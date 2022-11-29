Lifestyle The 65 Best Cyber Week Deals at Amazon, Including Markdowns on Apple, Bissell, Nespresso, and Yeti Score up to 63 percent off of home, kitchen, tech, fashion, and beauty items By Claire Harmeyer Claire Harmeyer Instagram Claire Harmeyer is an Ecommerce Writer who has been contributing to digital Dotdash Meredith brands since she joined the company as an editorial intern in 2018. She has written shopping content for People, InStyle, Travel+Leisure, Real Simple, Shape, and Health. At BHG.com, she wrote SEO-driven stories and video scripts and assisted with photo shoots. Following Claire's summer internship, she accepted an extension of employment as a Contributing Writer and continued writing how-to's for BHG.com remotely. She also has experience writing timely news stories and in-depth explainers for fashion, beauty, and lifestyle verticals, interviewing over 40 celebrities, assisting with beauty awards testing, and covering awards shows. Now, Claire specializes in covering celebrities, fashion, and beauty content for People while researching the best shopping events and deals readers will be interested in. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 29, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon Cyber Monday might technically be over, but that doesn't mean that all the killer deals are gone. Countless home, kitchen, clothing, beauty, and tech items are still marked down at Amazon this week — or as you should start calling it, Cyber Week. If you were too busy eating leftovers and watching football over the weekend, you're in luck: Amazon's Cyber Week Sale is here, and the discounts are just as steep as those on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can still save on big-ticket items from coveted brands like Nespresso, Apple, Bissell, Roomba, Levi's, and Ray-Ban — and prices start at just $10. To help you sift through the thousands of markdowns at your fingertips, we rounded up the 65 best Cyber Week deals at Amazon, including up to 63 percent off of Bissell vacuum cleaners, Keurig coffee makers, Apple AirPods, Amazon Echo speakers, and Revlon One-Step Hair Stylers. Amazon Amazon's Best Cyber Week Deals Under $25 Right Now Zulay Original Handheld Milk Frother, $10.97 (orig. $21.99) Conair Hair Dryer, $11.50 (orig. $22.99) Hanes EcoSmart Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $12.11 (orig. $18) Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $14.99 (orig. $39.99) FYC Thick Wool Socks, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) YETI Rambler 10-ounce Wine Tumbler, $17.50 (orig. $25) Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, $19 (orig. $35) Lodge 10 1/4-Inch Pre-Seasoned Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Mr. Coffee Iced Coffee Maker, $16.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Ankis Women's Cross Band Fuzzy Slipper, $19.99 (orig. $24.99) ZigZagger Men's Moccasin Slippers, $21.64 (orig. $50) Hydro Flask Wide Mouth Bottle with Flex Sip Lid, $21.71 (orig. $29.95) Cosori Electric Kettle with Stainless Steel Filter, $23.78 (orig. $27.99) Olaplex No. 7 Bonding Oil, $24 (orig. $30) Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Hundreds of top-rated items are currently on sale for less than $25, like this 3rd generation Echo Dot smart speaker, which is a whopping 63 percent off. Ringing in at just $15, this makes for a useful, universally loved housewarming gift. For all you wine drinkers, Amazon's best-selling wine glass is actually a dishwasher-safe YETI tumbler that will keep your drink cold (or hot) while you're on the go. You can snag it for $18 right now. This fan-favorite Hanes sweatshirt, on the other hand, is marked down to just $13. With more than 109,000 five-star ratings (yes, that many!), this comfy crew neck is guaranteed to become a closet staple. Choose between 17 solid colors in the sweatshirt both men and women reviewers rave about. Amazon Buy It! Hanes EcoSmart Crew Neck Sweatshirt, $12.11 (orig. $18); amazon.com Amazon Cyber Week Home Deals HC Collection Queen Bed Sheets Set, $24.18 (orig. $38) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $24.46 (orig. $46.46) Black + Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $39.99 (orig. $59.99) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Tower Space Heater, $49.99 (orig. $69.99) Conair Turbo Extreme Handheld Fabric Steamer, $50.39 (orig. $62.99) Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $99.99 (orig. $169.99) Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 with coupon (orig. $119.99) Levoit H13 HEPA Air Purifier for Large Room, $101.99 (orig. $119.99) Bissell Little Green Pet Deluxe Portable Carpet Cleaner, $116.48 (orig. $139.99) Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum, $116.74 with coupon (orig. $154.99) Bissell SurfaceSense Pet Upright Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99) iRobot Roomba i3 + Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $349 (orig. $549.99) A handful of vacuum cleaners from top-notch brands like Bissell, Roomba, and Eureka are marked down by $100 or more at Amazon right now. You can score the retailer's top choice for robot vacuums, the iRobot Roomba i3 + Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, for $200 less today. And for $117, you can snag the lightweight, cordless Eureka vacuum cleaner more than 14,500 shoppers rave about. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3 + Evo Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $349 (orig. $549.99); amazon.com If you're looking to amp up your sleeping situation, these super soft, cooling bed sheets that have racked up more than 60,000 five-star ratings are marked down to just $24 right now. But even more Amazon shoppers — over 147,000, to be exact — love these hotel-quality pillows that are 55 percent off today. Amazon Buy It! Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, $24.46 (orig. $46.46); amazon.com Amazon Cyber Week Tech Deals Amazon Echo Dot (5th Generation), $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case, $89.99 (orig. $159) Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $199.99 (orig. $249) Apple Watch Series 8, $379 (orig. $429) Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones, $449 (orig. $549) Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV, $698 (orig. $999.99) It's no secret that Apple is one of the most sought-after brands around, so taking advantage of rare markdowns on coveted items from the tech giant is crucial. Right now, three versions of the wildly popular Apple AirPods are on sale at Amazon. For just $90, you can snag the 2nd generation pair, which are Amazon's top-selling product in the electronics category. [Editor's note: These are going in and out of stock — check back often!] The new Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds, which include powerful noise-cancellation features, are marked down to $200. For those of you who want to join the recent over-the-ear headphones resurgence, the Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Headphones are $100 off today. Amazon Buy It! Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com If you've been saving up for a smartwatch or you know someone who would love unwrapping one on Christmas morning, now's the time (get it?) to snag one for less, because the Apple Watch Series 8 is currently $50 off — and there's no telling when it will return to full price. Make someone (it could be yourself!) the happiest person on your shopping list this holiday season by giving them an Apple Watch they'll wear every day. Amazon Cyber Week Kitchen Deals Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) All-Clad Nonstick 2-Piece Cookware Set, $127.99 (orig. $199.98) Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, $50.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99) Chefman Large Air Fryer Max, $69 (orig. $105.50) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $67.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set, $84 (orig. $119.99) Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $89.99 (orig. $114.99) Henckels Solution Razor-Sharp 15-Piece Knife Set, $95 (orig. $139.95) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $118.30 (orig. $159) Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $254.99 with coupon (orig. $299.99) Caffeine-cravers, rejoice! Amazon's choice for single-serving coffee brewers, the Keurig K-Express Coffee Maker, typically goes for $80, but today, it's just $51. If you want to get fancier by whipping up cappuccinos and americanos, this highly-rated Nespresso Machine can do it all — and it's available for $118. For the true coffee connoisseurs, this $460 Mr. Coffee machine is going for $255, which is a total steal. More kitchen appliances on sale include Amazon's best-selling slow cooker, marked down to just $34, this highly rated air fryer, discounted to $70, and this Instant Pot Pressure Cooker, which has earned more than 132,000 five-star ratings so far and is available for $68. As far as kitchen tools go, several first-rate knife sets are on sale, including this 19-piece set that reviewers deem "easy to use," "very sharp," and even "beautiful." Amazon Buy It! Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set, $89.99 (orig. $114.99); amazon.com Amazon Cyber Week Beauty Deals CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture, $11.93 (orig. $17.99) OPI Nail Envy Nail Strengthener, $13.27 (orig. $18.95) Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, $23.10 (orig. $33) Olaplex No. 4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo, $24 (orig. $30) Grande Cosmetics GrandeLash Enhancing Serum, $25.20 (orig. $36) Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $29.94 (orig. $59.99) Crest 3D Whitestrips Professional Effects Teeth Whitening Kit, 44 Count, $29.99 (orig. $45.99) Lorac Pro Contour Palette & Contour Brush, $31.50 (orig. $45) Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $112.50 (orig. $155) T3 Twirl Trio Interchangeable Three Barrel Professional Curling Iron Set, $167.50 (orig. $335) If you're shopping for the beauty-lover on your list, Amazon has plenty of stocking stuffers to suit every makeup and skincare enthusiast's taste. This OPI nail strengthening treatment has racked up nearly 32,000 five-star ratings from customers who claim it's "truly a miracle" for nail growth and "well worth the price." The fan-favorite Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer Volumizer Hot Air Brush is also on sale today, ringing in at under $50, and this professional-quality curling iron by T3 is marked down to its lowest price in a month. On the oral hygiene front, superior brands like Crest and Oral-B are discounted: Score a pack of 44 Crest teeth whitening strips (Amazon's best-selling teeth whitening kit) for $30 and a powerful plaque-removing Oral-B electric toothbrush for 50 percent off while you can. Amazon Buy It! Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $29.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Amazon Cyber Week Clothing Deals Leggings Depot High-Waisted Leggings, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Bronax Cloud Slippers, $20.39 (orig. $35.99) Crocs Unisex Adult Classic Clog, $24.50 (orig. $49.99) Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $27.80 (orig. $69.50) Ewedoos Fleece-Lined Leggings with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $39.95) Amazon Aware Teddy Jacket, $32.90 (orig. $59.90) Anrabess Turtleneck Oversized Sweater Dress, $39.59 with coupon (orig. $62.99) Levi's Women's Shearling Trucker Jacket, $59.40 (orig. $71.95) JW PEI Mini Flap Crossbody, $63.19 (orig. $78.99) Cole Haan Taffeta Down Coat, $115 (orig. $275) Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $133.67 (orig. $201) You can never have too many pairs of leggings, and several highly rated pairs are discounted at Amazon right now, like this buttery-soft pick that has earned the approval of nearly 30,000 shoppers. Snag the high-waisted leggings for just $10 right now. If you prefer a pair with pockets, this one, on sale for $26, fits the bill. Sought-after brands like Levi's and Ray-Ban are also marked down at Amazon for Cyber Week. Save 60 percent on these classic Levi's skinny jeans that reviewers call "extremely flattering," and nab these iconic Ray-Ban Wayfarer Sunglasses, which typically cost $200, for $133. Winter is in full swing, and this long winter coat will keep you warm while you commute or walk the dog. While it typically costs $275, right now, you can scoop it up starting at just $115, which is a steal for a high quality coat from a brand like Cole Haan. Amazon Buy It! Cole Haan Taffeta Down Coat, $115 (orig. $275); amazon.com Find more Cyber Week deals at Amazon here. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping Surprise! Saks Off 5th Extended Its Cyber Monday Deals — Major Designer Styles Are Still Up to 75% Off Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Ends Soon! Add These 136 Last-Minute Deals to Your Cart Before It's Too Late Amazon's Best-Selling Sweatshirt Is So Soft, Over 52,000 Shoppers Love It — and It's Just $8 for a Little Longer