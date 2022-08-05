People.com Lifestyle All the Back to School Gear Kids Needs to Start the Year Off in Style The coolest backpacks, supplies, tech accessories and more! By Mackenzie Schmidt Published on August 5, 2022 11:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email 01 of 15 Portable Power Urban Outfitters Available in alien or pizza shapes, this battery pack and micro USB cord keep gadgets charged on the go. Buy it! Icon Power Bank, $20; urbanoutfitters.com 02 of 15 Adorable Germ Fighter Bath and Body Works This fuzzy holder clips onto a backpack and fits a 1-oz. hand sanitizer, like Bath & Body Works' PocketBacs (5 for $8). Buy it! Pomeranian Pom, $10; bathandbodyworks.com 03 of 15 To-Go Drinks Crate and Barrel The snap-close top prevents spills, and the built-in straw means there's no need to tip it to sip. Buy it! Kids Water Bottle, $25; crateandbarrel.com 04 of 15 Eco-Friendly Carryall Everlane Made from 100% recycled polyester, the streamlined style is also loaded with pockets—including one hidden in the flap. Buy it! ReNew Transit Backpack, $85; everlane.com 05 of 15 A Smarter Cable Caddy West Elm This set of four cubes is weighted and magnetic to keep cords on the desk and untangled. Buy it! Cable Blocks, $25; function101.com 06 of 15 Sweet Erasers Claire's Mistakes are easier to handle when kids can correct them with these sprinkle-topped cuties. Buy it! Donut Erasers, $6 for 5; claires.com 07 of 15 Poppin Pencil Case ZIPIT The classroom organizer is topped with kids' favorite fidget toy in durable silicone. Buy it! Zipit Pop Pencil Box, $12; walmart.com 08 of 15 In-Locker Lighting Pottery Barn Battery-powered and mounted with a magnet, the 4.25-in. fixture adds style and functionality to a cramped space. Buy it! Iridescent Pendant, $25; pbteen.com 09 of 15 Throwback Backpack Jansport The '90s schoolyard must-have is back in fashion—this time with a laptop pocket. This black-and-white design is meant to be colored in by your kiddo! Buy it! Superbreak Plus Backpack, $40, jansport.com 10 of 15 Stay-Cool Lunch Box Packit Stick it in the freezer, and the gel-filled lining turns the whole bag into a long-lasting ice pack. Buy it! Classic Soft Sided Lunch Box, $24; packit.com 11 of 15 Tech Protection Baggu Fit for a 16-in. laptop or tablet, this ripstop nylon sleeve is padded for extra insurance against crammed lockers. Buy it! Puffy Laptop Sleeve, $32; baggu.com 12 of 15 Labels That Last Name Bubbles The customizable styles stay stuck on supplies (and clothes) all year. Plus they're dishwasher-, microwave- and laundry-safe. Buy it! Custom Labels, $39 for 89; namebubbles.com 13 of 15 Durable Staple Muji This design from the Japanese basics brand has extra padded straps and is water-repellent. Buy it! Less Tiring Backpack, $30; muji.us 14 of 15 Inclusive Art Supplies Target This bundle includes 12 crayons and colored pencils for every skin tone — plus all the usual colors of the rainbow. (The company was founded by an 8-year old girl!) Buy it! Bellen's More Than Peach Creativity Pack, $13; target.com 15 of 15 Plastic-Free Upgrade Ziploc A single reusable silicone sandwich bag will replace countless disposable ones. They can go in the dishwasher, freezer, oven and microwave! Buy it! Ziploc Endurables Medium Pouch, $10, target.com