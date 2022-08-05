All the Back to School Gear Kids Needs to Start the Year Off in Style

The coolest backpacks, supplies, tech accessories and more!

By Mackenzie Schmidt
Published on August 5, 2022 11:00 AM
BACK TO SCHOOL
01 of 15

Portable Power

Urban Outfitters Icon Shaped Portable Power Bank
Urban Outfitters

Available in alien or pizza shapes, this battery pack and micro USB cord keep gadgets charged on the go.

Buy it! Icon Power Bank, $20; urbanoutfitters.com

02 of 15

Adorable Germ Fighter

Bath and Body Works Pomeranian Pocketback
Bath and Body Works

This fuzzy holder clips onto a backpack and fits a 1-oz. hand sanitizer, like Bath & Body Works' PocketBacs (5 for $8).

Buy it! Pomeranian Pom, $10; bathandbodyworks.com

03 of 15

To-Go Drinks

Big Cats Water Bottle
Crate and Barrel

The snap-close top prevents spills, and the built-in straw means there's no need to tip it to sip.

Buy it! Kids Water Bottle, $25; crateandbarrel.com

04 of 15

Eco-Friendly Carryall

Everlane Renew transit backpack
Everlane

Made from 100% recycled polyester, the streamlined style is also loaded with pockets—including one hidden in the flap.

Buy it! ReNew Transit Backpack, $85; everlane.com

05 of 15

A Smarter Cable Caddy

Weighted cable blocks
West Elm

This set of four cubes is weighted and magnetic to keep cords on the desk and untangled.

Buy it! Cable Blocks, $25; function101.com

06 of 15

Sweet Erasers

Claire's Frosted Donut Erasers (5 pack)
Claire's

Mistakes are easier to handle when kids can correct them with these sprinkle-topped cuties.

Buy it! Donut Erasers, $6 for 5; claires.com

07 of 15

Poppin Pencil Case

ZIPIT POP Pencil Box
ZIPIT

The classroom organizer is topped with kids' favorite fidget toy in durable silicone.

Buy it! Zipit Pop Pencil Box, $12; walmart.com

08 of 15

In-Locker Lighting

Irridescent Locker Pendant Light
Pottery Barn

Battery-powered and mounted with a magnet, the 4.25-in. fixture adds style and functionality to a cramped space.

Buy it! Iridescent Pendant, $25; pbteen.com

09 of 15

Throwback Backpack

Jansport Backpack
Jansport

The '90s schoolyard must-have is back in fashion—this time with a laptop pocket. This black-and-white design is meant to be colored in by your kiddo!

Buy it! Superbreak Plus Backpack, $40, jansport.com

10 of 15

Stay-Cool Lunch Box

Freezable Packit lunch box
Packit

Stick it in the freezer, and the gel-filled lining turns the whole bag into a long-lasting ice pack.

Buy it! Classic Soft Sided Lunch Box, $24; packit.com

11 of 15

Tech Protection

Baggu laptop sleeves
Baggu

Fit for a 16-in. laptop or tablet, this ripstop nylon sleeve is padded for extra insurance against crammed lockers.

Buy it! Puffy Laptop Sleeve, $32; baggu.com

12 of 15

Labels That Last

School labels pack tie-dye
Name Bubbles

The customizable styles stay stuck on supplies (and clothes) all year. Plus they're dishwasher-, microwave- and laundry-safe.

Buy it! Custom Labels, $39 for 89; namebubbles.com

13 of 15

Durable Staple

Muji Navy Backpack
Muji

This design from the Japanese basics brand has extra padded straps and is water-repellent.

Buy it! Less Tiring Backpack, $30; muji.us

14 of 15

Inclusive Art Supplies

More than Peach crayons
Target

This bundle includes 12 crayons and colored pencils for every skin tone — plus all the usual colors of the rainbow. (The company was founded by an 8-year old girl!)

Buy it! Bellen's More Than Peach Creativity Pack, $13; target.com

15 of 15

Plastic-Free Upgrade

Ziploc® Endurables™ Large Silicone Pouches
Ziploc

A single reusable silicone sandwich bag will replace countless disposable ones. They can go in the dishwasher, freezer, oven and microwave!

Buy it! Ziploc Endurables Medium Pouch, $10, target.com

