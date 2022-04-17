Tired of Hand-Washing Your Bras? This $9 Pack of Lingerie Bags Protects Them from Ruin in the Washing Machine
Hand-washing anything is an inconvenience and most of us risk putting things in the washing machine regardless of the instructions advising against it. Luckily, there's a safe solution that costs just $9.
Instead of potentially ruining your bras and other delicates, get yourself a set of lingerie bags — you won't regret it. The Bagail mesh laundry bags come in a pack of five (two medium, two large, and one extra-large) that are ideal for cleaning bras, underwear, dresses, and other fabrics that can rip or snag easily. Each bag is made with a breathable, polyester material that allows water and detergent to flow through without color transfer or pilling.
Plus, they have secure zip closures instead of buttons that won't open, no matter how much they're tossed around. They're safe to use in both the washing machine and dryer so you don't have to wait for them to air dry after a cycle.
These bags are affordable, multi-functional, and ship quickly, so there's really nothing to lose by pressing add to cart.
Buy It! Bagail Set of Five Mesh Laundry Bags, $8.99; amazon.com
The pack of five is a best-seller that's backed by more than 49,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. And here are a couple of pro tips for using them: Wash and dry all of your socks together in one bag to ensure none get lost and use the bags as packing organizers for travel. A shopper even said that they've used one to successfully wash a pair of shoes.
One five-star reviewer compared the Bagail bags to other brands and noted that these were surprisingly better quality and have "lasted over a year." Another shopper claimed that they "save your best clothes and money at the same time" since they prevent your washing machine from ruining expensive delicates.
Who knew that the solution to one of our biggest laundry day problems could be solved by spending $9 on Amazon? The Bagail lingerie bags are the blessing we didn't know we needed — until now.
