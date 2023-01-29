Bala Weighted Bangles Can Be Hard to Find in Stock, but All 4 Colors Are Available at Target Right Now

Shoppers say they give an “extra boost” to everyday activities

By
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer
Lauren Fischer

Published on January 29, 2023 04:00 AM

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Bala Bangles Tout
Photo: Target

If you're someone who exercises regularly, lives an active lifestyle, or is just trying to make the most of every movement, there's one brand making it easy to give your physical activity a boost. Even Reese Witherspoon is a fan, having recently launched a collaboration with her Draper James line.

Bala Bangles — wrist and ankle weights with a fashionable twist — have sold out at retailers like Nordstrom after going viral on TikTok, but we found four available colors at Target in both their 1-pound and 2-pound options. Insider tip: If you're a Target Circle member, you can get 10 percent off the 2-pound bangles through January 30. Not a member? It's easy and free to sign up.

Bala Bangles
Target

Buy It! Bala Bangles, $65; target.com

Each Bala set comes with two pieces that can be placed around the wrist or ankle and used as an added challenge during your normal workout routine or everyday activities. The bangles are designed with comfort in mind, made of steel that's wrapped in soft silicone. The weights are also woven through an elastic strap, so you can adjust them to fit securely around your wrists or ankles.

Available at Target in four colors (blush, charcoal, sand, and sea), the bangles come with a color-coordinated case, so when you're not wearing them, you can safely store them without risk of damage.

With a hook and loop fastener, the bangles are easy to take on and off in a pinch. If you're not sure how to best use them, you can find short videos of various exercises that you can do anywhere, even if you have just a few minutes.

The bangles are versatile and "perfect for every day," according to one Target reviewer. They added that they wear them "walking around [their] apartment, running errands, on the treadmill at the gym, literally all the time," and also wrote that they're good for "an extra boost." Another shopper even wears them on their arms "while folding clothes," while a third likes to wear them when "puttering around the house."

Shoppers also like the look of the weighted bangles, with one saying they "actually look like beautiful bracelets" and another confirming that you can "exercise in style." A separate reviewer said they're "obsessed" with the "slick and neutral style" of the bands and how they "integrate with [their] natural movement."

Compared with other weights that shoppers have used, one reviewer says the quality of the Bala bangles is "amazing." They called them a "fitness essential," adding that "they stay in place during even intense workouts."

Give your workout or everyday errands some weighted resistance with these colorful and stylish Bala Bangles from Target before they sell out again.

