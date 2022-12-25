Lifestyle The Best Christmas Sales to Shop from Our Favorite Stores Including Amazon, Target, J.Crew, Tory Burch, and more By Laura Gurfein Published on December 25, 2022 06:30 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: People / Pamela Jew Happy holidays! It's the most wonderful time of the year — Christmas sales season, that is. Now that the gifts have been wrapped and unwrapped, the cookies cut and consumed, and the stockings hung and dug into, it's time to get down to business. So many of our favorite stores, including Amazon, Nordstrom, Target, Everlane, J.Crew, Tory Burch, and dozens of others, are kicking off sales today, and prices rival what we saw on Black Friday and Cyber Monday. If you think it's too late to get that one thing you really wanted this year, it definitely isn't. Keep scrolling for a breakdown of all the best things to buy from this year's Christmas and after-Christmas sales. Amazon Amazon's huge after-Christmas sale, with more than 10,000 deals spanning every department, may be the largest on this list. Shoppers can get up to 70 percent off — no Prime membership necessary. Amazon Buy It! Zober Christmas Ornament Storage Organizer Box, $11.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com Some of the best savings are on holiday decor storage, like holiday wreath storage bags and tear-proof Christmas tree bags. And Zober's ornament storage organizers with 11,000 five-star ratings are now 40 percent off. Amazon Buy It! iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $179 (orig. $274); amazon.com And if you were hoping to get a new vacuum as a gift this holiday season but didn't, there are all kinds of top-rated cleaning gadgets that are going for less. Head into the new year with a sparkling clean home with the help of Black+Decker's under-$100 PowerSeries cordless stick vacuum, Shark's wildly popular Navigator deluxe upright vacuum with 22,000 five-star ratings, or an automated robot vacuum, like iRobot Roomba's 694 self-charging cleaner. Amazon Buy It! Columbia Women's Ice Maiden II Snow Boot, $99.95 (orig. $110); amazon.com Winter weather hit your area hard recently? Make sure you're ready for the rest of the season by stocking up on Arctix snow pants for the whole family while they're up to 36 percent off, as well as these Columbia snow boots. Amazon Buy It! Fruit of the Loom Micro Waffle Premium Thermal Set, $14.99 (orig. $23.99); amazon.com Amazon's Outlet is a budget-savvy shopper's paradise year-round, but perhaps never more so than right after the holidays. Jumping out at us is this Fruit of the Loom thermal set, which is a top seller in its category as of this writing. Nordstrom Nordstrom might be known for its summer Anniversary Sale, but the Half Yearly Sale is just as good. Starting December 26 at 6 a.m. PT, the department store will be offering an extra 25 percent off clearance items. But you don't have to wait to shop sales at Nordstrom. Nordstrom Buy It! Levi's Wedgie Icon Fit High Waist Jeans, $68.60 (orig. $98); nordstrom.com Normally just under $100, these high-waisted Levi's jeans are 30 percent off today. While it's cold out, we'd wear these with a shearling coat and some celeb-worn Uggs. Nordstrom Buy It! Marc Fisher LTD Farisa Slide Sandal in Yellow 01, $59.40 (orig. $99); nordstrom.com Come spring, ditch your boots for these Marc Fisher sandals. Right now, the yellow pair is just under $60. You can style them with black jeans, an uber-colorful knit, or whatever fits your bill. Nordstrom Buy It! Wild One All-Weather Leash in Blue, $29 (orig. $58); nordstrom.com Your furry friends deserve some love, too! Grab the wildly popular Wild One Leash while it's 50 percent off. It's coated in nylon, so it's easy to keep clean, and the attention-grabbing blue color will make your pup the star of the dog park. Target Christmas might be over, but Target still has tons of deals that are worth shopping. Practically every category, from tech and kitchen to home, has markdowns up to 30 percent off. Target Buy It! Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS, $279.99 (orig. $399.99); target.com You can grab the Apple Watch Series 7 with GPS while it's $120 off: Aside from the usual trackers for steps and heart rate, it also offers wireless charging and is water-resistant, which means it can track your laps in a pool. Target Buy It! Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $159.99 (orig. $219.99); target.com Anyone who's in the market for an upright vacuum is going to want the Shark Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe on their radar. According to shoppers, it's the ideal vacuum for picking up pet hair and debris with minimal effort. It has high-powered suction and a HEPA filter that traps dust and allergens to provide the home with clean air. Target Buy It! Target A New Day Open Cardigan, $16.80 (orig. $28); target.com And don't overlook the clothing department — one of our shopping writers says she wears this cozy cardigan three times a week and is going back for more colors while it's on sale. I Stock Up on Target Sweaters Every Winter, and These On-Sale Styles Start at Just $11 Walmart Walmart is still packed with deals, so now's a great time to scoop up anything you missed out on while holiday shopping… Walmart Buy It! Keurig K-Supreme Single Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $107.99 (orig. $159.99); walmart.com …like this Keurig single-serve coffee maker. It comes with customizable settings that lets you select the brewing strength and cup size. Plus, it can hold up to 66 ounces of water, so you won't have to constantly refill it. Walmart Buy It! LG 55-Inch Class 4K UHD webOS Smart TV, $358 (orig. $448); walmart.com There's even a 55-inch LG TV that's nearly $100 off at Walmart. The smart TV can connect to all of your favorite streaming services (Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more) and lets you create different profiles, making it a great option for families. Plus, the 4K resolution screen shows pictures in sharp definition. Wayfair Wayfair's End-of-Year Clearance Sale is taking up to 60 percent off home essentials, and there is so much to browse through. Wayfair Buy It! Wayfair Basics 4-Piece Kitchen Canister Set, $29.99 (orig. $67.99); wayfair.com There are plenty of pretty organizational pieces, including these BPA-free glass canisters. Each sits at a different height and comes with a bamboo lid that creates an airtight seal. Wayfair Buy It! KitchenAid 5 Speed Hand Mixer, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); wayfair.com Wayfair is also an underrated spot for finding kitchen appliances on sale, including the exact KitchenAid hand mixer Jennifer Garner stuck in a pumpkin this year. Jennifer Garner Stuck Her Trusty KitchenAid Hand Mixer Into a Pumpkin, Following a Viral TikTok Trend Reebok You can find select full-price styles from the sneaker retailer for up to 30 percent off right now, and you can take an extra 60 percent off sale items with code SALE60 through December 31. Reebok Buy It! Reebok Nano X2 Women's Training Shoes, $31.99 with code SALE60 (orig. $135); reebok.com For everyday wear, go for these Nano X2 sneakers with responsive cushioning while they're over $100 off. Reebok Buy It! Cardi B Club C V2 Women's Shoes, $33.60–$57.99 with code SALE60 (orig. $120–$150); reebok.com And for extra style points, consider this standout pair from Cardi B's Reebok collection — it comes in eight solid colors, including black, tan, blue, and purple. (Prices vary by shade.) Everlane Everlane's high-quality wardrobe basics can easily be styled with anything currently in your closet, and through January 1, more than 600 items across clothing, shoes, and accessories are up to 60 percent off. Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Rib Knit Pant, $38 (orig. $128); everlane.com These ribbed knit pants remind us of the pair that Jennifer Aniston wore while shopping earlier this month. They come in a similar gray color and have a flattering flared silhouette to elongate your legs. Everlane Buy It! Everlane The Track Oversized Crew, $31 (orig. $58); everlane.com Or opt for this oversized crewneck sweater, which is just $31. It's made from organic French terry, and shoppers say the material is so "soft and warm" that it's now their "go-to" sweatshirt. Dearfoams Merry Christmas to your frozen toes: So many slippers from this Oprah-approved brand are up to 50 percent off right now. Dearfoams Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Riverland Genuine Shearling Micro Bootie, $54.95 (orig. $110); dearfoams.com The first pair you should look at is a near-perfect dupe of the mini Uggs we've been spotting on celebrities like Jennifer Garner all year (and practically nowhere else — they're hard to find in stock right now, let alone on sale). Dearfoams Buy It! Fireside by Dearfoams Benalla Shearling Double Band Slide in Dusty Pink, $42.50 (orig. $85); dearfoams.com Next up is another style that reminds us of Uggs. The Benalla slides feature genuine shearling (which is temperature-regulating, by the way) on the double-band uppers, lining, and footbed, plus a rugged sole you can take outside. Dearfoams Buy It! Dearfoams Kendra Nylon Sport Lounge Clog, $16.80 (orig. $42); dearfoams.com Last but not least is a machine-washable, faux shearling-lined, puffer jacket-like clog that we can't believe is on sale for under $20 right now. Peace Out Peace Out Buy It! Peace Out Retinol Eye Stick, $19.60 (orig. $28); peaceoutskincare.com Though Peace Out may be best known for being early to the acne dot game, we're looking at its retinol eye stick while it's 30 percent off. Simply swipe it under your eyes the same way you'd apply a balm to your lips to see improvements with dark circles, wrinkles, and more over time. Backcountry During the holidays, Backcountry is offering a couple different discounts, including up to 50 percent off winter must-haves. Backcountry Buy It! Patagonia Nano Puff Insulated Jacket, $159.99 (orig. $229.99); backcountry.com In that sale is where we found this sleek Patagonia insulated jacket. You can save 30 percent on select colors, including this go-with-everything burgundy shade. Backcountry Buy It! Backcountry Lightweight Merino Baselayer Bottom, $55.30–$63.20 (orig. $79); backcountry.com And don't overlook the outdoor retailer's in-house line, which is on the lower end of its price spectrum. These merino wool leggings are sweat-wicking and slim enough to wear under snow pants and wide-leg jeans alike. Maisonette Your children may have gotten a lot of presents over the holidays, but now is a good time to stock up on birthday presents and children's clothing for 2023. Maisonette is offering up to 50 percent off toys, shoes, pajamas and more from its top-of-the-line selection. Maisonette Buy It! Rain Deer Christmas PJs, $27.30 (orig. $35); maisonette.com Better yet, stock up for next year's holiday season: These Rain Deer Christmas PJs run in sizes 2 through 7 and are 35 percent off. There are many other options to choose from, including pajamas for adults. shopDisney It's hard to resist some classic Disney magic, and over at shopDisney, the deals are still going strong at its Twice Upon a Year Sale. Disney Buy It! Mickey Mouse Raised Icon Pink Mug, $12.98 (orig. $19.99); shopdisney.com There are plenty of holiday-themed finds like festive sweaters, ornaments, and toys marked down if you want to get a head start on next year. But if you just want to treat yourself to something that subtly shows your Disney spirit, check out this pretty ceramic pink mug. Disney Buy It! Mickey and Minnie Mouse Dooney & Bourke Crossbody Bag, $197.98 (orig. $248); shopdisney.com More into accessories? There are quite a few Dooney & Bourke Disney bags on sale right now, and a standout is this special edition crossbody purse, inspired by the yearly International Food and Wine Festival that takes place at Epcot. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, $27.20 with code DEFENSE (orig. $34); paulaschoice.com The BHA exfoliant of choice for many a skincare-cycling practitioner, Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant is 20 percent off with promo code DEFENSE through December 27, as is everything else from the brand. Paula's Choice Buy It! Paula's Choice Best of Anti-Aging Dry Kit, $63 (orig. $85); paulaschoice.com Alternatively, you can take advantage of holiday bundles while they're still around (and 25 percent off). This popular anti-aging kit comes with a creamy cleanser, a toner with hyaluronic acid, and a moisturizer with retinol. Here's How the Viral "Skin Cycling" Routine Can Improve Your Skin Litter-Robot Anyone who's owned a cat knows that cleaning the litter box is easily one of the worst parts about it, but this brand's devices do all the dirty work for you — yup, no more scooping. Now's the time to invest while it's $50 off until December 31. Litter Robot Buy It! Litter-Robot 4 Starter Bundle, $859 (orig. $909); litter-robot.com The Litter-Robot 4 accommodates up to four cats and uses several sensors that let it know after it's been used so it can begin the cleaning cycle that disposes of waste into a sealed, odor-blocking drawer at the bottom. Download the Whisker app on your smartphone for more details about your cats' litter use patterns and to be alerted when it's time to empty the waste drawer. Litter Robot Buy It! Litter-Robot Cat Silo, $99 (orig. $199); litter-robot.com In the pet furniture department, this cat silo has a two-tier design that acts as an end table on top and a cat hangout on the bottom. It's also surrounded by sisal scratch pads that provide your feline with a proper place to stretch their paws (a.k.a. not your sofa). Crocs Nothing says "comfy" quite like a pair of Crocs. Through December 31, you can score some for up to 50 percent off at Crocs' End of Season Sale. Crocs Buy It! Crocs Classic Clogs in Sulphur, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); crocs.com The Classic Clogs have become a staple shoe in just about everyone's closets, as they're lightweight, flexible, water-friendly, easy to clean, colorful, and equipped with heel straps that allow for a more secure fit. Crocs Buy It! Crocs Brooklyn Tortoise Low Wedge, $38.49 (orig. $54.99); crocs.com If you're looking to try a different style, buy these wedge sandals while they're 30 percent off and save them for the summer. The sandals feature a two-strap design for security, and the front strap has a tortoiseshell print for added flair. The wedge portion of the shoes is made with LiteRide foam footbeds, which means they're still lightweight and provide all-day comfort. Revolve While you can take 15 percent off just about any full-priced product sitewide at Revolve's end-of-year sale, we recommend starting in the sale section for deeper discounts. Revolve Buy It! Agolde Jamie High Rise Classic, $107 (orig. $178); revolve.com Several pairs of trendy Agolde jeans, for example, are seeing price cuts here. Revolve Buy It! Pinch Provisions Back to the Office Kit, $11 (orig. $20); revolve.com And if you've resolved to go into the office more in 2023, make sure you're prepared with this clever kit. Our Place Only six colors of the coveted Always Pan remain in stock as of this writing, and they're all $46 less than usual thanks to Our Place's Bye 2022 sale. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Always Pan, $99 (orig. $145); ourplace.com The 10-inch nonstick pan is designed to replace eight pieces of cookware and look good while doing it. Our Place Buy It! Our Place Mug Set, $30 (orig. $40); ourplace.com The rest of the Our Place sale consists of dishware, including coordinating plates, bowls, and these generously sized 16-ounce mugs that are both dishwasher- and microwave-safe. Girlfriend Collective Girlfriend Collective has made a name for itself among celebrities like Ariana Grande and Kendall Jenner. Even Oprah Winfrey is a fan of the brand's compressive leggings, which earned the coveted title of one of her Favorite Things this year. Girlfriend Collective Buy It! Girlfriend Collective Compressive High-Rise Legging, $54.60 (orig. $78); girlfriend.com Snag 30 percent off of everything sitewide — including the size-inclusive leggings — until January 8, and get a gift with purchase for any order over $100. Vince Camuto Vince Camuto Buy It! Vince Camuto Moniika Bootie, $69.99 (orig. $149); vincecamuto.com More than 150 shoes are on sale at Vince Camuto as of this writing, including the Moniika, a rugged boot with a lug sole, D-ring laces, and a faux fur lining. It's available in two colors for more than half-off. M.Gemi The Italian-made footwear brand we spotted Gigi Hadid and Lucy Hale in earlier this year starts its biggest sale of the year on December 26. M. Gemi Buy It! M.Gemi The Feliz Shearling Mule, $165 (orig. $248); mgemi.com Start with the Feliz Shearling Mule, which is the warm and fuzzy version of the brand's best-selling shoe of all time. M. Gemi Buy It! M.Gemi The Feliz Suede, $145 (orig. $248); mgemi.com You can also find suede versions of the moccasins on sale, including this pretty purple option that makes us pine for spring. Farm Rio If your winter is starting to look bleak, add some color to your wardrobe with Farm Rio. This Brazilian-based brand usually flaunts triple-digit price tags, but right now, you can score dresses, shoes, swimwear, and cozy ensembles for up to 50 percent off. Farm Rio Buy It! Farm Rio Caramel Leopard Pop Sweater Pants, $92.50 (orig. $185); farmrio.com We can't think of a better way (or outfit) to celebrate cozy season than with this inspired ensemble. Cuddle up in a colorful leopard sweater while it's 50 percent off. Farm Rio Buy It! Farm Rio Black Sunset Tapestry Reversible Puffer, $245 (orig. $350); farmrio.com But if you only purchase one thing from Farm Rio, let it be one of the reversible puffers. These loud, vibrant jackets are sure to keep the winter blues at bay, and there are so many fun options to choose from — like the Neon Mushroom Reversible Puffer and the Mixed Leopard Cropped Jacket, which is over $100 off right now. J.Crew No matter what you celebrate, J.Crew has plenty of holiday gifts (including for yourself) for up to 60 percent off right now. Plus, if you sign up for J.Crew Passport, you can add an additional 15 percent off. J.Crew Buy It! Fair Isle Mockneck Pullover Sweater, $34.50 with code BIGGERSALE (orig. $98); jcrew.com From candles to chunky knit sweaters to classic blazers with a twist, there's a style here that's sure to please the pickiest of shoppers. Tory Burch What do Mindy Kaling, Katie Holmes, and Oprah Winfrey have in common? They're all fans of Tory Burch. From December 26 through Tuesday, January 10, Tory Burch is offering an extra 25 percent already marked down styles during the semi-annual sale. Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch T Monogram Studio Shoulder Bag, $156.75 (orig. $298); toryburch.com Though the designer label's pieces don't come cheap, this is one of the few times a year you can score significant discounts on a whole slew of them, including clothing, shoes, and handbags. Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch Adventure Hiker Sneaker, $186.75 (orig. $398); toryburch.com Chunky shoes are all the rage right now, and this hybrid sneaker-boot is ideal for anyone going on outdoor adventures. The ultra-comfy shoe has a platform sole with contrasting treads that are equal parts practical and cute wherever you plan to wear them. Tory Burch Buy It! Tory Burch French Terry Sweatpant, $89.25 (orig. $148); toryburch.com Take the cozy-meets-fashion route with these supremely soft terry sweatpants that are now under $90. They're ideal for traveling on planes, lounging at home, or walking the dog. Parachute The new year is a good time to freshen up your bedding, which is much more affordable thanks to Parachute. Starting Monday, December 26, you can snag everything on its website for 20 percent off with the promo code BOXINGDAY. Parachute Buy It! Parachute Percale Duvet Cover Set, Full/Queen, $215.20 with code BOXINGDAY (orig. $215.20); parachute.com Made from soft 100 percent long-staple Egyptian cotton, this popular set comes with two pillow shams and a duvet cover to outfit your bed. It's available in seven colors for all bed sizes and provides a crisp, clean look. Parachute Buy It! Parachute Cloud Cotton Robe, $87.20 with code BOXINGDAY (orig. $109); parachute.com Apart from its best-selling bedding, the brand also offers luxurious bath towels, robes, loungewear, furniture, and home decor. Beyond Yoga Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Featherweight Daydreamer Pullover in Dragonfruit-Sangria, $45.95 (orig. $66); beyondyoga.com Comfy clothes is the name of the game for this activewear brand, and it's hard to get comfier than this slightly cropped long-sleeve tee that has just the right amount of slouch. Five colors are available in the sale section right now, and they vary slightly in price. Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Pace Biker Short in Dragonfruit-Sangria, $45.95 (orig. $66); beyondyoga.com Pair them with these matching bike shorts, which have a 5-inch inseam and a high waist. They're available for the same price as the top. Beyond Yoga Buy It! Beyond Yoga Spacedye Keep Your Cool Maternity Slim Racerback Tank, $56.95 (orig. $82); beyondyoga.com One of the best things about Beyond Yoga is the range of products it offers — there are styles for men, extended sizes, and maternity clothes, too. Carbon38 Fitness goals may be at the top of your list come 2023, so you'll need a good rotation of activewear. Carbon38 is offering an additional 40 percent off all sale styles through Sunday, January 1 — just enter the code CHEERS at checkout. Carbon38 Buy It! Carbon38 Ribbed 7/8 Legging, $55.20 with code CHEERS (orig. $108); carbon38.com We're eyeing these vibrant teal ribbed leggings that are now only $55. (And don't forget the matching lined tank top!) Carbon38 Buy It! Carbon38 Fitted Racer Tank, $49.80 with code CHEERS (orig. $98); carbon38.com A plain white racerback tank top is always essential to have in your closet, and this now-$50 option is good for workouts and everyday wear. Brunette the Label Brunette The Label Buy It! Brunette the Label The "Best Friend" Fleece Jogger in French Press, $30 (orig. $88); brunettethelabel.com Did someone say "fleece joggers"? This cozy womenswear brand has a bunch of them on sale right now — in fact, this chocolate brown pair is nearly one-third the price. For Days Having an arsenal of knitwear ready for the chilly days ahead is key, which is why you'll want to browse For Days. The brand is offering up to 70 percent off for the time being. For Days Buy It! For Days Chunky Cotton Knit Sweater in Everglade, $137.60 (orig. $172); fordays.com This chunky turtleneck sweater has a vintage-esque vibe with its thin stripe design around the hem, and it comes in five colors. Andie Swim With blisteringly cold temperatures, swimwear may not be on your mind at the moment — but it should be. Andie Swim, a brand that counts Demi Moore a fan, is having a huge sale right now that lets you take an additional 30 percent off already marked down styles, including some of its most popular swimwear. Andie Buy It! Andie Swim The Rockaway One-Piece, $53.90 with code BOXINGDAY (orig. $110); andieswim.com Use the code BOXINGDAY at checkout to get this best-selling one-piece swimsuit for almost half-off. eBags Until December 28, the online destination for bags, bags, and more bags is offering 25 percent off a solid selection of — yup, you guessed it, bags. Ebags Buy It! eBags Pro Slim Weekender, $89.99 (orig. $119.99); ebags.com The Pro Slim Weekender might be the one you get the most use out of: The main compartment can fit three days' worth of clothes and has several compartments for laptops, toiletries, and more. Ebags Buy It! 