Amazon's Sale Section Is Packed with 10,000 Deals — Including Valentine's Day Gifts

Those looking for a Valentine's Day gift that's sure to impress can get the newest Apple AirPods Pro with 21,000 five-star ratings for less this weekend. The incredibly popular headphones are 28 percent off and going for $180, putting them at one of their lowest prices to date. This updated edition now features MagSafe charging, plus all of the other features that made them famous, like fast Bluetooth pairing, noise cancellation, and on-ear tappable controls. They tend to be a popular holiday gift, making this deal at risk of moving quickly and possibly selling out.