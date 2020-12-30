Bath & Body Works’ Semi-Annual Sale Includes Best-Sellers for as Low as $4

Bath & Body Works’ annual $10 Candle Day has come and gone, but the retailer’s massive Semi-Annual Sale has only just begun.
Now through January 17, you can score best-selling Bath & Body Works candles for 50 percent off, along with major discounts on customer-loved hand soaps, lotions, fragrance mists, and even refills for the brand’s trademark Wallflowers home fragrance system.
Must-see items from the sale include the top-rated Twisted Peppermint 3-Wick Candle, a holiday classic that’s raked in dozens of five-star reviews for its tantalizing blend of minty freshness, vanilla buttercream, and musk. All of the brand’s candles are made with essential oils and boast a burn time of 30 to 45 hours, so you can trust that they’ll fill your home with enough fragrance to make them well worth your purchase — especially at their newly discounted prices.
Tons of products from Bath & Body Works’ line of liquid hand soaps have also received half-off markdowns, with prices now starting under $4 a pop. Even varieties from the sophisticated White Barn collection, like the Marshmallow Fireside Gentle Foaming Hand Soap, have had their prices slashed. No matter which you buy, your COVID-19 prevention measures are about to smell a whole lot sweeter.
If you’re looking for a flame-free way to add fragrance to your home, consider the brand’s line of Wallflowers, which use wall plug mounts and interchangeable bottles to diffuse fragrance. Refill bottles in scents like Winter Candy Apple and Vanilla Bean Noel are selling for a mere $3.50 within the sale.
We’ve rounded up 28 of the best discounts on candles, soaps, lotions, body mists, and Wallflowers available through the Bath & Body Works Semi-Annual Sale. Add your favorites to cart while supplies last, or go the extra mile and purchase one of each in matching scents.
