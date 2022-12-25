The Best Christmas Sales to Shop from Our Favorite Stores

Happy holidays! It's the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas sales season, that is.

Now that the gifts have been wrapped and unwrapped, the cookies cut and consumed, and the stockings hung and dug into, it's time to get down to business. So many of our favorite stores, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Everlane, J.Crew, Tory Burch, and dozens of others, are kicking off sales today, and prices rival what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

If you think it's too late to get that one thing you really wanted this year, it definitely isn't. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the best things to buy from this year's Christmas and after-Christmas sales.

Amazon

Amazon's huge after-Christmas sale, with more than 10,000 deals spanning every department, may be the largest on this list. Shoppers can get up to 70 percent off — no Prime membership necessary.

Amazon

Buy It! Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Organizer Box, $11.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Some of the best savings are on holiday decor storage, like holiday wreath storage bags and tear-proof Christmas tree bags. And Zober's ornament storage organizers with 11,000 five-star ratings are now 40 percent off.

Amazon

Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com

And if you were hoping to get a new vacuum as a gift this holiday season but didn't, there are all kinds of top-rated cleaning gadgets that are going for less. Head into the new year with a sparkling clean home with the help of Black+Decker's under-$100 PowerSeries cordless stick vacuum, Shark's wildly popular Navigator deluxe upright vacuum with 22,000 five-star ratings, or an automated robot vacuum, like iRobot Roomba's 694 self-charging cleaner.

Amazon

Buy It! Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot, $99.95 (orig. $110); amazon.com

Winter weather hit your area hard recently? Make sure you're ready for the rest of the season by stocking up on Arctix snow pants for the whole family while they're up to 36 percent off, as well as these Columbia snow boots.

Amazon

Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Micro Waffle Premium Thermal Set, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com

Amazon's Outlet is a budget-savvy shopper's paradise year-round, but perhaps never more so than right after the holidays. Jumping out at us is this Fruit of the Loom thermal set, which is a top seller in its category as of this writing.

Nordstrom

Nordstrom might be known for its summer Anniversary Sale, but the Half Yearly Sale is just as good. Starting December 26 at 6 a.m. PT, the department store will be offering an extra 25 percent off clearance items. But you don't have to wait to shop sales at Nordstrom.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com

Normally just under $100, these high-waisted Levi's jeans are 30 percent off today. While it's cold out, we'd wear these with a shearling coat and some celeb-worn Uggs.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Farisa Slide Sandal in Yellow 01, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com

Come spring, ditch your boots for these Marc Fisher sandals. Right now, the yellow pair is just under $60. You can style them with black jeans, an uber-colorful knit, or whatever fits your bill.

Nordstrom

Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Leash in Blue, $29 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com

Your furry friends deserve some love, too! Grab the wildly popular Wild One Leash while it's 50 percent off. It's coated in nylon, so it's easy to keep clean, and the attention-grabbing blue color will make your pup the star of the dog park.

Target

Christmas might be over, but Target still has tons of deals that are worth shopping. Practically every category, from tech and kitchen to home, has markdowns up to 30 percent off.

Target

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS, $279.99 (orig. $399.99); target.com

You can grab the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS while it's $120 off: Aside from the usual trackers for steps and heart rate, it also offers wireless charging and is water-resistant, which means it can track your laps in a pool.

Target

Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $219.99); target.com

Anyone who's in the market for an upright vacuum is going to want the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe on their radar. According to shoppers, it's the ideal vacuum for picking up pet hair and debris with minimal effort. It has high-powered suction and a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens to provide the home with clean air.

Target

Buy It! Target A New Day Open Cardigan, $16.80 (orig. $28); target.com

And don't overlook the clothing department — one of our shopping writers says she wears this cozy cardigan three times a week and is going back for more colors while it's on sale.

Walmart

Walmart is still packed with deals, so now's a great time to scoop up anything you missed out on while holiday shopping…

Walmart

Buy It! Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $107.99 (orig. $159.99); walmart.com

…like this Keurig single-serve coffee maker. It comes with customizable settings that lets you select the brewing strength and cup size. Plus, it can hold up to 66 ounces of water, so you won't have to constantly refill it.

Walmart

Buy It! LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV, $358 (orig. $448); walmart.com

There's even a 55-inch LG TV that's nearly $100 off at Walmart. The smart TV can connect to all of your favorite streaming services (Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more) and lets you create different profiles, making it a great option for families. Plus, the 4K resolution screen shows pictures in sharp definition.

Wayfair

Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale is taking up to 60 percent off home essentials, and there is so much to browse through.

Wayfair

Buy It! Wayfair Basics 4-Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $29.99 (orig. $67.99); wayfair.com

There are plenty of pretty organizational pieces, including these BPA-free glass canisters. Each sits at a different height and comes with a bamboo lid that creates an airtight seal.

Wayfair

Buy It! KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); wayfair.com

Wayfair is also an underrated spot for finding kitchen appliances on sale, including the exact KitchenAid hand mixer Jennifer Garner stuck in a pumpkin this year.

Reebok

You can find select full-price styles from the sneaker retailer for up to 30 percent off right now, and you can take an extra 60 percent off sale items with code SALE60 through December 31.

Reebok

Buy It! ​​Reebok Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes, $31.99 with code SALE60 (orig. $135); reebok.com

For everyday wear, go for these Nano X2 sneakers with responsive cushioning while they're over $100 off.

Reebok

Buy It! ​​Cardi B Club C V2 Women's Shoes, $33.60–$57.99 with code SALE60 (orig. $120–$150); reebok.com

And for extra style points, consider this standout pair from Cardi B's Reebok collection" data-tracking-affiliate-link-url="https://www.reebok.com/us/cardi-b-club-c-v2-women-s-shoes/GW6693.html" data-tracking-affiliate-network-name="ShareASale" rel="sponsored">Cardi B's Reebok collection — it comes in eight solid colors, including black, tan, blue, and purple. (Prices vary by shade.)

Everlane

Everlane's high-quality wardrobe basics can easily be styled with anything currently in your closet, and through January 1, more than 600 items across clothing, shoes, and accessories are up to 60 percent off.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Rib Knit Pant, $38 (orig. $128); everlane.com

These ribbed knit pants remind us of the pair that Jennifer Aniston wore while shopping earlier this month. They come in a similar gray color and have a flattering flared silhouette to elongate your legs.

Everlane

Buy It! Everlane The Track Oversized Crew, $31 (orig. $58); everlane.com

Or opt for this oversized crewneck sweater, which is just $31. It's made from organic French terry, and shoppers say the material is so "soft and warm" that it's now their "go-to" sweatshirt.

Dearfoams

Merry Christmas to your frozen toes: So many slippers from this Oprah-approved brand are up to 50 percent off right now.

Dearfoams

Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Riverland Genuine Shearling Micro Bootie, $54.95 (orig. $110); dearfoams.com

The first pair you should look at is a near-perfect dupe of the mini Uggs we've been spotting on celebrities like Jennifer Garner all year (and practically nowhere else — they're hard to find in stock right now, let alone on sale).

Dearfoams

Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Benalla Shearling Double Band Slide in Dusty Pink, $42.50 (orig. $85); dearfoams.com

Next up is another style that reminds us of Uggs. The Benalla slides feature genuine shearling (which is temperature-regulating, by the way) on the double-band uppers, lining, and footbed, plus a rugged sole you can take outside.

Dearfoams

Buy It! Dearfoams Kendra Nylon Sport Lounge Clog, $16.80 (orig. $42); dearfoams.com

Last but not least is a machine-washable, faux shearling-lined, puffer jacket-like clog that we can't believe is on sale for under $20 right now.

Peace Out

Peace Out

Buy It! Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, $19.60 (orig. $28); peaceoutskincare.com

Though Peace Out may be best known for being early to the acne dot game, we're looking at its retinol eye stick while it's 30 percent off. Simply swipe it under your eyes the same way you'd apply a balm to your lips to see improvements with dark circles, wrinkles, and more over time.

Backcountry

During the holidays, Backcountry is offering a couple different discounts, including up to 50 percent off winter must-haves.

Backcountry

Buy It! Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); backcountry.com

In that sale is where we found this sleek Patagonia insulated jacket. You can save 30 percent on select colors, including this go-with-everything burgundy shade.

Backcountry

Buy It! Backcountry Lightweight Merino Baselayer Bottom, $55.30–$63.20 (orig. $79); backcountry.com

And don't overlook the outdoor retailer's in-house line, which is on the lower end of its price spectrum. These merino wool leggings are sweat-wicking and slim enough to wear under snow pants and wide-leg jeans alike.

Maisonette

Your children may have gotten a lot of presents over the holidays, but now is a good time to stock up on birthday presents and children's clothing for 2023. Maisonette is offering up to 50 percent off toys, shoes, pajamas and more from its top-of-the-line selection.

Maisonette

Buy It! Rain Deer Christmas PJs, $27.30 (orig. $35); maisonette.com

Better yet, stock up for next year's holiday season: These Rain Deer Christmas PJs run in sizes 2 through 7 and are 35 percent off. There are many other options to choose from, including pajamas for adults.

shopDisney

It's hard to resist some classic Disney magic, and over at shopDisney, the deals are still going strong at its Twice Upon a Year Sale.

Disney

Buy It! Mickey Mouse Raised Icon Pink Mug, $12.98 (orig. $19.99); shopdisney.com

There are plenty of holiday-themed finds like festive sweaters, ornaments, and toys marked down if you want to get a head start on next year. But if you just want to treat yourself to something that subtly shows your Disney spirit, check out this pretty ceramic pink mug.

Disney

Buy It! Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag, $197.98 (orig. $248); shopdisney.com

More into accessories? There are quite a few Dooney & Bourke Disney bags on sale right now, and a standout is this special edition crossbody purse, inspired by the yearly International Food and Wine Festival that takes place at Epcot. The bag has genuine leather trims, a zip-top closure, three interior slip pockets, and an adjustable, detachable leather shoulder strap.

Paula's Choice

Paula's Choice

Buy It! Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $27.20 with code DEFENSE (orig. $34); paulaschoice.com

The BHA exfoliant of choice for many a skincare-cycling practitioner, Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is 20 percent off with promo code DEFENSE through December 27, as is everything else from the brand.

Paula's Choice

Buy It! Paula's Choice Best of Anti-Aging Dry Kit, $63 (orig. $85); paulaschoice.com

Alternatively, you can take advantage of holiday bundles while they're still around (and 25 percent off). This popular anti-aging kit comes with a creamy cleanser, a toner with hyaluronic acid, and a moisturizer with retinol.

Litter-Robot

Anyone who's owned a cat knows that cleaning the litter box is easily one of the worst parts about it, but this brand's devices do all the dirty work for you — yup, no more scooping. Now's the time to invest while it's $50 off until December 31.

Litter Robot

Buy It! Litter-Robot 4 Starter Bundle, $859 (orig. $909); litter-robot.com

The Litter-Robot 4 accommodates up to four cats and uses several sensors that let it know after it's been used so it can begin the cleaning cycle that disposes of waste into a sealed, odor-blocking drawer at the bottom. Download the Whisker app on your smartphone for more details about your cats' litter use patterns and to be alerted when it's time to empty the waste drawer.

Litter Robot

Buy It! Litter-Robot Cat Silo, $99 (orig. $199); litter-robot.com

In the pet furniture department, this cat silo has a two-tier design that acts as an end table on top and a cat hangout on the bottom. It's also surrounded by sisal scratch pads that provide your feline with a proper place to stretch their paws (a.k.a. not your sofa).

Crocs

Nothing says "comfy" quite like a pair of Crocs. Through December 31, you can score some for up to 50 percent off at Crocs' End of Season Sale.

Crocs

Buy It! Crocs Classic Clogs in Sulphur, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); crocs.com

The Classic Clogs have become a staple shoe in just about everyone's closets, as they're lightweight, flexible, water-friendly, easy to clean, colorful, and equipped with heel straps that allow for a more secure fit.

Crocs

Buy It! Crocs Brooklyn Tortoise Low Wedge, $38.49 (orig. $54.99); crocs.com

If you're looking to try a different style, buy these wedge sandals while they're 30 percent off and save them for the summer. The sandals feature a two-strap design for security, and the front strap has a tortoiseshell print for added flair. The wedge portion of the shoes is made with LiteRide foam footbeds, which means they're still lightweight and provide all-day comfort.

Revolve

While you can take 15 percent off just about any full-priced product sitewide at Revolve's end-of-year sale, we recommend starting in the sale section for deeper discounts.

Revolve

Buy It! Agolde Jamie High Rise Classic, $107 (orig. $178); revolve.com

Several pairs of trendy Agolde jeans, for example, are seeing price cuts here.

Revolve

Buy It! Pinch Provisions Back to the Office Kit, $11 (orig. $20); revolve.com

And if you've resolved to go into the office more in 2023, make sure you're prepared with this clever kit.

Our Place

Only six colors of the coveted Always Pan remain in stock as of this writing, and they're all $46 less than usual thanks to Our Place's Bye 2022 sale.

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Always Pan, $99 (orig. $145); ourplace.com

The 10-inch nonstick pan is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware and look good while doing it.

Our Place

Buy It! Our Place Mug Set, $30 (orig. $40); ourplace.com

The rest of the Our Place sale consists of dishware, including coordinating plates, bowls, and these generously sized 16-ounce mugs that are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.

Girlfriend Collective

Girlfriend Collective has made a name for itself among celebrities like Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner. Even Oprah Winfrey is a fan of the brand's compressive leggings, which earned the coveted title of one of her Favorite Things this year.

Girlfriend Collective

Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging, $54.60 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com

Snag 30 percent off of everything sitewide — including the size-inclusive leggings — until January 8, and get a gift with purchase for any order over $100.

Vince Camuto

Vince Camuto

Buy It! Vince Camuto Moniika Bootie, $69.99 (orig. $149); vincecamuto.com

More than 150 shoes are on sale at Vince Camuto as of this writing, including the Moniika, a rugged boot with a lug sole, D-ring laces, and a faux fur lining. It's available in two colors for more than half-off.

M.Gemi

The Italian-made footwear brand we spotted Gigi Hadid and Lucy Hale in earlier this year starts its biggest sale of the year on December 26.

M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Feliz Shearling Mule, $165 (orig. $248); mgemi.com

Start with the Feliz Shearling Mule, which is the warm and fuzzy version of the brand's best-selling shoe of all time.

M. Gemi

Buy It! M.Gemi The Feliz Suede, $145 (orig. $248); mgemi.com

You can also find suede versions of the moccasins on sale, including this pretty purple option that makes us pine for spring.

Farm Rio

If your winter is starting to look bleak, add some color to your wardrobe with Farm Rio. This Brazilian-based brand usually flaunts triple-digit price tags, but right now, you can score dresses, shoes, swimwear, and cozy ensembles for up to 50 percent off.

Farm Rio

Buy It! Farm Rio Tucanissimo Smiley Scarf, $66.50 (orig. $95); farmrio.com

Even accessories, like scarves and umbrellas, are marked down during this post-holiday sale.

Farm Rio

Buy It! Farm Rio Caramel Leopard Pop Sweater Pants, $92.50 (orig. $185); farmrio.com

We can't think of a better way (or outfit) to celebrate cozy season than with this inspired ensemble. Cuddle up in a colorful leopard sweater while it's 50 percent off.

Farm Rio

Buy It! Farm Rio Black Sunset Tapestry Reversible Puffer, $245 (orig. $350); farmrio.com

But if you only purchase one thing from Farm Rio, let it be one of the reversible puffers. These loud, vibrant jackets are sure to keep the winter blues at bay, and there are so many fun options to choose from — like the Neon Mushroom Reversible Puffer and the Mixed Leopard Cropped Jacket, which is over $100 off right now.

J.Crew

No matter what you celebrate, J.Crew has plenty of holiday gifts (including for yourself) for up to 60 percent off right now. Plus, if you sign up for J.Crew Passport, you can add an additional 15 percent off.

J.Crew

Buy It! Fair Isle Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $34.50 with code BIGGERSALE (orig. $98); jcrew.com

From candles to chunky knit sweaters to classic blazers with a twist, there's a style here that's sure to please the pickiest of shoppers.

Tory Burch

What do Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all fans of Tory Burch. From December 26 through Tuesday, January 10, Tory Burch is offering an extra 25 percent already marked down styles during the semi-annual sale.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch T Monogram Studio Shoulder Bag, $156.75 (orig. $298); toryburch.com

Though the designer label's pieces don't come cheap, this is one of the few times a year you can score significant discounts on a whole slew of them, including clothing, shoes, and handbags.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch Adventure Hiker Sneaker, $186.75 (orig. $398); toryburch.com

Chunky shoes are all the rage right now, and this hybrid sneaker-boot is ideal for anyone going on outdoor adventures. The ultra-comfy shoe has a platform sole with contrasting treads that are equal parts practical and cute wherever you plan to wear them.

Tory Burch

Buy It! Tory Burch French Terry Sweatpant, $89.25 (orig. $148); toryburch.com

Take the cozy-meets-fashion route with these supremely soft terry sweatpants that are now under $90. They're ideal for traveling on planes, lounging at home, or walking the dog.

Parachute

The new year is a good time to freshen up your bedding, which is much more affordable thanks to Parachute. Starting Monday, December 26, you can snag everything on its website for 20 percent off with the promo code BOXINGDAY.

Parachute

Buy It! Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen, $215.20 with code BOXINGDAY (orig. $215.20); parachute.com

Made from soft 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton, this popular set comes with two pillow shams and a duvet cover to outfit your bed. It's available in seven colors for all bed sizes and provides a crisp, clean look.

Parachute

Buy It! Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe, $87.20 with code BOXINGDAY (orig. $109); parachute.com

Apart from its best-selling bedding, the brand also offers luxurious bath towels, robes, loungewear, furniture, and home decor.

Beyond Yoga

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Featherweight Daydreamer Pullover in Dragonfruit-Sangria, $45.95 (orig. $66); beyondyoga.com

Comfy clothes is the name of the game for this activewear brand, and it's hard to get comfier than this slightly cropped long-sleeve tee that has just the right amount of slouch. Five colors are available in the sale section right now, and they vary slightly in price.

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Pace Biker Short in Dragonfruit-Sangria, $45.95 (orig. $66); beyondyoga.com

Pair them with these matching bike shorts, which have a 5-inch inseam and a high waist. They're available for the same price as the top.

Beyond Yoga

Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Your Cool Maternity Slim Racerback Tank, $56.95 (orig. $82); beyondyoga.com

One of the best things about Beyond Yoga is the range of products it offers — there are styles for men, extended sizes, and maternity clothes, too.

Carbon38

Fitness goals may be at the top of your list come 2023, so you'll need a good rotation of activewear. Carbon38 is offering an additional 40 percent off all sale styles through Sunday, January 1 — just enter the code CHEERS at checkout.

Carbon38

Buy It! Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging, $55.20 with code CHEERS (orig. $108); carbon38.com

We're eyeing these vibrant teal ribbed leggings that are now only $55. (And don't forget the matching lined tank top!)

Carbon38

Buy It! Carbon38 Fitted Racer Tank, $49.80 with code CHEERS (orig. $98); carbon38.com

A plain white racerback tank top is always essential to have in your closet, and this now-$50 option is good for workouts and everyday wear.

Brunette the Label

Brunette The Label

Buy It! Brunette the Label The "Best Friend" Fleece Jogger in French Press, $30 (orig. $88); brunettethelabel.com

Did someone say "fleece joggers"? This cozy womenswear brand has a bunch of them on sale right now — in fact, this chocolate brown pair is nearly one-third the price.

For Days

Having an arsenal of knitwear ready for the chilly days ahead is key, which is why you'll want to browse For Days. The brand is offering up to 70 percent off for the time being.

For Days

Buy It! For Days Chunky Cotton Knit Sweater in Everglade, $137.60 (orig. $172); fordays.com

This chunky turtleneck sweater has a vintage-esque vibe with its thin stripe design around the hem, and it comes in five colors.

Andie Swim

With blisteringly cold temperatures, swimwear may not be on your mind at the moment — but it should be. Andie Swim, a brand that counts Demi Moore a fan, is having a huge sale right now that lets you take an additional 30 percent off already marked down styles, including some of its most popular swimwear.

Andie

Buy It! Andie Swim The Rockaway One-Piece, $53.90 with code BOXINGDAY (orig. $110); andieswim.com

Use the code BOXINGDAY at checkout to get this best-selling one-piece swimsuit for almost half-off.

eBags

Until December 28, the online destination for bags, bags, and more bags is offering 25 percent off a solid selection of — yup, you guessed it, bags.

Ebags

Buy It! eBags Pro Slim Weekender, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); ebags.com

The Pro Slim Weekender might be the one you get the most use out of: The main compartment can fit three days' worth of clothes and has several compartments for laptops, toiletries, and more.

Ebags

Buy It! Classic Pack-It-Flat Toiletry Kit, $22.49 (orig. $29.99); ebags.com

Another clever bag is this toiletry kit, which weighs practically nothing and can zip, fold, and roll to take up as little space as possible. It has five separate sections and a hook to hang it with, and it even comes with a removable mirror.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.