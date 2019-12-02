The 40 Best Amazon Cyber Monday Deals Worth Shopping Today — Including the Newest Apple iPad for 30% Off
So much on sale, so little time
Cyber Monday is officially here! If you’re wondering where to do your shopping, Amazon is definitely one of the best places to save big. The retail giant’s Cyber Monday deals are better than ever before — from $50 Instant Pots to $300 off select Apple devices, it doesn’t get much better anywhere else.
If you don’t know where to start, we’re here to help you out — we’ve rounded up 40 of the absolute best deals you can get on Amazon right now. Some of our favorites include these best-selling Bose headphones (they rarely go on sale), Apple’s latest iPad (it’s the cheapest iPad you can get right now), and the Fire TV Stick (it’s only $20!).
Plus, tons of items that were discounted for Black Friday are still on sale today, including the top-selling items PEOPLE readers purchased: Apple Airpods (they’re temporarily out of stock, but you can still add them to your cart), this $30 Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush, and the Echo Dot. Whatever you’re eyeing, we recommend adding it to your cart and checking out quick: Not only are hundreds of items bound to go out of stock, but this may be your last chance to save this much on certain products until next year. Happy saving!
Best Apple, Dyson, and Bose Deals
- Apple AirPods with Charging Case, $139.95 (orig. $159)
- New Apple iPad (10.2-inch) in Gold, $249 (orig. $329)
- Apple MacBook Air (13-inch) in Silver, $699.00 (orig. $999)
- Apple Watch Series 5, $409 (orig. $429)
- Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, $399.99 with free $50 Amazon gift card (orig. $450)
- Dyson V7 Motorhead Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $199.99 (orig. $399)
- Dyson Upright Vacuum Cleaner, Ball Animal 2, $239 (orig. $499.99)
- Dyson Pure Cool HEPA Air Purifier and Fan, $348.99 (orig. $449.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones, $279 (orig. $349)
- Bose QuietComfort 25 Acoustic Noise Cancelling Headphones, $129 (orig. $177.23)
- Bose SoundLink Around Ear Wireless Headphones, $179 (orig. $279)
- Bose SoundSport Wireless Headphones, $99 (orig. $149)
- Bose SoundSport Free Truly Wireless Headphones, $169 (orig. $199)
Best Clothing, Beauty, and Accessories Deals
- Orolay Thickened Down Coat, $97.99 with coupon (orig. $139.99)
- Haus Laboratories cosmetics by Lady Gaga, up to 45% off
- Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer & Volumizer Hot Air Brush, $37.49 (orig. $59.99)
- Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean Electric Toothbrush, $27.99 with coupon (orig. $69.99)
- Fitbit Inspire HR Heart Rate & Fitness Tracker, $68.99 (orig. $99.95)
- Spanx Look at Me Now Compression Leggings, from $53.14
- L’Oreal Paris mascara bundles, from $8.95
- Formawell Beauty x Kendall Jenner Ionic-Gold Fusion Pro Hair Dryer, $39.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Save on women’s Levi’s jeans
- adidas Women’s Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $34.44
- Physicians Formula cosmetics, from $3.94
- Save up to 50 percent on Amazon brand clothing, luggage, and jewelry
Best Home Deals
- TCL 50 inch 4K Smart LED Roku TV, $239.99 (orig. $479.99)
- Instant Pot Duo 60 7-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker, $49.99 (orig. $99.95)
- iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Save on Casper mattresses, up to 20 percent
- Nespresso Deluxe Coffee and Espresso Machine, $109.25 (orig. $199)
- Tuft & Needle Queen Mattress In a Box, $476 (orig. $595)
Best Amazon Device Deals
- Ring Video Doorbell 2, $129 (orig. $199)
- Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Echo Dot (3rd Gen), $22 (orig. $49.99)
- Insignia 32-inch Smart LED Fire TV Edition, $99.99 (orig. $170)
- All-new Echo, including limited edition RED color, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Echo Show 8, $79.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Echo Show 5, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Fire 7 Tablet, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Edition Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Kindle Paperwhite E-reader, $84.99 (orig. $129.99)