Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

These Are the 6 Most Popular Face Coverings on Amazon, Out of Over 100,000 Options

As many cities and states around the United States begin to reopen due to pandemic stay-at-home orders being lifted, social distancing guidelines still remain in place. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention continues to recommend keeping a 6-foot distance from others, frequent hand-washing or use of hand sanitizer, and wearing a face covering, even if you’re outdoors and visiting a park or the beach.

You’ve probably collected your fair share of face coverings since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, but if you’re in the market for some new additions, they’re readily available on Amazon. These are the most popular cloth face coverings on the site based on positive customer reviews and best-seller rankings:

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The retailer carries over 100,000 face coverings, ranging from traditional cotton cloth face masks to multifunctional gaiters to options without ear loops. Amazon also carries disposable face masks, if you’re in need for a hospital visit or other essential services.

Currently, Amazon’s number one best-selling safety mask is the Tart Collections Fabric Face Mask. Made from 100 percent cotton and a polyester-rayon outer shell, the mask comes in a few different colors and patterns, and features stretchy cloth earloops. Prices start at just $8, or you can opt to get it with a small American flag label for $2 more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Tart Collections Fabric Face Mask, $7.99–$9.99; amazon.com

Amazon also carries many bulk-pack masks, including this popular option from Pangda. Pangda’s affordable masks come in a pack of four for just $9 — that means you’re spending just $2.25 per mask. The all-black masks feature an adjustable nose wire, and shoppers rave that they’re a high-quality choice compared to other masks they’ve used.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Pangda Cotton Face Masks, 4 Pack, $9.50 (orig. $12.30); amazon.com

If you’re searching for options that don't have earloops, many shoppers are turning to scarf-like face mask alternatives for a more comfortable fit. The multifunctional accessories can be used as hairbands and neck gaiters, but now, they’re commonly being used as face coverings, too. Many of them are made out of moisture-wicking and breathable fabrics, like the iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask Bandana and Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Scarf.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Achiou Neck Gaiter Face Scarf, $12.95 (orig. $13.99); amazon.com; iHeartRaves Seamless Face Mask Bandana, $12.95 (orig. $14.95); amazon.com