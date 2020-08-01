Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Amazon’s Most Popular Car Phone Holder Is Going for an Insanely Low Price Right Now

Sometimes a small and inexpensive upgrade can make a huge difference, as is the case with this $8 Amazon find.

If you’re avoiding public transportation and spending more time in your car (or a rental) than ever before, you’ll likely get tons of use out of this car phone holder that’s earned over 23,500 five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers. The Beam Electronics accessory securely holds your phone in place, allowing you to use it for navigating and making calls. And for a limited time, it’s going for 60 percent off, which brings the price down to just $8.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Beam Electronics Universal Smartphone Car Holder Mount, $7.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com

The phone mount is currently Amazon’s best-selling cell phone holder overall, beating out thousands of other options offered through the e-commerce giant. It’s also earned a near-perfect rating from owners who love its sturdy design, easy setup, and overall value.

Unlike similar holders, this one has received tons of praise for its no-wobble design and adjustable arms that expand to the exact size of your device (even with a bulky case protecting it). Its back clip, which rotates a full 360 degrees and quickly grips air vents, also makes the holder easy to set up in a number of positions and places.

Tons of shoppers love it so much that they’ve come back to purchase a second or third to gift to family and friends. “The best mount I have ever owned,” one reviewer wrote. “I have had this same one for four years. I just ordered one for my mom, and I tell everyone about this great find.”

Others call the handy item the “best road trip essential,” making it a must-have if you’re planning to travel by car in 2020. “With this mount, which was sturdy and easy to install, I was really impressed. Drove through some bumpy roads with hills and my phone never fell off. It’s a great budget buy.”

There’s no word from Amazon on how long this deal will last, but given the massive discount, which happens to be one of the best deals ever offered on this popular piece, we have a feeling it won’t last long. Grab the Prime-eligible phone mount while it’s still on sale and in stock to make all of your upcoming trips easier and safer.