Amazon Is Teasing Its First Prime Early Access Sale with These Member-Only Deals That Are Up to 72% Off

If you want a preview of what's to come when Amazon kicks off its first-ever pre-Black Friday event, officially known as the Prime Early Access Sale, consider this your sneak peek.

Amazon released droves of teaser deals that are just for Prime members a week before the start of its Prime Early Access Sale. There are many scattered throughout Amazon's deal hub and even more featured in the Just for Prime section. Popular brands and products are included, like the Kindle Paperwhite and Hoover vacuum cleaners. And the discounts are huge — shoppers can get up to 72 percent off.

Early Prime Member-Only Deals

While there are some advanced deals that are open to all shoppers, like the 33 percent savings on this Roomba robot vacuum, the vast majority are exclusively for Prime subscribers — and the same will be true of the two-day sale, which kicks off on October 11.

If you're looking for deals that are open to all shoppers, there are some listed in the Prime Early Access Sale. But anyone, even non-members, can get in on the subscriber discounts by signing up for a free 30-day trial of Prime.

So what can you expect during the sale next week? There will be tons of deals on Amazon's assortment of devices, like this teaser bundle deal on the Echo Dot (4th Generation) and a set of GE Smart LED bulbs. While this offer lasts, shoppers can get both the smart home device and a pack of smart bulbs for just $25.

The compact device, which has racked up 448,000 five-star ratings, functions as a smart home hub, allowing you to operate other smart devices with your voice. And it's also a speaker, capable of streaming music, podcasts, audiobooks, and more from all over your home.

Buy It! Echo Dot (4th Generation) GE Smart LED Bulb Bundle, $24.99 (orig. $73.98); amazon.com

The highly rated Kindle Paperwhite is also on sale. Amazon is offering Prime members a special bundle, which includes the waterproof tablet, a protective cover, and a power adapter. The device typically retails for $140, so this limited-time package comes at an incredible value. It's the perfect time to snag one for yourself or one to give one to an avid reader this holiday season.

The lightweight reader makes it easy to bring a book with you wherever you go. And unlike the original Kindle, it has a larger 6.8-inch screen, waterproof materials, and a glare-free display that resembles real paper. It's no wonder that this edition has 14,000 perfect ratings and that it's Amazon's best-selling Kindle overall.

Buy It! Kindle Paperwhite Essentials Bundle, $117.97 (orig. $189.97); amazon.com

Vacuums and cleaning gadgets are another category that tends to see big discounts on Prime Day, and if these early deals are any indication, there will be impressive savings again for this event. All kinds of vacuum cleaners are marked down right now, including lightweight stick styles, upright cleaners, and robot vacuums.

Hoover's WindTunnel 3 upright vacuum cleaner is now $169 for members. The bagless machine has received 3,900 five-star ratings, making this deal even more impressive. The cleaner comes with a built-in high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter and an array of tools, ensuring you can use it to clean upholstered furniture, stairs, and hard to reach areas. Owners call it a "great value" and say that it performs better than their Dyson.

Buy It! Hoover WindTunnel 3 Max Upright Vacuum Cleaner, $169 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

And Eufy by Anker's 11S robot vacuum, which is one of Amazon's most-reviewed options and its second best-selling robot vacuum overall, is also going for less. The now-$150 cleaner has earned 34,000 five-star ratings, and it's received high praise for its cleaning power and affordable price point. Given its reputation, this deal could sell out before the sale even starts.

Buy It! Eufy by Anker BoostIQ 11S Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

And these savings are just the start. There are more to come next week, but if you want to beat the rush and access the best assortment, start your sale shopping now. Browse our curated list of some of the best current offers below, then head to Amazon's Gold Box deal hub and its Prime Early Access Sale to discover more.

Buy It! Echo Show 5 GE Smart LED Bulb Bundle, $34.99 (orig. $108.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Dot (3rd Generation) GE Smart LED Bulb Bundle, $17.99 (orig. $63.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazon Fire TV 65-Inch 4K UHD Smart Television, $699.99 (orig. $829.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Baggallini Any Day Phone Wristlet and Tote, $66.39 (orig. $118); amazon.com

Buy It! Amazfit GTS 2 Mini Fitness Tracker Smart Watch, $79.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Thread Spread 600 Thread Count Cotton Sheet Set (Queen), $50.30 with coupon (orig. $64.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Himoon Bed Pillow Set, $18.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Glitzall Vegan Leather Crossbody Handbag, $20.98 (orig. $25.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Iceivy Knit Fuzzy Socks Five-Pack, $9.74 with coupon (orig. $14.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Smirly Bamboo Expandable Silverware Drawer Organizer, $23.74 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Voweek Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, $79.99 (orig. $129.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Leggings Depot Halloween Print Leggings, $11.69 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Kaluns Kitchen Utensils Tools Set, $17.07 with coupon (orig. $27.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Weeso Women's Tunic Crewneck Sweatshirt, $20.24 with coupon (orig. $26.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Mattitude Cushioned Anti-Fatigue Kitchen Mat, $26.69 with coupon (orig. $42.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Bedsure Faux Fur King Size Plush Blanket, $46.74 (orig. $54.99); amazon.com