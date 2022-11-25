Lifestyle Finally! Amazon's Massive Black Friday Sale Is Here — These Are the 100 Best Deals Score Apple AirPods, Roomba vacuums, and Ugg boots By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. Finally! Black Friday is officially here, which means Amazon is teeming with some of the best deals you'll see all year. Amazon's Black Friday sale has huge markdowns in just about every department, including Apple tech, Amazon devices, electronics, winter fashion, kitchen appliances, beauty products, and home essentials — and they go up to 70 percent off. Top brands are included, like Roomba, Laneige, Levi's, Ray-Ban, KitchenAid, and Samsung, and some of these items rarely go on sale. We know that there's so much to shop, so we've made it super easy for you by starting with our top 10 picks that you don't want to miss. First things first: Nab the Apple AirPods Pro while they're just $200 — the lowest price since their fall debut — along with this top-rated Roomba that's 35 percent off and has earned nearly 10,000 perfect ratings. Amazon Best Black Friday Deals Overall Sell-Out Risk: Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) 50% Off: Fire TV Stick 4K, $24.99 (orig. $49.99) Sell-Out Risk: iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum, $179 (orig. $274) 78% Off: Inse Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, $99.99 (orig. $449.99) Amazon Fire TV 55-Inch 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $299.99 (orig. $519.99) Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask, $16.80 (orig. $24) Adidas Originals Women's Swift Running Shoe, $54 (orig. $85) Henckels Premium Quality 20-Piece Statement Knife Set, $159.99 (orig. $229.99) Levi's Women's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans, $31.73 (orig. $79.50) iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, $12.19 (orig. $17.98) (Psst: Keep coming back to this guide as often as possible, since we'll be updating it throughout the day with more deals as they emerge.) Like last year, Amazon's Black Friday sale features an assortment of deals, including Lightning Deals (limited quantities of product that are on sale for a certain amount of time) and Deals of the Day (markdowns that will last for the full extent of the sale). New this year are surprise deals that are dropping every 30 minutes, which will offer exclusive savings on brands like Savage X Fenty, Sweaty Betty, Peloton, Yeti, and Ninja. Even though you don't need a Prime membership to score these Black Friday markdowns, you can ensure that your holiday gifts will arrive sooner by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime. Along with free two-day shipping on qualifying items, Prime membership comes with more than 30 perks, like access to Amazon's new Stock Up and Save section, where members get 25 percent off when they spend $50 on Amazon bulk items. Amazon's Black Friday Sale Is Filled with Discounts on PEOPLE Tested Products If you're looking for celeb-backed recommendations, Amazon's got you covered. You can browse through Oprah's Favorite Things list, which is packed with items that would make excellent holiday gifts. And Dancing with the Stars winner Charli D'Amelio's top picks are perfect for those shopping for teens and young adults. Amazon also has several curated gift guides, including stocking stuffers under $10, gifts for teens, and electronics under $100. Finally, Amazon's Black Friday shopping event is overflowing with PEOPLE Tested products that have been thoroughly vetted by our lab. Grab a Black + Decker Flex Cordless Stick Vacuum while it's under $90, along with this Levoit air purifier that one tester said has "loads of features on the digital display." Keep reading to see everything worth buying during Amazon's Black Friday sale. And once you've scrolled through our top picks, head on over to Amazon's sale hub to discover everything else that's on sale today. Amazon Best Apple Deals Now's the best time of year to score discounts on rarely marked-down Apple devices, whether you're looking for headphones, laptops, tablets, or watches. Don't overlook the new Apple AirPods Pro, which are at their lowest price to date, along with the Apple AirPods Max over-ear headphones, which are $100 off. If it's watches you're after, the best Apple Watch sale you'll find is on the second generation SE — it's now only $229! Plus, don't miss out on snapping up a 2022 iPad Air while it's $559, along with a $99 Apple TV 4K that allows you to turn any screen into a smart TV. Best Apple Deal: Apple AirPods (2nd Generation), $79 (orig. $159) Apple AirTag 4 Pack, $79.98 (orig. $99) 2021 Apple TV 4K, $99.99 (orig. $199) 2021 Apple MacBook Pro, $2,299 (orig. $2,699) Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549) Apple MagSafe Battery Pack, $74.99 (orig. $99) Apple Watch Ultra, $739 (orig. $799) Apple Watch Series 8, $349 (orig. $399) Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen), $229 (orig. $249) 2021 Apple iPad Mini, $399.99 (orig. $499) 2022 Apple iPad Air, $559 (orig. $599) 2021 Apple 10.2-Inch iPad, $269.99 (orig. $329) 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop, $799 (orig. $999) Apple EarPods Headphones, $17.99 (orig. $29) Amazon Best Amazon Device Deals Some of Amazon's most popular devices are currently on sale for Black Friday, including tablets, speakers, e-readers, and streaming sticks. Start by grabbing Blink Video Doorbells, Halo Bands, and Kindles, then look to the Echo Dot while it's as little as $15. Plus, Amazon's most recent Echo Dot release is heavily marked down at 33 percent off. All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release), $39.99 (orig. $59.99) Fire HD 10 Tablet, $74.99 (orig. $149.99) Amazon Fire 7 Kids Tablet, $54.99 (orig. $109.99) Blink Video Doorbell, $34.99 (orig. $49.99) Blink Outdoor 2 Cam Kit bundle with Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen), $109.99 (orig. $264.98) Blink Floodlight Camera, $64.98 (orig. $129.98) Kindle Paperwhite (8 GB), $94.99 (orig. $139.99) Kindle Oasis, $184.99 (orig. $279.99) Echo Show 5 (2nd Gen, 2021 release), $34.99 (orig. $84.99) Echo Show 15, $169.99 (orig. $249.99) Echo Dot (3rd Gen, 2018 Release), $14.99 (orig. $39.99) All-New Echo Dot (5th Gen, 2022 Release) Kids, $29.99 (orig. $59.99) Fire TV Cube, $59.99 (orig. $119.99) Amazon Halo Band, $34.99 (orig. $69.99) Amazon Best Electronic, Tech, and Gaming Deals Customer-loved brands are on sale in the electronics department, including JBL, Bose, Samsung, and Sony. You can grab everything from headphones to sound bars to laptops — and prices start at just $10. One of the best deals we've found is on the Amazon Fire smart TV, which is a whopping 42 percent off. The TV allows you to stream thousands of shows and movies from your subscriptions to Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. Plus, you can grab a pair of top-rated Bose headphones while it's $80 less than usual. JBL Tune 510 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) Bose TV Speaker, $199 (orig. $279) Dell 3189 Convertible Chromebook, $69.99 (orig. $82.75) TCL 40-Inch Class 3-Series Full HD Smart Roku TV, $199.99 (orig. $349.99) Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, $249 (orig. $329) Samsung 55-Inch Class Crystal 4K TV, $447.99 (orig. $499.99) Sony ZX Series Wired On-Ear Headphones, $9.99 (orig. $19.99) Insignia 32-Inch Class F20 Series Smart HD TV, $99.99 (orig. $179.99) Acer Aspire 5 Laptop, $289.99 (orig. $379.99) Gtplayer Gaming Chair, $99.98 (orig. $139.99) Amazon Best Home and Kitchen Deals All your favorite brands are on major sale in the home and kitchen department during Black Friday, including Roomba, Bissell, Shark, Casper, Henckels, and KitchenAid, so it's a great time to get vacuum cleaners, bed sheets, coffee makers, space heaters, and air fryers. If you're not sure where to start, go for the Shark Ion Robot Vacuum Cleaner; it's 35 percent off and has earned thousands of perfect ratings from shoppers, who call it "fabulously self-sufficient" in their reviews. And on the kitchen side, snap up the rarely-on-sale KitchenAid Stand Mixer while it's just $260 — the iconic kitchen appliance's reputation precedes itself, and it's not easy to find for under $300. Bissell Little Green Multi-Purpose Portable Carpet and Upholstery Cleaner, $89 (orig. $123.59) Keurig K-Mini Coffee Maker, $49.99 (orig. $99.99) Shark AI Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base, $299 (orig. $599) Lodge Pre-Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet, $19.90 (orig. $34.25) Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $149.99 (orig. $229.99) Shark Anti-Allergen Pet Power Cordless Stick Vacuum, $229.99 (orig. $349.99) Shark Navigator Lift-Away Upright Vacuum, $169.99 (orig. $229.99) Dreo Space Heater, $42.49 (orig. $49.99) Staub Cast Iron Dutch Oven, $149.95 (orig. $199.95) Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $118.30 (orig. $159) Instant Pot Pro, $99.95 (orig. $169.99) Henckels Forged Accent Set of 4 Steak Knife Set, $29.99 (orig. $112) iRobot Roomba i3 EVO, $229 (orig. $349.99) Instant Pot Pro Crisp, $169.95 (orig. $269.99) Instant Vortex Plus 6-in-1 4-Quart Air Fryer Oven, $69.95 (orig. $129.99) iRobot Roomba j7 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $349 (orig. $599.99) Casper Sleep Original Pillow, $58.50 (orig. $65) Vitamix Explorian Blender, $289.95 (orig. $349.95) CGK 4-Piece Bed Sheet Set, $28.99 (orig. $38.99) KitchenAid Classic Series Stand Mixer, $259.99 (orig. $329.99) Amazon Best Clothing and Fashion Deals Now's the time to stock up on winter-ready fashion so that you'll be cozy all season long. There are markdowns on sunglasses, sweatshirts, workout gear, and slippers from all your favorite brands, like Ray-Ban, Carhartt, Calvin Klein, and Adidas. Score a pair of Koolaburra by Ugg boots that will your toes warm with their plush sheep fur lining while they're as little as $65. And tons of Levi's denim is on sale, including these straight ankle jeans that are marked down to just $32. Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Short, $64.95 (orig. $89.99) Levi's Women's Low Pro Jeans, $47.70 (orig. $79.50) Calvin Klein Women's Signature Cotton Panties, $30.54 (orig. $42) Levi's Women's Original Trucker Jacket, $64.80 (orig. $108) Ray-Ban Aviator Small Metal Sunglasses, $114.10 (orig. $163) Carhartt Women's Rain Defender Sweatshirt, $44.99 (orig. $59.99) Adidas Men's Samba Classic, $64.58 (orig. $70) Koolaburra by Ugg Women's Koola Mini Ii Ankle Boot, $70.47 (orig. $84.95) Donpapa Memory Foam Slippers, $15.99 (orig. $30.99) Rosyclo Cloud Slippers, $19.66 (orig. $39.99) Calvin Klein Women's Modern Cotton Bralette, $14.40 (orig. $28) Adidas Women's Grand Court Sneaker, $33 (orig. $65) JW Pei Women's Eva Shoulder Handbag, $50.14 (orig. $58.99) JanSport Superbreak Plus Backpack, $37.98 (orig. $41.99) Ray-Ban Original Wayfarer Sunglasses, $114.10 (orig. $163) Amazon Best Beauty Deals Head over to the beauty department if you're on the hunt for oral health essentials, makeup, and skincare products. You'll find massive discounts on brands like Revlon, Laneige, Drybar, and Sonicare. Scoop up the Revlon Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush while it's just $30: The beloved device dries and styles your hair at the same time. And if you're after stocking stuffers, consider these makeup sponges for just $8 and the ever-popular Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask for under $20. Oral-B Pro 1000 CrossAction Electric Toothbrush, $29.94 (orig. $59.99) Grande Cosmetics GrandeBROW Brow Enhancing Serum, $54.75 (orig. $73) Revlon One-Step Volumizer Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, $29.99 (orig. $39.87) Philips Sonicare 4100 Power Toothbrush, $29.99 (orig. $49.96) Clinique All About Eyes Cream, $18.04 (orig. $26) Drybar Buttercup Blow Dryer, $159.20 (orig. $199) Maybelline Lash Sensational Washable Mascara, $8.72 (orig. $11.99) Cetaphil Daily Facial Cleanser, $13.99 (orig. $16.99) Babe Original Babe Lash Essential Serum, $62.30 (orig. $89) Baimei Gua Sha and Jade Roller Set, $9.52 (orig. $19.95) Beakey Makeup Sponge Set, $7.99 (orig. $9.99) More Thanksgiving Deals LifeStraw Personal Water Filter, $49.99 (orig. $64.95) Embark Dog DNA Test Kit, $134 (orig. $199) 23andMe Health + Ancestry Service: Personal Genetic DNA Test, $99 (orig. $199) Schwinn Fitness Indoor Cycling Exercise Bike Series, $799 (orig. $1,199) Bedsure Large Orthopedic Foam Dog Bed, $27.99 (orig. $49.99) Balancefrom Rubber Encased Hex Dumbbell, $24.99 (orig. $29.99) AeroGarden Sprout with Gourmet Herbs Seed Pod Kit, $72.24 with coupon (orig. $99.95) Theragun Pro Handheld Massage Gun, $399 (orig. $599) Do you love a good deal? 