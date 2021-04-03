Amazon Launched 1,000 Deals for the Weekend — Including a Bissell Vacuum for Under $100
These deals start at $8
With the arrival of a new season, you may be searching for breezy dresses, outdoor patio furniture, and other springtime staples. Thankfully, there are tons of great sales happening this weekend.
Amazon has over 1,000 markdowns on all kinds of spring essentials that come with savings as steep as 40 percent off. Its Goldbox deals hub features items starting at just $8 this weekend. While these markdowns last, shoppers can save on warm weather clothing, walking shoes, spring cleaning tools, and more.
Best Amazon Weekend Deals
- Bissell Cleanview Swivel Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $98.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Outlet Four-Pack, $26.99 (orig. $29.99)
- Letscom Slim Wireless Charger Pad, $8.49 (orig. $9.99)
- Lovevook Three-Piece Tote Satchel Crossbody Bag Set, $36.89 with coupon (orig. $40.99)
- Graphene Times Ionic Hair Straightener Brush, $29.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Wag No-Added Grain Dry Dog Food, $7.79 (orig. $12.99)
- Tronco Glass Tumbler, $15.29 (orig. $17.99)
- Tiosebon Women’s Athletic Mesh Walking Shoes, $28.04 (orig. $33.99)
- VintageClothing Women’s Floral Maxi Dress, $28.89 (orig. $33.99)
- Sboly Single Serve Ground Coffee and K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $58.95)
Several reviewer-loved items are on sale, including the Bissell CleanView Swivel Pet vacuum. The cleaner has received 29,000 five-star ratings and is discounted to $99, making it one of Amazon's most popular and affordable vacuums. Users — especially pet owners — love its lightweight feel, strong suction, and overall versatility.
Dog parents will also want to check out Amazon's dog food sale. The retailer took up to 40 percent off Wag kibble and even discounted its top-rated dry variety, which has racked up 6,300 perfect ratings. While this offer lasts, shoppers can snag the protein-rich food for as little as $7.79 a bag.
And just in time for spring, the retailer marked down highly rated dresses, shoes, and accessories. Best-selling floral maxi dresses, comfortable slip-on walking shoes, and timeless handbags are all on sale, and that includes Lovevook's three-piece bag sets. The popular trio, which features classic colors and springy pastels, comes with a tote, crossbody, and wristlet for $37 with the coupon featured in the listing — that breaks down to about $12 apiece.
Start your spring shopping with our curated list, below, or check out the full assortment through Amazon's Goldbox section. Like all of Amazon's deals, these savings won't last long.
