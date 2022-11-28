If you didn't get a chance to shop Amazon's massive Black Friday sale, don't fret. The retailer's Cyber Monday sale is here with thousands of impressive deals that are just as good — and in some cases, better.

Right now, you can save up to 70 percent across home, kitchen, furniture, fashion, electronics, and beauty. And that includes plenty of popular items that were on sale during Black Friday, like iRobot Roomba vacuums and Apple AirPods. You'll also find impressive discounts on customer-favorite items, including Nespresso coffee machines, Amazon smart televisions, New Balance sneakers, and Levi's jeans.

Best Cyber Monday Deals Overall

Not sure where to start? We know that scrolling through what seems like countless pages of deals can be daunting, so we found all of the best Cyber Monday deals happening at Amazon. That includes an Oprah-approved holiday gift for as little as $17 and Sony noise-canceling headphones marked down by 51 percent. Just be sure to snap up your favorite finds before the sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST.

As with this year's Black Friday sale, there will be surprise deals launching every 30 minutes, giving you new opportunities to score savings on Bose, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Lego. We'll be updating this guide throughout the day, so you can check back here for the best new deals as they launch.

While you don't need a Prime membership to shop these impressive deals, now's a great time to sign up for a free 30- trial. With a Prime account, your items will arrive on your doorstep quickly thanks to fast and free shipping. If you're shopping the Cyber Monday sale for holiday gifts, you won't have to stress about potential shipping delays. The membership also gives you access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and other exclusive perks.

Keep scrolling for our top picks from the event, before heading to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale hub to check out all the deals happening until midnight.

Best Under-$30 Holiday Gift Deals

Gift shoppers, there's plenty on sale this Cyber Monday — and tons of options are under $30. Those looking for stocking stuffers can get Kasa smart plugs for the tech lover, Laurel Geller New York eyeshadow palettes for the beauty product collector, and Yeti wine tumblers for the person who loves to host. We can't think of anyone who wouldn't love to receive a pair of cozy slippers, like the $17 plush shoes from Comwarm. And who wouldn't appreciate getting the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker, which they can use to whip up a tasty breakfast in minutes.

Best Apple Deals

Now's the best time of year to score discounts on rarely marked-down Apple devices, whether you're looking for headphones, laptops, tablets, or watches. Don't overlook the new Apple AirPods Pro, which are at their lowest price to date, along with the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which are $100 off. If it's watches you're after, the best Apple Watch sale you'll find is on the second generation SE — it's now only $229! Plus, don't miss out on snapping up a 2022 iPad Air while it's $559.

Best Home Deals

In the home category, you'll find steep discounts on customer-favorite cleaning gadgets, cozy bedding, and scented candles. To make your floor sparkle, pick up the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for $120. It's racked up more than 14,500 five-star ratings from customers who call it "lightweight" and" powerful." For sticky messes, grab the highly-rated Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System for just $21. It comes with four reusable pads to clean vinyl, hardwood floors, laminate, stone, tile, and other surfaces.

Best Robot Vacuum Deals

If you want to save time and energy cleaning your floors, now's the time to pick a robot vacuum cleaner. Popular models from iRobot, Eufy, Samsung, and Shark are on super sale right now. We're eyeing the Shark AI Robot Vacuum while it's 50 percent off. When it's full of dust, dirt, and crumbs, it automatically empties itself into its base that holds up to 60 days of debris. So you hardly have to think about cleaning for weeks.

Best TV Deals

It's an ideal time of year to pick up discounted televisions, and today you'll discover markdowns on tons of fan-favorite brands like Sony, Samsung, Insignia, and Amazon Fire. Start by scooping up the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Television which is slashed by $220, and don't miss out on the Sony 65-Inch Smart TV while it's 30 percent off — .the TV comes affixed with a fleet of streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and more.

Best Kitchen Deals

As far as kitchen upgrades, there are steep discounts on customer-favorite air fryers, meat thermometers, and knife sets. Don't miss out on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now that it's up to 50 percent off. The customer-favorite machine makes it easy to brew fresh coffee right at home — without taking up much countertop space.

Best Electronic and Tech Deals

There are deals galore on Amazon devices, including smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, and home security cameras. There are also big-ticket devices on sale like the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart television, which is slashed by $220 right now. The Cyber Monday sale also has rare deals on Apple products, from the 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop to this set of Apple AirTags that have racked up more than 36,200 five-star ratings. Customers have used the "lifesavers" to track everything from their luggage and keys to wallets and even pets.

Best Computer, Laptop, and Tablet Deals

If it's laptops and tablets you're after, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is teeming with must-have finds from all shopper favorites, like HP, Acer, and Samsung. Start by snapping up this Acer Laptop while it's down over $100, along with a 20-inch monitor that's sure to find a home on any work-from-home desk. Plus, don't miss out on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i that gives you the best of both worlds, functioning as a tablet and computer.

Best Amazon Device Deals

Some of Amazon's most popular devices are currently on sale for Cyber Monday including tablets, speakers, e-readers, and streaming sticks. Start by grabbing Blink Video Doorbells, Halo Bands, and Kindles, then look to the Echo Dot while it's as little as $15. Plus, Amazon's most recent Echo Dot release is heavily marked down at 33 percent off.

Best Furniture Deals

If your home needs a refresh, there are plenty of discounts on furniture for every room. To maximize storage space in your living room, opt for the multifunctional Yaheetech lift top coffee table that's on sale and has a stackable on-site coupon. The rustic piece has a bottom shelf and hidden storage space under its lift-top surface, which can be used as a temporary workspace. To store and display books, decor, plants, and more, check out the Furinno Luder bookcase. It's one of the best deals we're seeing, the 5-cube storage piece is currently 69 percent off.

Best Fashion Deals

The sale is packed with deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories from Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, New Balance, Ray-Ban, and other popular brands. If your closet needs more staple pieces, snap up this pair of Levi's jeans while it's on sale for as little as $28. You can also stay cozy from head to toe this winter thanks to all the deals on comfy pieces, including this Hanes sweatshirt (marked down to $13), this warm teddy jacket with button closure, and these fluffy slippers made with 100 percent Australian sheepskin.

Best Beauty Deals

In the beauty section, there are a slew of deals on skincare, makeup, hair tools, and more. There are plenty of deals on oral care, too: We're eyeing the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush that's on sale for just $30. And just in time for the holidays, many of our top picks make great stocking stuffers. That includes affordable finds like Essie nail polish, L'Oreal mascara, Rimmel lip gloss, and a Colgate teeth whitening pen.

