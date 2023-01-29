Lifestyle Bala Weighted Bangles Can Be Hard to Find in Stock, but All 4 Colors Are Available at Target Right Now Shoppers say they give an “extra boost” to everyday activities By Lauren Fischer Lauren Fischer Website Lauren Fischer is the Partnerships Editor for Dotdash Meredith, where she writes about products and deals for InStyle, Travel + Leisure, People, Real Simple and more, with a focus on beauty, fashion, parenting and home. Prior to joining Dotdash Meredith, Lauren was an editor at BergenMama.com and a fashion editor for Woman's World Magazine. She also managed editorial for a number of websites sponsored by Fortune 500 companies across the categories of beauty, fashion, home, pets, and teens. Lauren loves testing out the latest innovations in beauty products and home. As a mom of three, she loves time-saving products across the board. Lauren received her BA in journalism from The George Washington University's School of Media and Public Affairs. People Editorial Guidelines Published on January 29, 2023 04:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Target If you're someone who exercises regularly, lives an active lifestyle, or is just trying to make the most of every movement, there's one brand making it easy to give your physical activity a boost. Even Reese Witherspoon is a fan, having recently launched a collaboration with her Draper James line. Bala Bangles — wrist and ankle weights with a fashionable twist — have sold out at retailers like Nordstrom after going viral on TikTok, but we found four available colors at Target in both their 1-pound and 2-pound options. Insider tip: If you're a Target Circle member, you can get 10 percent off the 2-pound bangles through January 30. Not a member? It's easy and free to sign up. Target Buy It! Bala Bangles, $65; target.com Each Bala set comes with two pieces that can be placed around the wrist or ankle and used as an added challenge during your normal workout routine or everyday activities. The bangles are designed with comfort in mind, made of steel that's wrapped in soft silicone. The weights are also woven through an elastic strap, so you can adjust them to fit securely around your wrists or ankles. Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. Available at Target in four colors (blush, charcoal, sand, and sea), the bangles come with a color-coordinated case, so when you're not wearing them, you can safely store them without risk of damage. With a hook and loop fastener, the bangles are easy to take on and off in a pinch. If you're not sure how to best use them, you can find short videos of various exercises that you can do anywhere, even if you have just a few minutes. Target Buy It! Bala Bangles, $65; target.com It's Official: I'm Taking This Ultra-Lightweight Water Bottle with Me Every Time I Step Outside Now The bangles are versatile and "perfect for every day," according to one Target reviewer. They added that they wear them "walking around [their] apartment, running errands, on the treadmill at the gym, literally all the time," and also wrote that they're good for "an extra boost." Another shopper even wears them on their arms "while folding clothes," while a third likes to wear them when "puttering around the house." Shoppers also like the look of the weighted bangles, with one saying they "actually look like beautiful bracelets" and another confirming that you can "exercise in style." A separate reviewer said they're "obsessed" with the "slick and neutral style" of the bands and how they "integrate with [their] natural movement." Compared with other weights that shoppers have used, one reviewer says the quality of the Bala bangles is "amazing." They called them a "fitness essential," adding that "they stay in place during even intense workouts." Give your workout or everyday errands some weighted resistance with these colorful and stylish Bala Bangles from Target before they sell out again. Target Buy It! Bala Bangles, $65; target.com Target Buy It! Bala Bangles, $65; target.com Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping 6 Small Rugs for Every Room in Your Home — Including One for Your Dog Chrissy Teigen Is the Latest Celeb to Wear the Statement Sleeve We're Seeing Everywhere Right Now Amazon Shoppers Have Been Raving About This 'Fuzzy and Warm' Half-Zip Sweatshirt That's on Sale Right Now