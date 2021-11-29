Amazon's Cyber Monday Sale Is Just as Good as Black Friday — and So Many Deals Are Under $50
Missed out on Amazon's Black Friday sale? Don't sweat it. The retailer launched its Cyber Monday deals today, including over 10,000 discounts — making it just as good as the Black Friday sale. Seriously, almost everything that was discounted on Black Friday is still on major sale today, like this $175 Roomba (the brand rarely offers deals under $200), tons of Amazon devices, Levi's jeans starting at $22, and even Apple's newest AirPods at their lowest price ever since their release this month.
While all these products are still on sale, this is the last day you'll see these amazing discounts. Amazon's Cyber Monday sale does end tonight at 12 A.M. PT/3 A.M. ET, so if you've been debating adding something to your cart, you'll definitely want to do it before the night is over. Plus, with all the shipping delays and supply chain issues predicted for this season, it's not a bad idea to order those holiday gifts for way less today and ensure you'll get them in time with Amazon's fast, two-day Prime shipping. (If you're not a member yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial here.)
Here are 50 of the best Cyber Monday deals on Amazon:
- SoftSoap Moisturizing Liquid Hand Soap, Aloe Vera, 6 Pack, $5.94 (orig. $13.99)
- Arm & Hammer Curtain Fresh Odor Neutralizing Curtains, $7.47 (orig. $15.02)
- OPI Nail Lacquer, Red Nail Polish, $7.98 (orig. $9.99)
- Hanes EcoSmart Fleece Sweatshirt, $8.99 (orig. $22)
- Nivea Cheerful Cherry, Hand Cream and Lip Balm Set, $9.09 (orig. $12.99)
- Black Disposable Face Masks, 100 Pack, $9.99 (orig. $31.90)
- Kasa Smart Color Changing LED Light Bulb, $9.99 (orig. $21.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug, $9.99 (orig. $14.99)
- L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Primer & Mascara Holiday Kit, $10.28 (orig. $14.41)
- L'Oreal Paris Elvive Total Repair Shampoo and Conditioner, $11.19 (orig. $13.98)
- NYX Professional Ultimate Shadow Palette, Warm Neutrals, $11.44 (orig. $18)
- Bali Comfort Revolution Shaping Wirefree Bra, from $12.74 (orig. $44)
- Yankee Candle Large Jar, Balsam & Cedar, $14 (orig. $27.99)
- Baleaf Fleece Lined Leggings, $19.11 (orig. $30.99)
- Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99)
- Levi's 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans, from $21.99 (orig. $69.50)
- Daily Ritual Terry Cotton Oversized Cocoon Sweatshirt, $26.20 (orig. $34.90)
- Riders by Lee Indigo Denim Jacket, $26.74 (orig. $33.89)
- RY King Battery Operated Flameless Candle, Set of 9, $27.99 (orig. $39.99)
- The Art of Shaving Sandalwood Festive Duo Kit, $28 (orig. $40)
- Fuinloth Quilted Vest with Pockets, $29.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Echo Dot, 4th Generation, $29.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99)
- Kasa Smart LED Light Strip, $39.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Adidas Cloudfoam Pure Running Shoe, from $38.49 (orig. $70)
- Amazon Kindle, $49.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Halo View Fitness Tracker, $49.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Casper Sleep Pillow, Standard, $52 (orig. $65)
- Sengled Smart LED Light Bars with Alexa, $55.98 (orig. $69.99)
- Ring Video Doorbell Bundle with Echo Show 5, $61.99 (orig. $144.98)
- Shark VacMop Vacuum Mop Bundle, $62.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Ring Stick Up Camera, $74.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $78 (orig. $179.99)
- Fire TV Stick 4K and Luna Controller Gaming Bundle, $84.98 (orig. $124.98)
- Waterpik Complete Care Sonic Toothbrush + Water Flosser, $99.99 (orig. $129.99)
- Apple AirPods, 2nd Generation, $109 (orig. $159)
- Bissell SpinWave Cordless Spin Mop, $124.49 (orig. $154.49)
- Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker, $127.46 (orig. $199.95)
- Shark Navigator Upright Cordless Vacuum, $127.49 (orig. $149.99)
- New Apple AirPods, 3rd Generation, $149.99 with coupon (orig. $179)
- New Apple AirPods Pro, $169.99 (orig. $249)
- iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99)
- iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274)
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Robot Vacuum, $189.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds, $199 (orig. $279)
- Bose Sleepbuds II, $199 (orig. $249)
- Shark EZ Robot Vacuum with Self Empty Base, $299.74 (orig. $499.99)
- Apple AirPods Max, $429 (orig. $549)
- Casper Sleep Original Foam Mattress, Queen, $876 (orig. $1,095)
- Sony Bravia AJ08 XR OLED 4K TV, 55 Inch, $1,389 (orig. $1,699.99)
Cyber Monday is one of the best times to get an Amazon device for dirt cheap. Favorites like the Fire TV Stick, Echo Dot, and Blink Video Doorbell are under $35, and you can even get new launches like the Halo View fitness tracker for just $50. The Echo Dot continues to be one of the most purchased items during Amazon's Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales annually, and we're not surprised why: It has a whopping 301,000 five-star ratings from shoppers that think it makes a "phenomenal" speaker, and find it incredibly practical for everyday use to listen to the news, weather reports, and personal reminders. It makes a great gift for just about anyone, especially when it's just $30.
Buy It! Echo Dot, 4th Generation, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Fire TV Stick, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
It's your last day to get big ticket items like robot vacuums from Roomba and Shark, several generations of Apple's AirPods, Nespresso's popular coffee and espresso machine (they've been selling like hotcakes, FYI), the Oprah-loved Bose Sleepbuds, and more for as low as they'll cost until next year. The Roomba 672 is Amazon's most popular model with 51,105 five-star ratings, and it's rare to see the model drop to just $175 from its original $300 price point.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum, $174.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
Buy It! Bose Sleepbuds II, $199 (orig. $249); amazon.com
Buy It! Nespresso Vertuo Next Coffee and Espresso Maker, $127.46 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com
There are so many good deals on every day essentials and gift sets that you won't want to miss out on either, like a 100-pack of disposable face masks for $10, a festive set of L'Oreal's beloved Lash Paradise mascara and primer, Bali's customer-favorite bra starting at $13, and even OPI nail polish for a few bucks less.
Buy It! L'Oreal Paris Lash Paradise Primer & Mascara Holiday Kit, $10.28 (orig. $14.41); amazon.com
Buy It! Black Disposable Face Masks, 100 Pack, $9.99 (orig. $31.90); amazon.com
Buy It! OPI Nail Lacquer, Red Nail Polish, from $7.98 (orig. $9.99); amazon.com
