These Sneakers Are So Comfortable, Nurses Wear Them for 12-Hour Shifts — and They're on Sale
Whether you have a long commute to work or like to go on long walks, you can never go wrong with a new pair of comfortable sneakers. And ahead of Black Friday, retailers are releasing some hard-to-miss shoe deals, especially Bala Footwear. For a limited time, you can save 25 percent on this nurse-approved sneaker.
The Twelves Defy isn't your average pair of shoes. Created with nurses in mind, it was intended to provide comfort while standing for hours on your feet. To showcase this intention, the shoe was constructed out of Bala's signature cushioning and arch M-brace, which provides arch support and absorbs shock with every stride. And with its form technology, it was designed to better fit the female foot.
Another notable feature is the knit outer layer, which molds to your unique foot shape(no matter if you have narrow or wide feet) while allowing room for swelling. Plus, the layer is fluid-resistant so you can easily clean off stains. And with a high-traction sole and grip, it'll prevent you from sliding on slippery surfaces, such as hospital floors.
With all of these elements, it's no wonder why the sneakers are enamored by nurses. "I bought these shoes first for my nursing school clinicals and while working as a nursing care partner. Now, I use them as a nurse! My feet never hurt after a 12-hour shift and I couldn't be happier with the style and comfort," one Bala shopper wrote.
Another Bala customer said the shoe alleviated foot pain. "I have had pain in my feet for years when working 8-hour shifts at the hospital. I have tried many different shoes, even custom-made orthotics. Nothing seemed to work until I got my first pair of [Bala's]," they said. "My pain was gone from the first day I wore them and has never returned. I managed to go hiking pain-free for the first time in years!!"
When the Bala Twelves Defy Sneakers first launched, they sold out in a week, so they're expected to fly off the shelves. Don't miss your chance to save 25 percent on this nurse-approved pair.