Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including Apple AirPods for Their Black Friday Sale Price

Last-minute holiday shoppers, you’re in luck! There are tons of pre-Christmas sales happening this year that will help you save on some of this year's most sought-after holiday gifts.

Shoppers don’t have to wait until the holidays end to score deals on Apple AirPods, Fire TV Sticks, Bissell vacuums, and other top-rated products. In fact, Amazon dropped 1,000 early holiday deals for the weekend that will help you save up to 56 percent. Plus, plenty of markdowns are in stock and available to ship right away, helping you get last-minute gifts in time for Christmas while saving some money.

Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Right Now

Following the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on popular Apple tech, several hot items that sold out are now back in stock and marked down. Amazon’s best-selling wired charging Apple AirPods are back down to their Black Friday sale price, making them just $110 this weekend. Apple AirPods Pro are also on sale and going for their Prime Day price, putting them at just under $200.

Another popular gifting season item — Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite streaming device — is just $17. The most affordable Fire TV stick, which debuted this past fall, is 40 percent off right now. The reviewer-loved entertainment hub comes with Alexa, making it easy to operate other smart home devices with your remote.

We rounded up 10 of the best offers to shop this weekend, but there are hundreds more featured in Amazon’s Holiday Deals. This may be your last chance to wrap up your Christmas shopping in time for the holiday, so get a jump start on your gift hunting with these deals below.

Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 at checkout (orig. $159); amazon.com

Buy It! Femometer Oral Thermometer, $7.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Buy It! Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $26.06 (orig. $38); amazon.com

Buy It! Vera Bradley Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack, $22.17 (orig. $24); amazon.com

Buy It! Hamilton Beach Two-Way Coffee Brewer Maker, $59.99 (orig. $134.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer 12-Pack, $27.48 (orig. $36.10); amazon.com