV 4k UHD Smart Television, $379.99 (orig. $519.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Globalwin Women's Waterproof Snow Boots, $39.99 (orig. $63.99); amazon.com

Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Aofmee Bath Bomb Gift Set, $13.99 (orig. $16.99); amazon.com

