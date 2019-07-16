Deal Alert! Beats Headphones Are Currently $160 Off on Amazon Right Now

These celeb-beloved headphones are never this cheap!

By Rebecca Carhart
July 16, 2019 03:01 PM
We’re onto day two of Amazon Prime Day, and while you may have already scored a new smart TV at a major discount or a celeb-approved skincare product for much less, there are still plenty of sales happening for you to take advantage of. Including this insane deal on Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones

Normally priced at $299.95, from now until 11:59 p.m. PST tonight, they are on sale for just $139.99. That’s right, you can score these coveted headphones for 53 percent (or $160) off! Along with an adjustable fit and ultra-cushioned ear cups, the Beats Solo3 Headphones also boast up to 40 hours of battery life  — meaning you can wear them all day long without any discomfort or having to re-charge them. 

They also feature a multifunction on-ear control panel that allows you to take calls, adjust the volume, and even activate Siri on your iPhone without ever having to take them off. For these reasons and more, over 4,000 Amazon customers have given the headphones their seal of approval and an impressive 4.1-star rating to boot. Many of the reviewers even call them, “the best headphones ever.”

You only have a few more hours to score the heavily discounted Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, so we suggest adding them to your cart ASAP. And just remember you have to be an Amazon Prime member to take advantage of this amazing discount, but if you’re not a member yet, don’t fret  — you can sign up for a free 30-day trial now. 

Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $139.99 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

