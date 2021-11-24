These Sneakers Are So Comfortable, Nurses Wear Them for 12-Hour Shifts — and They're on Sale

Another Bala customer said the shoe alleviated foot pain. "I have had pain in my feet for years when working 8-hour shifts at the hospital. I have tried many different shoes, even custom-made orthotics. Nothing seemed to work until I got my first pair of [Bala's]," they said. "My pain was gone from the first day I wore them and has never returned. I managed to go hiking pain-free for the first time in years!!"