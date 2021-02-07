The 10 Best Amazon Deals Happening This Weekend — Including Hidden Savings on Those Viral TikTok Leggings

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Right Now

TikTok users will likely recognize Seasum's viral butt-lifting leggings, which may sell out this weekend thanks to a special discount you can score when you buy two or more. The best-selling leggings, which were recently worn by Lizzo, feature a unique honeycomb pattern and come in 45 colors and patterns like tie-dye and leopard print. Grab a few pairs now, and you'll score up to 20 percent off (the savings will appear during checkout).

Revlon's One-Step Hair Styler is another Amazon best-seller that's on sale right now. The two-in-one tool is both a dryer and volumizing styler, which has earned over 131,000 five-star ratings from shoppers who rave about its versatility, lightweight feel, and impressive drying time. For a limited time, it comes with not one, but two discounts, marking it down to $32.

And while Amazon's deals hub is packed with promotions, there are even more offers hiding in its new Big Winter Sale. Start your shopping list with some of the best offers below or browse the full assortment through the online store, either way, you're bound to score some big savings this weekend.

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Seasum High Waist Butt Lift Leggings, $30.99 (20 percent off when you buy two or more); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Hanes Wireless Comfort Evolution Bra, $11.92 (orig. $14); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! TaoTronics HEPA Air Purifier, $69.99 with coupon (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Gel Pillow Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Revlon One-Step Hair Volumizer and Dryer, $31.88 with coupon (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Relavel Travel Makeup Organizer Case, $18.98 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Haus Laboratories Glam Room Eyeshadow Palette, $17 (orig. $34); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! Seneo Three-in-One Wireless Charging Pad, $19.99 (orig. $25.99); amazon.com

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Buy It! HC Collection Hotel Luxury Collection Sheet Set (Queen), $22.52 with Prime (orig. $26.50); amazon.com