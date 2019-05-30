This Comfy Beach Chair Doubles as a Wagon, and Will Save Your Back This Summer

While trips to the beach are supposed to be fun and relaxing, getting there can be a challenge. Carrying everything your group needs — drinks and snacks, beach toys and activities, chairs, towels, and all sorts of other must-haves — usually proves to be a test of how many things your arms can hold, which is why this two-in-one storage piece is so darn handy.

This convertible piece from Mac Sports is both a comfy beach chair and a roomy, easy-to-maneuver cart with big sand-friendly wheels. The versatile wagon makes it easy to transport everything you need to the beach in just one piece. And for a limited time, the lounger and carryall combo is on sale for just $100 on Amazon.

Amazon

Buy It! Mac Sports Beach Day Lounger, $99.99 (originally $108.99); amazon.com

To use it as a wagon, simply fold up the front side, attach its mesh liner, fill it up, and pull it by its handle. The durable cart can transport up to 100 pounds and its wheels glide smoothly over sand, grass, pavement, boardwalk, and more. Plus, it neatly folds flat, making it easy to store in your car or home.

Once you find the perfect spot on the sand, empty the cart, remove the mesh attachment, unfold its leg rest, and snap on its comfy pillow headrest. You adjust its back and choose from four positions, allowing you to sit upright, or kick back and take a nap.

Amazon shoppers love its versatility, durable materials, and comfortable feel, and praise its innovative design that’s especially helpful on summer’s hottest days. “I am over 60, and this will be a God sent this summer,” one reviewer wrote. “Hauling things in the heat is cumbersome, and this will make things much easier.”

“I wish I had bought this sooner,” another chimed in. “It fits sand toys, boogie boards, beach bags, etc. Chair is very comfortable too. It’s worth the money.”

“Love this chair/cart,” another reviewer wrote. “It fits everything you need to take to the beach, it is very easy to convert from chair to cart, and rolls easily in the sand.”

And while most shoppers use it for seaside ventures, you can also bring it along for visits to the park, tailgating, and camping trips. In its cart form, it will also be helpful for flea market shopping, grocery store runs, and much more. Considering many wagons go for about the same price, this limited-time sale is the perfect chance to get yourself a new lounge chair and beach cart for a steal. You’ll be ready for fuss-free summer adventures in no time.

This article originally appeared on Coastal Living.