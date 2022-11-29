The 65 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti

Cyber Monday might technically be over, but that doesn't mean that all the killer deals are gone. Countless home, kitchen, clothing, beauty, and tech items are still marked down at Amazon this week — or as you should start calling it, Cyber Week.

If you were too busy eating leftovers and watching football over the weekend, you're in luck: Amazon's Cyber Week Sale is here, and the discounts are just as steep as those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can still save on big-ticket items from coveted brands like Nespresso, Apple, Bissell, Roomba, Levi's, and Ray-Ban — and prices start at just $10.

To help you sift through the thousands of markdowns at your fingertips, we rounded up the 65 best Cyber Week deals at Amazon, including up to 63 percent off of Bissell vacuum cleaners, Keurig coffee makers, Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo speakers, and Revlon One-Step Hair Stylers.

Amazon's Best Cyber Week Deals Under $25 Right Now

Hundreds of top-rated items are currently on sale for less than $25, like this 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker, which is a whopping 63 percent off. Ringing in at just $15, this makes for a useful, universally loved housewarming gift. For all you wine drinkers, Amazon's best-selling wine glass is actually a dishwasher-safe YETI tumbler that will keep your drink cold (or hot) while you're on the go. You can snag it for $18 right now.

This fan-favorite Hanes sweatshirt, on the other hand, is marked down to just $13. With more than 109,000 five-star ratings (yes, that many!), this comfy crew neck is guaranteed to become a closet staple. Choose between 17 solid colors in the sweatshirt both men and women reviewers rave about.

Cyber Week Home Deals

A handful of vacuum cleaners from top-notch brands like Bissell, Roomba, and Eureka are marked down by $100 or more at Amazon right now. You can score the retailer's top choice for robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba i3 + Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, for $200 less today. And for $117, you can snag the lightweight, cordless Eureka vacuum cleaner more than 14,500 shoppers rave about.

If you're looking to amp up your sleeping situation, these super soft, cooling bed sheets that have racked up more than 60,000 five-star ratings are marked down to just $24 right now. But even more Amazon shoppers — over 147,000, to be exact — love these hotel-quality pillows that are 55 percent off today.

Cyber Week Tech Deals

It's no secret that Apple is one of the most sought-after brands around, so taking advantage of rare markdowns on coveted items from the tech giant is crucial. Right now, three versions of the wildly popular Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon. For just $90, you can snag the 2nd generation pair, which are Amazon's top-selling product in the electronics category. [Editor's note: These are going in and out of stock — check back often!]

The new Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, which include powerful noise-cancellation features, are marked down to $200. For those of you who want to join the recent over-the-ear headphones resurgence, the Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones are $100 off today.

If you've been saving up for a smartwatch or you know someone who would love unwrapping one on Christmas morning, now's the time (get it?) to snag one for less, because the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently $50 off — and there's no telling when it will return to full price. Make someone (it could be yourself!) the happiest person on your shopping list this holiday season by giving them an Apple Watch they'll wear every day.

Cyber Week Kitchen Deals

Caffeine-cravers, rejoice! Amazon's choice for single-serving coffee brewers, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, typically goes for $80, but today, it's just $51. If you want to get fancier by whipping up cappuccinos and americanos, this highly-rated Nespresso Machine can do it all — and it's available for $118. For the true coffee connoisseurs, this $460 Mr. Coffee machine is going for $255, which is a total steal.

More kitchen appliances on sale include Amazon's best-selling slow cooker, marked down to just $34, this highly rated air fryer, discounted to $70, and this Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, which has earned more than 132,000 five-star ratings so far and is available for $68. As far as kitchen tools go, several first-rate knife sets are on sale, including this 19-piece set that reviewers deem "easy to use," "very sharp," and even "beautiful."

Cyber Week Beauty Deals

If you're shopping for the beauty-lover on your list, Amazon has plenty of stocking stuffers to suit every makeup and skincare enthusiast's taste. This OPI nail strengthening treatment has racked up nearly 32,000 five-star ratings from customers who claim it's "truly a miracle" for nail growth and "well worth the price."

The fan-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Hot Air Brush is also on sale today, ringing in at under $50, and this professional-quality curling iron by T3 is marked down to its lowest price in a month. On the oral hygiene front, superior brands like Crest and Oral-B are discounted: Score a pack of 44 Crest teeth whitening strips (Amazon's best-selling teeth whitening kit) for $30 and a powerful plaque-removing Oral-B electric toothbrush for 50 percent off while you can.

Cyber Week Clothing Deals

You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and several highly rated pairs are discounted at Amazon right now, like this buttery-soft pick that has earned the approval of nearly 30,000 shoppers. Snag the high-waisted leggings for just $10 right now. If you prefer a pair with pockets, this one, on sale for $26, fits the bill.

Sought-after brands like Levi's and Ray-Ban are also marked down at Amazon for Cyber Week. Save 60 percent on these classic Levi's skinny jeans that reviewers call "extremely flattering," and nab these iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, which typically cost $200, for $133.

Winter is in full swing, and this long winter coat will keep you warm while you commute or walk the dog. While it typically costs $275, right now, you can scoop it up starting at just $115, which is a steal for a high quality coat from a brand like Cole Haan.

