The 10 Best Amazon Deals Happening This Weekend — Including Hidden Savings on Those Viral TikTok Leggings
Apple AirPods and the Revlon One-Step Styler are also on sale
Makeup from Lady Gaga, Lizzo-loved leggings, and the famous Revlon One-Step brush are all on sale this weekend.
Amazon released over 1,000 Goldbox deals, including sales on popular brands and products, like Apple AirPods Pro, Lady Gaga's Haus Laboratories palettes, and the reviewer-loved Beckham Hotel collection pillows. Shoppers can save as much as 52 percent with these early Presidents Day deals. And markdowns start at $12.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Right Now
- Seasum High Waist 'Butt Lift' Leggings, $30.99 (20 percent off when you buy two or more)
- Hanes Wireless Comfort Evolution Bra, $11.92 (orig. $14)
- TaoTronics HEPA Air Purifier, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99)
- Revlon One-Step Hair Volumizer and Dryer, $31.88 with coupon (orig. $59.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249)
- Relavel Travel Makeup Organizer Case, $18.98 (orig. $29.99)
- Haus Laboratories Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, $17 (orig. $34)
- Seneo Three-in-One Wireless Charging Pad, $19.99 (orig. $25.99)
- HC Collection Hotel Luxury Collection Sheet Set (Queen), $22.52 with Prime (orig. $26.50)
TikTok users will likely recognize Seasum's viral butt-lifting leggings, which may sell out this weekend thanks to a special discount you can score when you buy two or more. The best-selling leggings, which were recently worn by Lizzo, feature a unique honeycomb pattern and come in 45 colors and patterns like tie-dye and leopard print. Grab a few pairs now, and you'll score up to 20 percent off (the savings will appear during checkout).
Revlon's One-Step Hair Styler is another Amazon best-seller that's on sale right now. The two-in-one tool is both a dryer and volumizing styler, which has earned over 131,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its versatility, lightweight feel, and impressive drying time. For a limited time, it comes with not one, but two discounts, marking it down to $32.
And while Amazon's deals hub is packed with promotions, there are even more offers hiding in its new Big Winter Sale. Start your shopping list with some of the best offers below or browse the full assortment through the online store, either way, you're bound to score some big savings this weekend.
