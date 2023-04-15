The 101 Best Deals We Found at Amazon in April

Missed out on the sales that dropped over Easter weekend? Don't fret — Amazon still has tons of stellar deals to shop.

Right now, Amazon is overflowing with deals (up to 74 percent off!) across home, fashion, kitchen, and tech. While the discounts last, you can save on customer-favorite brands like Dyson, Apple, New Balance, Ray-Ban, and more. Even better, prices start at $5.

So you don't miss out on the major discounts happening right now, we rounded up 101 of the best deals to shop on Amazon this month. And we put our favorites right at the top of the list. There are a bunch of popular products on sale in the tech category, including these Apple AirPods that are slashed to $99 and the Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet that's 40 percent off.

Amazon

Best Overall Deals

If you're looking to upgrade your spring cleaning equipment, snap up the lightweight Black+Decker Powerseries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum while it's on sale for $99. Amazon also dropped a rare deal on the Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan ahead of peak allergy season and warm weather.

Keep scrolling for more Amazon deals worth shopping this month, then add your favorites to your cart before the savings disappear!

Amazon

Best Home Deals

The home category is packed with deals on cleaning devices to make your floors sparkle, including the now-$32 Joymoop Mop and Bucket system and the Shark Steam Pocket Mop that has more than 26,600 five-star ratings from shoppers who say it "saves time" and is "easy to use." One reviewer raved, "This thing can really pick up a lot of dirt that you didn't even know was there."

Amazon

Best Fashion Deals

There are plenty of deals on breezy dresses, versatile blouses, comfy shoes, and cute accessories for a wardrobe refresh this spring. That even includes major savings on Ray-Ban, New Balance, Levi's, Gap, and more customer-loved brands. If your closet is in need of comfy upgrades, snap up the Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Unlined Wireless Bralette that's so "unbelievably soft," shoppers say they forget they're wearing a bra. And don't forget to grab the Brooks Ghost 14 Running Shoes that are designed with soft, supportive cushioning and a rubber outsole for traction. One shopper who gave the shoes a five-star rating shared, "I'm on my feet six to eight hours a day, and these shoes are the best, most comfortable shoes."

Amazon

Best Kitchen Deals

The kitchen section is brimming with deals on small appliances, cookware, utensils, and drinkware from brands like KitchenAid, Mr. Coffee, and Ninja. For an easy way to tidy up your pantry, snap up this 24-piece storage container set that has everything you need to store and organize baking ingredients, cereal, pasta, rice, and more. As for time-saving kitchen gadgets, don't miss out on the Ninja Max XL Air Fryer that's racked up more than 13,500 five-star ratings from customers. The "versatile" small appliance that makes all kinds of "delicious" food has been dubbed "a must for every kitchen" by at least one shopper.

Amazon

Best Vacuum Deals

To help make spring cleaning season easier, Amazon has deals on all kinds of vacuums from iRobot, Shark, Bissell, and more popular brands. For an easy way to tackle everyday messes, opt for a cordless vacuum like this Prettycare Cordless Vacuum Cleaner that's currently on sale for $110. Designed to clean hard floors and carpets, the lightweight vacuum has 20,000 pascals of suction power and a swivel head for easy maneuverability. If you want to offload the chore almost entirely, pick up the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum while it's 35 percent off.

Amazon

Best Furniture Deals

Over in the furniture section, there are deals galore on finds for every room. That includes clever storage pieces like the Wlive Lift Top Coffee Table that's marked down to $99. The mid-century modern table has a spacious surface, a removable shelf, and secret storage space. The pop-out design not only keeps items out of sight, but it also lets you use the coffee table as a desk. Customers who've awarded it a five-star rating love that it's "sturdy" and "easy to assemble." Another multifunctional piece we're eyeing? The Youdenova Folding Storage Ottoman, which can function as seating and a footrest, and has up to 80 liters of storage space.

Amazon

Best Outlet Deals

A great destination for can't-miss deals in virtually every category, Amazon's outlet currently has markdowns on everything from ruffle skirts and air purifiers to coffee makers and computer desks. You can even find deals on products from popular brands, including this Yankee Candle Honey Clementine Scented Large Jar Candle that's 32 percent off and these Crocs Literide 360 Sandals that are on sale for as little as $28.

Amazon

Best Tech Deals

In the electronics and tech accessories category, there are a handful of deals on Apple products — from the Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones to the Apple Watch Series 8. If you're itching to upgrade your home entertainment setup, be sure to check out the LG 43-Inch Class UQ9000 Series 4K Smart TV while it's marked down by 27 percent. According to shoppers who've given it a perfect rating, it has "top-notch" picture quality and "amazing" sound quality.

Amazon

Best Everyday Essential Deals

If you need to stock up on household essentials, Amazon's under-the-radar Everyday Essentials section is brimming with deals on cleaning supplies, grocery must-haves, personal care, and more. That includes discounts on name brands like Bounty, Pampers, and Dawn. As far as cleaning solutions, don't miss out on this pack of Lysol Power Toilet Bowl Cleaner Gel that's racked up more than 51,100 five-star ratings from shoppers. Right now, you can get the two bottles of the cleaner for just $2.30 apiece. In the personal care category, another popular pick is the Colgate Peroxyl Antiseptic Mouthwash that's formulated to help with minor oral health irritations.

Amazon

Best Under-$25 Deals

For shoppers on a budget who prefer to shop by price point, we rounded up our favorite finds under $25. Our affordable picks include handy gadgets like the OGHom Clothes Steamer that's 34 percent off and the MalsiPree Portable Dog Water Bottle that's on sale for just $13. For home upgrades, check out these under-sink organizers that make it a breeze to declutter around the house, and snap up these pillow inserts to put inside your favorite throw pillow covers.

Amazon

Buy It! Black+Decker Powerseries+ 20V Max Cordless Vacuum, $99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Dyson Pure Cool TP01 Air Purifier and Fan, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! The Drop Britt Tiered Maxi Tent Dress, $41.93 (orig. $59.90); amazon.com

Amazon

Buy It! Ray-Ban Square Sunglasses, $89.95 (orig. $151); amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.