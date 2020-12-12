Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including Apple AirPods for Their Black Friday Sale Price
Bissell vacuum cleaners, Fire TV sticks, and Vera Bradley face masks are also on sale
Last-minute holiday shoppers, you’re in luck! There are tons of pre-Christmas sales happening this year that will help you save on some of this year's most sought-after holiday gifts.
Shoppers don’t have to wait until the holidays end to score deals on Apple AirPods, Fire TV Sticks, Bissell vacuums, and other top-rated products. In fact, Amazon dropped 1,000 early holiday deals for the weekend that will help you save up to 56 percent. Plus, plenty of markdowns are in stock and available to ship right away, helping you get last-minute gifts in time for Christmas while saving some money.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals Happening Right Now
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 at checkout (orig. $159)
- Femometer Oral Thermometer, $7.99 (orig. $15.99)
- Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (orig. $59.99)
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249)
- Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device, $17.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $26.06 (orig. $38)
- Vera Bradley Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack, $22.17 (orig. $24)
- Hamilton Beach Two-Way Coffee Brewer Maker, $59.99 (orig. $134.99)
- Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer 12-Pack, $27.48 (orig. $36.10)
Following the frenzy of Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals on popular Apple tech, several hot items that sold out are now back in stock and marked down. Amazon’s best-selling wired charging Apple AirPods are back down to their Black Friday sale price, making them just $110 this weekend. Apple AirPods Pro are also on sale and going for their Prime Day price, putting them at just under $200.
Another popular gifting season item — Amazon’s Fire TV Stick Lite streaming device — is just $17. The most affordable Fire TV stick, which debuted this past fall, is 40 percent off right now. The reviewer-loved entertainment hub comes with Alexa, making it easy to operate other smart home devices with your remote.
We rounded up 10 of the best offers to shop this weekend, but there are hundreds more featured in Amazon’s Holiday Deals. This may be your last chance to wrap up your Christmas shopping in time for the holiday, so get a jump start on your gift hunting with these deals below.
Buy It! Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109.99 at checkout (orig. $159); amazon.com
Buy It! Femometer Oral Thermometer, $7.99 (orig. $15.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Black and Decker Dustbuster Handheld Vacuum Cleaner, $49 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bissell Cleanview Swivel Rewind Pet Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Fire TV Stick Lite Streaming Device, $17.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Warner’s Easy Does It Wire-Free Bra, $26.06 (orig. $38); amazon.com
Buy It! Vera Bradley Reusable Face Mask Three-Pack, $22.17 (orig. $24); amazon.com
Buy It! Hamilton Beach Two-Way Coffee Brewer Maker, $59.99 (orig. $134.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Germ-X Original Hand Sanitizer 12-Pack, $27.48 (orig. $36.10); amazon.com
More Early Holiday 2020 Deals
- Madewell Just Dropped a Holiday Gift Guide, and Nearly Everything Is Up to 50% Off
- Apple Watches Are Back in Stock and on Sale at Amazon — Just in Time for Christmas
- Freebie Alert! Amazon’s New Echo Dot Deal Comes with a Smart Bulb and Major Savings
- Amazon Restocked These Apple iPads in Time for Christmas — and They’re on Sale
- Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including Apple AirPods for Their Black Friday Sale Price
- The Coziest Gifts Under $30 from Amazon That Will Arrive in Time for the Holidays
- The Best Deals to Shop at Nordstrom Rack This Weekend — Starting at Just $15
- These Handmade Face Masks Are 3x Best-Sellers on Amazon — and They’re Currently 58% Off