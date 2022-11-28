Lifestyle Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale May Be Even Better Than Black Friday — and We Found the 350 Best Deals Score savings on Apple, Nespresso, iRobot, and more By Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia Isabel Garcia is an E-commerce Deals Writer at Dotdash Meredith, focusing on sales and deals across home, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. While pursuing a master's degree in journalism with a concentration in magazine writing at New York University's Arthur L. Carter Journalism Institute, Isabel interned at Esquire and the Hearst Lifestyle Group, which comprised Woman's Day, Good Housekeeping, Redbook, and Prevention. In 2019, she joined House Beautiful as an editorial fellow, contributing 300 stories in the home and lifestyle space to the brand's site. She joined Meredith's e-commerce team as a deals writer in June 2021. At Dotdash Meredith, she writes e-commerce stories with a focus on deals and sales across home, food, lifestyle, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 28, 2022 03:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you didn't get a chance to shop Amazon's massive Black Friday sale, don't fret. The retailer's Cyber Monday sale is here with thousands of impressive deals that are just as good — and in some cases, better. Right now, you can save up to 70 percent across home, kitchen, furniture, fashion, electronics, and beauty. And that includes plenty of popular items that were on sale during Black Friday, like iRobot Roomba vacuums and Apple AirPods. You'll also find impressive discounts on customer-favorite items, including Nespresso coffee machines, Amazon smart televisions, New Balance sneakers, and Levi's jeans. Amazon Best Cyber Monday Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) Sell-Out Risk: iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99) Oprah-Approved Holiday Gift: Benevolence Plush Velvet Travel Jewelry Box, $16.99 (orig. $19.99) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $118.30 (orig. $159) All-New Echo Dot, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Ankle Jeans, $27.80 (orig. $69.50) Waterpik Aquarius Water Flosser, $68 (orig. $99.99) Sony WH-XB910N Noise Canceling Headphones, $123 (orig. $249.99) Instant Pot Pro 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker, $99.95 (orig. $169.99) Marshall Emberton Bluetooth Portable Speaker, $99.99 (orig. $169.99) Not sure where to start? Not sure where to start? We know that scrolling through what seems like countless pages of deals can be daunting, so we found all of the best Cyber Monday deals happening at Amazon. That includes an Oprah-approved holiday gift for as little as $17 and Sony noise-canceling headphones marked down by 51 percent. Just be sure to snap up your favorite finds before the sale ends tonight at 11:59 p.m. PST. As with this year's Black Friday sale, there will be surprise deals launching every 30 minutes, giving you new opportunities to score savings on Bose, Anastasia Beverly Hills, and Lego. We'll be updating this guide throughout the day, so you can check back here for the best new deals as they launch. While you don't need a Prime membership to shop these impressive deals, now's a great time to sign up for a free 30- trial. With a Prime account, your items will arrive on your doorstep quickly thanks to fast and free shipping. If you're shopping the Cyber Monday sale for holiday gifts, you won't have to stress about potential shipping delays. The membership also gives you access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and other exclusive perks. Keep scrolling for our top picks from the event, before heading to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale hub to check out all the deals happening until midnight. With a Prime account, your items will arrive on your doorstep quickly thanks to fast and free shipping. If you're shopping the Cyber Monday sale for holiday gifts, you won't have to stress about potential shipping delays. The membership also gives you access to Prime Video, Amazon Music, and other exclusive perks. Keep scrolling for our top picks from the event, before heading to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale hub to check out all the deals happening until midnight. Amazon Best Under-$30 Holiday Gift Deals Gift shoppers, there's plenty on sale this Cyber Monday — and tons of options are under $30. Those looking for stocking stuffers can get Kasa smart plugs for the tech lover, Laurel Geller New York eyeshadow palettes for the beauty product collector, and Yeti wine tumblers for the person who loves to host. We can't think of anyone who wouldn't love to receive a pair of cozy slippers, like the $17 plush shoes from Comwarm. And who wouldn't appreciate getting the Hamilton Beach breakfast sandwich maker, which they can use to whip up a tasty breakfast in minutes. Beckham Hotel Collection King Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $27.49 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $14.99 (orig. $39.99) Essie Crochet Away Nail Polish, $7.20 (orig. $10) L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.01 (orig. $12.99) Kasa Smart Plug Mini, 4-Pack, $22.99 (orig. $29.99) Umite Chef 33-Piece Non-Stick Silicone Cooking Utensils Set with Holder, $27.05 (orig. $42.99) Gaiam Yoga Mat, $26.39 (orig. $39.98) Yeti Rambler 10-Ounce Wine Tumbler, $17.50 (orig. $25) Hamilton Beach Breakfast Sandwich Maker, $20.99 (orig. $29.99) Le Creuset Stoneware 8-Ounce Mini Cocette, $18.50 (orig. $21.95) Olaplex No.7 Bonding Oil, $24 (orig. $30) Laura Geller New York The Delectables Eyeshadow Palette, $13.88 (orig. $17.45) Nivea Men Complete Sensitive Skin Skincare Collection, $18.52 (orig. $26.89) Olay Facial Cleansing Brush, $16.99 (orig. $27.44) Dash Rapid Egg Cooker, $14.99 (orig. $16.99) L'Oréal Paris BB Cream, $15.13 (orig. $23.98) Laneige Cream Skin Toner and Moisturizer, $23.10 (orig. $33) Conair Hair Dryer, $11.50 (orig. $22.99) Tovolo King Silicone Ice Cube Tray, $4.79 (orig. $14.55) Comwarm Women's Plush House Slippers, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Reidea Candle Accessory Kit, $5.99 ($9.99) Amazon Best Apple Deals Now's the best time of year to score discounts on rarely marked-down Apple devices, whether you're looking for headphones, laptops, tablets, or watches. Don't overlook the new Apple AirPods Pro, which are at their lowest price to date, along with the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which are $100 off. If it's watches you're after, the best Apple Watch sale you'll find is on the second generation SE — it's now only $229! Plus, don't miss out on snapping up a 2022 iPad Air while it's $559. Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods (Second Generation), $79 (orig. $159) 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $799 (orig. $999) Gift Idea: Apple AirTag, $24.98 (orig. $27.98) Newly Released: Apple iPad (10.9-Inch), $426 (orig. $449) Apple Watch SE Smart Watch, $259 (orig. $279) 2022 Apple MacBook Pro Laptop, $1,149 (orig. $1,299) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $2,199 (orig. $2,699) Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549) Apple Watch Series 8, $428(orig. $478) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $229 (orig. $249) 2022 Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599) 2022 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $1,049 (orig. $1,199) Apple EarPods Headphones, $17.99 (orig. $29) Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $739 (orig. $799) Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099) Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (orig. $799) Apple Wireless Magic Mouse, $74 (orig. $79) Apple Magic Keyboard, $107.31 (orig. $129) Apple MagSafe Duo Travel Charger, $97.49 (orig. $129) Apple AirTag Leather Key Ring, $19 (orig. $35) Apple MagSafe Wireless Charger, $29.99 (orig. $39) Apple Pencil (2nd Generation), $89 (orig. $129) Apple Leather Wallet for iPhone, $44.99 (orig. $59) Apple iPhone 13 Max Pro MagSafe Clear Case, $37.49 ($49) Apple 20W USB-C Power Adapter, $16 (orig. $19) Apple Lightning Headphone Jack Adapter, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) Apple Wireless Charging Case for Airpods, $69.95 (orig. $79) Amazon Best Home Deals In the home category, you'll find steep discounts on customer-favorite cleaning gadgets, cozy bedding, and scented candles. To make your floor sparkle, pick up the Eureka RapidClean Pro Cordless Vacuum Cleaner while it's on sale for $120. It's racked up more than 14,500 five-star ratings from customers who call it "lightweight" and" powerful." For sticky messes, grab the highly-rated Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System for just $21. It comes with four reusable pads to clean vinyl, hardwood floors, laminate, stone, tile, and other surfaces. Eureka RapidClean Pro Lightweight Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $119.74 with coupon (orig. $154.99) Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $21.21 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Beckham Hotel Collection King Bed Pillows, 2-Pack, $27.49 with coupon (orig. $54.99) Veva 8000 Black Large Room Air Purifier, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) Yankee Candle Balsam and Cedar 22-Ounce Large Tumbler Candle, $15.52 (orig. $18.27) PurSteam Professional Grade 1700W Steam Iron, $29.97 (orig. $47.99) ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner, $21.99 (orig. $39.99) Mellanni 4-Piece Queen Sheet Set, $26.98 with coupon (orig. $47.97) Sonoro Kate Bathroom Rug, $12.74 (orig. $14.99) Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) American Soft Linen 4-Piece Bath Towel Set, $46.99 (orig. $79.95) Geniani Portable Cool Mist Humidifier, $17.97 (orig. $29.97) Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $318.99) Kmuset Fleece Throw Blanket, $12.99 (orig. $18.99) Yuruio Checkerboard Throw Blanket, $47.39 with Prime (orig. $59.99) Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Set of 2, $34.95 (orig. $54.99) Turbo Microfiber Mop Floor Cleaning System, $24.99 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Snuggle-Pedic Long Body Pillow for Adults, $47.99 with Prime (orig. $59.99) Spacesaver Vacuum Storage, $35.99 (orig. $43.75) Flexi Hose Plus Lightweight Expandable Garden Hose, $26.49 with Prime (orig. $49.99) Grillman Premium BBQ Grill Cover, $32.99 (orig. $51.99) PurSteam Professional Grade 1700W Steam Iron, $29.97 (orig. $49.99) Sealy DuoChill Cooling Memory Foam Pillow, $56 (orig. $121.99) East Oak Pan Stove 21-Inch Fire Pit, $179.99 (orig. $269.99) Phillips Hue Econic Outdoor Smart Pathway Light, $103.45 (orig. $149.99) Cgk Unlimited Cooling Sheets, $23.99 with coupon (orig. $39.99) Medify MA-40 Air Purifier, $269.99 (orig. $349) Bedsure Fuzzy Throw Blanket, $22.99 (orig. $32.99) National Tree Company Artificial Slim Christmas Tree, $65.99 (orig. $149.99) Mozsoy Artificial Christmas Tree, $149.99 with Prime (orig. $399.99) LuxClub 6-Piece Sheet Set, $27.96 with coupon (orig. $56.99) Signature Design by Ashley Chime Queen Mattress, $329.99 (orig. $476.99) Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59) Chill Sack Bean Bag Chair, $140.24 (orig. $169.99) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater, $46.99 (orig. $49.99) Bedlite Satin Pillowcase Set, $5.59 with Prime (orig. $12.99) AeroGarden Harvest 360 with Gourmet Herb Seed Kit $76.74 ($164.96) Beautural Fabric Shaver and Lint Remover, $9.99 ($16.99) Quility Store Weighted Blanket, $79.99 with Prime ($99.99) Pure Enrichment MistAire Ultrasonic Cool Mist Humidifier, $31.99 (orig. $49.99) OGHom Handheld Garment Steamer, $22.13 (orig. 26.99) Blackstone 36-Inch Cooking Station, $249.99 (orig. $439.99) Mrcrafts Window Bird Feeder with Suction Cups, $18.80 (orig. $39.95) Hotel Sheets Direct 4-Piece Queen Bamboo Sheet Set, $33.76 (orig. $99.99) PurSteam Steam Mop, $69.97 (orig. $80.99) Lasko Oscillating Ceramic Space Heater, $46.99 (orig. $49.99) Snuggle-Pedic Shredded Memory Foam Pillow, $30.18 (orig. $59.99) Serta CopperGel Queen Memory Foam Mattress Topper, $98.01 (orig. $128) Tempur-Pedic Memory Foam Pillow, $111.75 with coupon (orig. $129) Arectech Lighter, $8.49 (orig. $16.99) Mattitude Kitchen Mat, $30.99 with coupon ($43.99) Nekteck Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine $66.39 with coupon (orig. $99.99) iRobot Braava Jet M6, $299.99 (orig. $449.99) Amazon Best Robot Vacuum Deals If you want to save time and energy cleaning your floors, now's the time to pick a robot vacuum cleaner. Popular models from iRobot, Eufy, Samsung, and Shark are on super sale right now. We're eyeing the Shark AI Robot Vacuum while it's 50 percent off. When it's full of dust, dirt, and crumbs, it automatically empties itself into its base that holds up to 60 days of debris. So you hardly have to think about cleaning for weeks. Eufy by Anker RoboVac G30 Robot Vacuum, $179.99 (orig. $318.99) iRobot Roomba i3 Evo Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274) Shark AI Robot Vacuum with Self-Empty Base, $299 (orig. $599) Airrobo Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $199.99) iRobot Roomba j7+ (7550) Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum, $599 (orig. $799.99) Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $89.99 (orig. $399.99) Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 11S Max Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $123 with Prime (orig. $249.99) Samsung Jet Bot+ Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $399 (orig. $799) iLife V3s Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $159.99) Amazon Best TV Deals It's an ideal time of year to pick up discounted televisions, and today you'll discover markdowns on tons of fan-favorite brands like Sony, Samsung, Insignia, and Amazon Fire. Start by scooping up the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart Television which is slashed by $220, and don't miss out on the Sony 65-Inch Smart TV while it's 30 percent off — .the TV comes affixed with a fleet of streaming platforms, including Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Apple TV, HBO Max, Peacock, and more. Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $249.99 (orig. $469.99) Sony 65-Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X80K Series LED Smart Google TV, $698 (orig. $999.99) Samsung 55-Inch Class QLED 4K LS03B Series The Frame TV, $997.99 (orig. $1,497.99) TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV, $447.99 (orig. $499.99) Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) Samsung 43-Inch Class Crystal 4K UHD TV, $347.99 (orig. $377.99) Samsung 75-Inch Class 4K Series Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1,599.99 (orig. $3,097.99) Amazon Best Kitchen Deals As far as kitchen upgrades, there are steep discounts on customer-favorite air fryers, meat thermometers, and knife sets. Don't miss out on the Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker now that it's up to 50 percent off. The customer-favorite machine makes it easy to brew fresh coffee right at home — without taking up much countertop space. YellRin Magnetic Measuring Spoons Stainless Steel, $13.91 (orig. $19.97) Coravin Timeless Six Plus Wine by the Glass System, $195.49 (orig. $289.99) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) Chefman Large Air Fryer, $69 (orig. $105.50) Master Maison 19-Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Knife Set, $89.99 with coupon (orig. $114.99) Kizen Digital Meat Thermometer, $10.08 (orig. $24.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Oval Manual Slow Cooker, $29.99 (orig. $49.99) Mr. Coffee Espresso and Cappuccino Machine, $209.99 (orig. $459.99) GreenLife Soft Grip Ceramic Nonstick 16-Piece Cookware Set, $84 (orig. $119.99) Umite Chef 33-Piece Non-Stick Silicone Cooking Utensils Set with Holder, $27.05 (orig. $42.99) Stasher Silicone Reusable Storage Bag, $6.37 with coupon (orig. $9.99) Kailedi 8-Piece Magnetic Measuring Spoons Set, $12.98 (orig. $16.66) Bambusi Bamboo Wood Charcuterie Board Set, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $79.99) Hamilton Beach Digital Programmable Rice Cooker, $31.61 (orig. $42.99) Coffee Gator Coffee Canister, $14.23 (orig. $28.99) FineDine Superior Glass Casserole Dish Set of 4, $19.74 with Prime (orig. $24.68) Master Maison 19-Piece Kitchen Knife Set With Wooden Knife Block, $89.99 (orig. $114.99) Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $79 (orig. $99.99) Crockpot Artisan Round Enameled 7-Quart Cast-Iron Dutch Oven in Slate Gray, $52.99 (orig. $139.99) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi with Milk Frother, $153.30 (orig. $219) Cosori Pro II Air Fryer Oven Combo, $99.98 (orig. $129.99) Zulay Executive Series Ultra Premium Milk Frother, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Oxo Good Grips Pro Non-Stick Pan, $32.73 (orig. $39.99) JoyJolt Savor Double Wall Insulated Glasses Espresso Mugs Set of 2, $14.40 (orig. $23.95) Henckels Forged Accent 4-Piece Steak Knife Set, $29.95 (orig. $112) Dash Deluxe Compact Masticating Slow Juicer, $79.99 (orig. $99.99) Meater Plus Smart Meat Thermometer, $79.95 (orig. $99.95) Chef'n FreshForce Citrus Juicer, $19.88 (orig. $24.99) Oxo Brew 8-Cup Coffee Maker, $159.95 (orig. $199.95) Anova Culinary Sous Vide Precision Cooker, $110.49 (orig. $219) Anova Precision Vacuum Sealer, $54.99 (orig. $79.99) ROCCBOX by Gozney Portable Outdoor Pizza Oven, $399.20 with Prime (orig. $499) Knork Original Collection Cutlery Set, $79.99 (orig. $129.99) Baratza Encore Conical Burr Coffee Grinder, $135 (orig. $160) Artthome Stainless Steel Taco Holders, $13.19 with Prime ($19.99) Netany 16 oz Glass Drinking Glasses with Glass Straws, $16.13 with Prime ($23.79) KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Stand Mixer, $349.95 (orig. $459.99) Breville Compact Smart Toaster Oven, $189.95 (orig. $229.95) Swedish Wholesale Swedish Dish Cloths,10-Pack, $15.99 with coupon (orig. $24.99) All-Clad 8-Piece Nonstick Cookware Set, $251.99 (orig. $373.73) Instant Pot Duo, $79.95 (orig. $129.99) Crock-Pot 7-Quart Slow Cooker, $39.99 with coupon (orig. $49.99) Magic Bullet Blender, $29.99 (orig. $39.98) Lodge Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $59.99 (orig. $133) Hamilton Beach Electric Knife, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Breville Smart Oven, $335.99 (orig. $499.95) Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Square Skillet Grill, $179.95 (orig. $219.43) Le Creuset Stoneware Rectangular Dish, $39.96 (orig. $49.95) GreenPan SmartShape Healthy Ceramic Nonstick Skillet Set, $67.59 (orig. $79) Ovente Electric Kettle, $23.69 (orig. $32.99) J.A. Henckels Classic 8-Inch Chef's Knife, $54.95 (orig. $116) Silpat Half Size Baking Mat, $17.49 (orig. $24.99) Mercer Culinary Genesis 6-Piece Knife Block Set, $159.95 (orig. $186) Nordic Ware Jubilee Cast Loaf Pan, $27.40 (orig. $57.50) Staub Ceramic 4-Piece Mixed Baking Dish Set, $99.95 (orig. $129.95) Cuisinart Mix-It-In Soft Serve Ice Cream Maker, $78.72 (orig. $129.94) Rubbermaid Brilliance Glass Food Storage Container Set, $27.49 (orig. $32.99) Amazon Best Electronic and Tech Deals There are deals galore on Amazon devices, including smart speakers, Kindle e-readers, and home security cameras. There are also big-ticket devices on sale like the Amazon Fire TV 50-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD smart television, which is slashed by $220 right now. The Cyber Monday sale also has rare deals on Apple products, from the 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop to this set of Apple AirTags that have racked up more than 36,200 five-star ratings. Customers have used the "lifesavers" to track everything from their luggage and keys to wallets and even pets. 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $799 (orig. $999) Apple AirTags, 4 Pack, $79.99 (orig. $99) Fire TV Stick, $34.99 (orig. $54.99) Ring Video Doorbell, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Jbl Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Bluetooth Speaker, $69.95 (orig. $129.95) Beats by Dr. Dre Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $149.95 (orig. $249.95) Samsung HW-B650 Soundbar, $207.99 (orig. $397.99) Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $98.95 (orig. $149.95) JBL 5-Channel Multibeam Soundbar with Dolby, $269.95 (orig. $399.95) Tile Sticker Small Bluetooth Tracker, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Celestron Outdoor and Birding Binoculars, $98.22 (orig. $169.95) JBL Boombox 2, $299.95 (orig. $499.95) JBL Flip 5 Waterproof Portable Speaker, $69.95 (orig. $129.95) GoPro Hero11 Black Creator Edition, $549.99 (orig. $699.99) Chromecast with Google TV Streaming Stick, $39.98 (orig. $49.99) Backbone One Mobile Gaming Controller for iPhone, $63.69 (orig. $99.99) Belkin 37W Dual Port Fast Car Charger, $14.99 (orig. $24.99) Blink Floodlight Camera, $64.98 (orig. $129.98) Under-$25: Kasa Smart Plug Four-Pack, $22.76 (orig. $29.99) Meta Quest 2 Resident Evil 4 Bundle with Beat Saber, $349.99 (orig. $399.99) Samsung Galaxy S22 Cell Phone, $699.99 (orig. $799.99) HP DeskJet 3755 Scanner and Printer, $84.99 (orig. $104.99) Canon EOS Rebel T7 DSLR Camera, $429 (orig. $479) Sony Soundbar S100F Bluetooth Soundbar, $98 (orig. $129.99) Tile Mate Bluetooth Key Tracker, $17.99 (orig. $24.99) Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Instant Camera, $124.99 with coupon (orig. $179.99) iWalk Portable Power Bank Charger, $20.99 (orig. $39.99) Anker 333 USB C Cable Two-Pack, $16.09 (orig. $19.99) Anker USB C Wall Charging Three-Port, $37.99 with coupon (orig. $59.99) Ainope Adapter Car Charger, $8.79 with Prime (orig. $12.99) Ucomx Nano 3 Wireless Phone, Watch, Tablet Travel Charger, $32.79 (orig. $49.99) Lola Smart Digital Picture Frame, $89.99 (orig. $139.99) Bose TV Speaker, $199 (orig. $279) Holiday Styling 19-Foot Giant Inflatable Outdoor Projector Screen, $203.87 (orig. $349.99) Fitbit Versa 2 Health and Fitness Smartwatch, $98.95 (orig. $149.95) Eufy Security EufyCam 3C, $119.99 (orig. $179.99) Gtplayer Gaming Chair, $109.98 with Prime (orig. $139.99) Walmart Best Computer, Laptop, and Tablet Deals If it's laptops and tablets you're after, Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is teeming with must-have finds from all shopper favorites, like HP, Acer, and Samsung. Start by snapping up this Acer Laptop while it's down over $100, along with a 20-inch monitor that's sure to find a home on any work-from-home desk. Plus, don't miss out on the Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i that gives you the best of both worlds, functioning as a tablet and computer. Sceptre IPS 27-Inch Business Computer Monitor, $99.97 (orig. $169.97) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite 10.4-Inch 128GB Android Tablet, $269 (orig. $429.99) Lenovo 14e Chromebook, $169.99 (orig. $299.99) Asus Chromebook CX1, $169.99 (orig. $279.99) Asus Chromebook C203XA, $141 (orig. $249.99) HP Victus 15.6-Inch Gaming Laptop, $829.99 (orig. $1,099.99) Lenovo IdeaPad Flex 5i, $397.88 (orig. $469.99) HP Chromebook 14 Laptop, $229.99 (orig. $309.99) Acer Chromebook Spin 314 Convertible Laptop, $357.29 (orig. $379.99) HP All-in-One PC Desk Computer, $464.99 (orig. $549.99) Lola Smart Digital Picture Frame, $89.99 (orig. $139.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab Active Pro, $419.99 (orig. $599.99) Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $132.99 (orig. $189.99) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop, $249.99 (orig. $379.99) Asus Chromebook, $229.99 (orig. $369.99) LG 29-Inch Class UltraWide Computer Monitor, $169.99 (orig. $229.99) Sceptre 20-Inch 1600x900 75Hz Ultra Thin LED Monitor, $69.97 (orig. $99.97) LG 48-Inch Ultragear UHD OLED Gaming Monitor, $899.99 (orig. $1,499.99) Amazon Best Amazon Device Deals Some of Amazon's most popular devices are currently on sale for Cyber Monday including tablets, speakers, e-readers, and streaming sticks. Start by grabbing Blink Video Doorbells, Halo Bands, and Kindles, then look to the Echo Dot while it's as little as $15. Plus, Amazon's most recent Echo Dot release is heavily marked down at 33 percent off. Kindle Paperwhite, $94.99 Fire HD 8 Tablet, $54.99 Echo Show 15, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Blink Mini Pan-Tilt Camera, $49.99 (orig. $59.99) All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation), $49.99 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Eero Pro 6E Mesh Wi-Fi Router, $179 (orig. $299) Amazon Fire TV Stick, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Echo (4th Gen), $49.99 (orig. $99.99) Ring Floodlight Cam Wired Pro, $209.99 (orig. $249.99) Ring Alarm 5-Piece Set, $129.99 (orig. $199.99) Ring Video Doorbell, $59.99 (orig. $99.99) Fire TV Gaming Bundle, $64.98 (orig. $119.98) All-New Echo Dot (5th Generation), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) Echo Studio, $154.99 (orig. $199.99) Amazon Fire TV 75-Inch Omni Series 4K, $749.95 (orig. $1,049.99) Luna Controller, $39.99 (orig. $69.99) Amazon Smart Plug, $12.99 (orig. $24.99) Amazon Smart Thermostat, $41.99 (orig. $59.99) Amazon Smart Air Quality Monitor, $48.99 (orig. $69.99) Echo Glow Kids Smart Lamp, $16.99 (orig. $29.99) Amazon Best Furniture Deals If your home needs a refresh, there are plenty of discounts on furniture for every room. To maximize storage space in your living room, opt for the multifunctional Yaheetech lift top coffee table that's on sale and has a stackable on-site coupon. The rustic piece has a bottom shelf and hidden storage space under its lift-top surface, which can be used as a temporary workspace. To store and display books, decor, plants, and more, check out the Furinno Luder bookcase. It's one of the best deals we're seeing, the 5-cube storage piece is currently 69 percent off. Yaheetech Lift Top Coffee Table with Hidden Compartment, $62.99 with coupon (orig. $99.99) 69% Off: Furinno Luder Bookcase, $25.10 (orig. $79.99) Linenspa 5-Inch Gel Full Memory Foam Mattress, $121.13 (orig. $179.99) Diolong Metal Bed Frame with Headboard, $144.49 (orig. $169.99) Vecelo Side Tables, Set of 2, $67.97 (orig. $89.99) Linon Gina Black Mid Century Bar Cart with Mirrored Shelves, $114.46 (orig. $163.43) Songmics Laundry Hamper with Lid, $35.19 (orig. $45.99) Flash Furniture Kelista Mesh Swivel Office Chair, $110.49 (orig. $209) Walker Edison Modern Farmhouse Entryway Shoe Storage Bench, $166.52 (orig. $249) Convenience Concepts Northfield Hall Console Desk Table, $72.25 (orig. $141.78) Fezibo Height Adjustable Electric Standing Desk, $254.15 (orig. $399.99) Amazon Best Fashion Deals The sale is packed with deals on clothing, shoes, and accessories from Cole Haan, Calvin Klein, New Balance, Ray-Ban, and other popular brands. If your closet needs more staple pieces, snap up this pair of Levi's jeans while it's on sale for as little as $28. You can also stay cozy from head to toe this winter thanks to all the deals on comfy pieces, including this Hanes sweatshirt (marked down to $13), this warm teddy jacket with button closure, and these fluffy slippers made with 100 percent Australian sheepskin. Ewedoos Fleece Lined Leggings with Pockets, $25.49 (orig. $39.95) Dearfoams Fireside Cairns Shearling Slipper, $34.50 (orig. $69) Hanes EcoSmart Crew Sweatshirt, $12.50 (orig. $18) Ray-Ban New Wayfarer Polarized Sunglasses, $133.67 (orig. $201) Amazon Aware Recycled Polyester Teddy Jacket, $32.90 (orig. $59.90) Anrabess Turtleneck Sweater Dress, $30.79 (orig. $62.99) Jw Pei Mini Flap Crossbody, $63.19 (orig. $78.99) Dokotoo Corduroy Button-Down Shirt, $35.99 (orig. $45.99) Calvin Klein Modern Cotton Lightly Lined Triangle Wireless Bralette, $24 (orig. $40) Cole Haan Taffeta Down Coat, $119.99 (orig. $275) New Balance FuelCore Nergize Sport V1 Sneaker, $53.96 (orig. $64.99) Levi's Faux Shearling Baby Baggy Trucker Jacket, $59.40 (orig. $71.95) Franco Sarto Ankle Boot, $85.02 (orig. $160) Daily Ritual Fine Gauge Stretch Polo Ribbed Cardigan, $27.90 (orig. $39.90) Ysense Plaid Oversized Scarf, $18.49 (orig. $29.99) The Drop Divya Pointelle Sleeve Cardigan, $39.92 (orig. $49.90) Amazon Best Beauty Deals In the beauty section, there are a slew of deals on skincare, makeup, hair tools, and more. There are plenty of deals on oral care, too: We're eyeing the Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush that's on sale for just $30. And just in time for the holidays, many of our top picks make great stocking stuffers. That includes affordable finds like Essie nail polish, L'Oreal mascara, Rimmel lip gloss, and a Colgate teeth whitening pen. NuFace Mini Starter Kit, $156.75 (orig. $209) Opi Nail Envy Nail Strengthener, $13.27 (orig. $18.95) Drybar Single Shot Round Blow Dryer Brush, $120 (orig. $155) Deweisn Folding Travel Lighted Makeup Mirror, $25.73 (orig. $59.99) Heeta Hair Shampoo Brush, $8.58 (orig. $10.99) Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $29.99 (orig. $49.96) Essie Crochet Away Nail Polish, $7.20 (orig. $10) L'Oreal Paris Voluminous Lash Paradise Mascara, $7.01 (orig. $12.99) Rimmel Stay Glossy Lip Gloss, $3.50 (orig. $4.99) Colgate Optic White Overnight Teeth Whitening Pen, $16.97 (orig. $24.99) Dylonic Exfoliating Brush, $8.99 (orig. $10.99) Dots for Spots Pimple Patches, 24-Pack, $6.38 (orig. $9.99) CeraVe Retinol Serum for Post-Acne Marks and Skin Texture, $11.68 (orig. $17.99) Baime Jade Roller and Gua Sha, $12.99 (orig. $24.95) Conair 1-Inch Double Ceramic Curling Iron, $14.99 (orig. $19.99) Nyx Professional Makeup Ultimate Warm Neutrals Eye Shadow Palette, $9.99 (orig. $18) Shrate Ionic Hair Dryer, $36.96 (orig. $73.77) 