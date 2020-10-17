The 12 Best Post-Prime Day Deals to Shop This Weekend — Including Apple AirPods and Bissell Vacuums
Amazon released 1,000 new markdowns right after its big sale
Thanks to Amazon Prime Day and tons of competing events, epic sales are continuing into the weekend.
Amazon officially wrapped up Prime Day earlier this week, but it extended a few of its most popular deals, plus released over 1,000 new markdowns for the weekend. Shoppers can still score Apple AirPods, Bissell vacuums, Crocs slippers, and Fujifilm instant cameras for less while supplies last. And we’re talking about major savings — up to 56 percent off.
Best After Prime Day Deals:
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $124.99 (orig. $159)
- TruSkin Naturals Vitamin C Serum, $18.99 with coupon (orig. $29.99)
- Bissell PowerGlide Pet Slim Corded Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $139.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Kasa Smart Plug Outlet, $10.99 (orig. $14.99)
- Milani Soft and Sultry Eyeshadow Palette, $12.99 (orig. $19.99)
- Ecovacs Deebot 500 Self-Charging Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $169.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Beckham Hotel Collection Hypoallergenic Gel Pillow Two-Pack, $27.99 with Prime (orig. $39.99)
- Crocs Men’s and Women’s Fuzzy-Lined Slippers, $39.96 with coupon (orig. $49.99)
- Grecerelle Women’s Open Front Chunky Cardigan, $26.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Hamilton Beach Two-Way Brewer Coffee Maker, $59.99 (orig. $134.99)
- Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 Instant Camera, $59.95 (orig. $69.95)
- The Drop Women’s Carmen Faux Leather Moto Jacket, from $39.95 (orig. $79.90)
This weekend, shoppers can get Apple AirPods, a Prime Day favorite, for 20 percent off. The wired charging earbuds, which happen to be the most reviewed version with over 140,000 five-star ratings, are going for as little as $125. What’s more, the wireless charging AirPods and AirPods Pro are both marked down to their Prime Day prices, making it a great time to get yourself a pair — no matter which one you’re coveting.
The now-$19 vitamin C serum from TruSkin, Amazon’s most reviewed and top-rated facial serum, is another extended Prime Day offer that you can snag this weekend. Nearly 25,000 Amazon reviewers gave it a perfect rating, and many call it a “game changer.” Now that it’s 33 percent off (and even more if you use the coupon featured in the listing), you might want to grab a few.
And these sales are just the start. Amazon’s new Holiday deals section is packed with more offers, including daily deals and tons of markdowns on stuff that’ll make great gifts. If you happen to come across a Prime-exclusive offer (like some of the ones below), you’ll need to be signed into your Prime account to access the discount or signed up for a free 30-day trial. And if something catches your eye, make sure you grab it ASAP. Extended offers could expire at any moment, and popular items are likely to sell out.
