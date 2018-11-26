Amazon’s Cyber Week Deals Kick Off with Insanely Low Prices on TVs, the Instant Pot and More

It’s Cyber Monday all week long on Amazon! If you thought the retail giant’s Black Friday deals were good, just wait until you see what it’s offering for Cyber Monday. There’s insane deals in every department including tech, home, fashion, gaming, and more now through December 1 — so you can continue shopping everything on your holiday wish list for way less.

Get this LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Smart TV for $500 off, the wildly popular 6 Qt Instant Pot Pressure Cooker for just under $70, and the Echo Spot for $40 off (which made it on Oprah’s favorite things list this year!). Don’t procrastinate shopping these can’t-miss deals because they’re selling fast — the Instant Pot deal is already sold out at Walmart and we expect it to go quickly on Amazon — and some are only deals of the day, meaning you have less than 24 hours to snatch them up before time is out. Save this page because we’ll be updating it regularly as new Amazon Cyber Week deals roll in. Keep scrolling to see everything you can save big on today!

Best Tech Deals

Amazon Echo Spot, $89.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Fire TV Stick 4K (with all-new Alexa Voice Remote), $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Fire TV Cube with Far-Field Voice Control and 4K UHD/HRD, $59.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Amazon Echo Plus (newest version), $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Toshiba 43-Inch 1080p HD Smart LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com

LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $696.99 ($1,199.99); amazon.com

Sony 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $998 (orig. $1,398); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Factory Unlocked Phone 128GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Alexa voice control, $299 (orig. $349); amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Rose Gold, $239.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa (newest version), $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-Inch, $547.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB with 7.9-Inch Retina Display, $323.80 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Best Home Deals

Instant Pot 6 Qt 7-in-1 Multi-Use Programmable Pressure Cooker, $69.95 (orig. $99.95); amazon.com

iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum with WiFi Connectivity, $199.99 (orig. $299); amazon.com

Rachael Ray Cucina Hard Porcelain Enamel Nonstick 12- Piece Cookware Set, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Panasonic Microwave Oven, $196 (orig. $308.95); amazon.com

Nostalgia Grilled Cheese Sandwich Toaster, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Dash Rapid Egg Cooker – 6 Egg Capacity Electric Egg Cooker, $14.99 (orig. $22.24); amazon.com

Shark Rotator TruePet Upright Corded Bagless Vacuum for Carpet and Hardwood Floor, $249.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $299 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Mineralamp Natural Himalayan Hand Carved Salt Lamp, $14.79 (orig. $18.49); amazon.com

Best Fashion Deals

Anne Klein Rose Goldtone and Silvertone Bangle Set, $68.99 (orig. $150); amazon.com

Daily Ritual Women’s Rib Knit Jersey Long-Sleeve Funnel-Neck Shirt, $9.50 (orig. $19); amazon.com

Lark & Ro Women’s Flutter Sleeve Top, $15.60 (orig. $39); amazon.com

Ella Moon Women’s Ariella Cold Shoulder Blouson Sleeve Top, $27.25 (orig. $54.50); amazon.com

Haven Outerwear Women’s Double Breasted Wool Peacoat, $38 (orig. $95); amazon.com

Starter Women’s Insulated Bomber Jacket, $24.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

206 Collective Women’s Pearson Shearling Moccasin Slipper, $30 (orig. $60); amazon.com

Best Beauty Deals

Foreo Luna 2 Personalized Facial Cleansing Brush and Anti-Aging Facial Massager for Sensitive Skin, $139.30 (orig. $199) amazon.com

Laura Geller New York Celestial Bliss Hi-Def Eyeshadow Palette, $15.40 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Bio Ionic 10x Pro Styling Iron, $154.10 (orig. $230); amazon.com

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Skin Protectant Cream, $15.40 (orig. $22); amazon.com

AG Hair Natural Remedy Apple Cider Vinegar Leave On Mist, $15.60 (orig. $26); amazon.com

Teeth Whitening Activated Charcoal Powder by Majestic Pure, $12.98 (orig. $30); amazon.com

Best Gaming Deals

Xbox One X 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle, $429 (orig. $499); amazon.com

Bundle, $429 (orig. $499); amazon.com Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creators Bundle, $199 (orig. $299); amazon.com

Bundle, $199 (orig. $299); amazon.com HyperX Cloud II Gaming Headset 7.1 Surround Sound with Memory Foam Ear Pads, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

PlayStation Plus: 12 Month Membership Digital Code, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

FIFA 19 for PS4 Digital Code, $29 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com

for PS4 Digital Code, $29 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com Red Dead Redemption 2: Special Edition for Xbox One Digital Code, $71.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com