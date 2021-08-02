The $8 Gadget Vacationers Use 'Every Time' They Go to the Beach
There's one thing you can't forget to pack on your next beach vacation — and it's not that adorable beach coverup you've been eyeing. According to Amazon shoppers, the single necessity you need is a simple $8 gadget designed for… umbrellas.
It might sound odd, but the Ammsun beach hanger is rather revolutionary, per reviewers. The gizmo screws onto umbrella rods and functions as a coat, towel, or purse rack. This way, your personal items won't get sandy while you enjoy time in the sun and water.
While it seems mundane, the gizmo has a large amount of fanfare surrounding it. Close to 2,300 people have rated the device, giving it an average 4.6-star rating. "This is the best little item ever," wrote one reviewer. "I use this every time I'm at the beach. It's so useful, I recommend it to everyone."
No tools are required to assemble the four hooks. All you have to do is fasten one screw in place (using your fingers to twist it) for the rack to remain secure. The adjustable installation allows for the gadget to fit on different-sized poles, so you won't need to buy a new one if you grab a new umbrella.
"It's so simple and cheap, but truly one of the best things I've bought on Amazon," one shopper wrote. "Sounds silly, I know. But it greatly improved my time sitting in the sand!"
Another mentioned that the clever device can keep things out of sight. "One of the best features of this little gadget is that it is placed high on the umbrella post and is completely invisible to anyone walking past your umbrella; you would have to step UNDER the umbrella and look UP to notice anyone has valuables stored there, and, if clothes are hung over the valuables, they would of course be completely out of sight!" they wrote.
Give your accessories the treatment they deserve and shop the beach hook hack below.
Buy It! Ammsun Beach Umbrella Hanging Hook, $7.86; amazon.com
- The $8 Gadget Vacationers Use 'Every Time' They Go to the Beach
- Shoppers Say This Breezy Babydoll Dress from Amazon Is Their New Favorite for Summer
- Amazon Shoppers Say This Hair Dryer Is the 'Perfect Dupe for Dyson' — and It's on Sale for $34
- Shoppers Say This Slip Dress 'Looks and Feels Expensive' — but It's Only $18