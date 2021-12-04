Amazon's New Deals Are Here — Including Sales on Hydro Flask Bottles with 16,000 Five-Star Ratings
If you missed the epic sales that happened earlier this week, don't fret. Cyber Week markdowns are still happening, and Amazon's latest batch of deals are on par with its offers over Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
Amazon is giving shoppers another chance to save on popular products and holiday gifts with its extended sales. There are more than 10,000 Cyber Week deals at Amazon right now, and they come with steep savings — up to 70 percent off. And surprisingly, several sought-after items, like Apple AirPods, Shark vacuum mops, and Instant Pot air fryers are still in stock and discounted.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Shark Vacmop Vacuum Mop Cleaning Bundle, $62.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Insulated Water Bottle, $33.71 (orig. $44.95)
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $109 (orig. $159)
- Bedsure Bamboo Sheet Set (Queen), $38.24 with coupon (orig. $71.99)
- Columbia Women's Benton Springs Fleece Jacket, $41.54 (orig. $60)
- Instant Vortex Plus 10-Quart Rotisserie Air Fryer, $89.95 (orig. $139.99)
- Cluci Women's Vegan Leather Convertible Backpack, $35.99 (orig. $43.99)
- Revlon Colorstay Enigma Eyeshadow Palette, $7.79 (orig. $10.99)
- Lifewit Large Storage Bag, $17.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Auseibeely Big Claw Hair Clips Set, $7.69 with Prime (orig. $16.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Queen Pillow Set, $29.39 with coupon (orig. $41.99)
After briefly going out of stock earlier this week, Apple AirPods (2nd generation) are available again and back down to $109, which is one of their best prices to date. The earbuds have earned more than 390,000 five-star ratings, and they've been one of the retailer's best-selling products this holiday shopping season. Given the shopper demand and the backorder status of other editions (we're looking at you, Apple AirPods Pro), this deal is likely to move fast.
The Instant Vortex Plus air fryer is another giftable gadget that's currently on sale. The versatile machine, which comes from the makers of the Instant Pot, is Amazon's best-selling air fryer overall. And it's received 15,000 five-star ratings and thousands of rave reviews from owners who love its range of cooking functions (it can be used to make rotisserie chicken at home), easy to use design, and overall value. And while this discount lasts, it's going for less than $100.
Amazon's Cyber Week sale boasts thousands of markdowns on popular electronics, kitchen gadgets, home goods, fashion finds, beauty products, and more. Peruse the entire assortment through its Cyber Week deal hub, or start with these offers below. There's no indication of how long these savings will last, but once they expire, the prices will go back up.
