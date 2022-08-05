01 of 15 Portable Power Urban Outfitters Available in alien or pizza shapes, this battery pack and micro USB cord keep gadgets charged on the go. Buy it! Icon Power Bank, $20; urbanoutfitters.com

02 of 15 Adorable Germ Fighter Bath and Body Works This fuzzy holder clips onto a backpack and fits a 1-oz. hand sanitizer, like Bath & Body Works' PocketBacs (5 for $8). Buy it! Pomeranian Pom, $10; bathandbodyworks.com

03 of 15 To-Go Drinks Crate and Barrel The snap-close top prevents spills, and the built-in straw means there's no need to tip it to sip. Buy it! Kids Water Bottle, $25; crateandbarrel.com

04 of 15 Eco-Friendly Carryall Everlane Made from 100% recycled polyester, the streamlined style is also loaded with pockets—including one hidden in the flap. Buy it! ReNew Transit Backpack, $85; everlane.com

05 of 15 A Smarter Cable Caddy West Elm This set of four cubes is weighted and magnetic to keep cords on the desk and untangled. Buy it! Cable Blocks, $25; function101.com

06 of 15 Sweet Erasers Claire's Mistakes are easier to handle when kids can correct them with these sprinkle-topped cuties. Buy it! Donut Erasers, $6 for 5; claires.com

07 of 15 Poppin Pencil Case ZIPIT The classroom organizer is topped with kids' favorite fidget toy in durable silicone. Buy it! Zipit Pop Pencil Box, $12; walmart.com

08 of 15 In-Locker Lighting Pottery Barn Battery-powered and mounted with a magnet, the 4.25-in. fixture adds style and functionality to a cramped space. Buy it! Iridescent Pendant, $25; pbteen.com

09 of 15 Throwback Backpack Jansport The '90s schoolyard must-have is back in fashion—this time with a laptop pocket. This black-and-white design is meant to be colored in by your kiddo! Buy it! Superbreak Plus Backpack, $40, jansport.com

10 of 15 Stay-Cool Lunch Box Packit Stick it in the freezer, and the gel-filled lining turns the whole bag into a long-lasting ice pack. Buy it! Classic Soft Sided Lunch Box, $24; packit.com

11 of 15 Tech Protection Baggu Fit for a 16-in. laptop or tablet, this ripstop nylon sleeve is padded for extra insurance against crammed lockers. Buy it! Puffy Laptop Sleeve, $32; baggu.com

12 of 15 Labels That Last Name Bubbles The customizable styles stay stuck on supplies (and clothes) all year. Plus they're dishwasher-, microwave- and laundry-safe. Buy it! Custom Labels, $39 for 89; namebubbles.com

13 of 15 Durable Staple Muji This design from the Japanese basics brand has extra padded straps and is water-repellent. Buy it! Less Tiring Backpack, $30; muji.us

14 of 15 Inclusive Art Supplies Target This bundle includes 12 crayons and colored pencils for every skin tone — plus all the usual colors of the rainbow. (The company was founded by an 8-year old girl!) Buy it! Bellen's More Than Peach Creativity Pack, $13; target.com