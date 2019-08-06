Give Back This School Year by Donating School Supplies to Any of These 6 Organizations

Volunteers of America
Help provide backpacks for students, from pre-K to pre-college, by donating to Operation Backpack. The program connects children in need with new backpacks filled with grade-specific school supplies and supports after-school and mentoring programs for kids throughout the United States.
Learn more and donate here today.
Kids in Need Foundation
The organization’s mission is rooted in helping families who are struggling with extreme poverty. In an effort to simplify ways to give back, Kids in Need has outlined various ways you can help.
Share the Warmth
The community group, which formed to help fight hunger and poverty, has launched its annual back-to-school challenge to ensure every child has what he or she needs to start the school year off right. For the month of August, they’re currently looking for new school supplies, including spiral notebooks (40 or 80 pages), backpacks, calculators, 2-in. binders and more.
See the full list of requests here and donate today.
United Way
Through United Way, you can choose to donate supplies in your specific region (i.e. United Way’s Orange County, California donation page, United Way’s Long Island, New York donation page, etc.) or you can help on a global scale by choosing to participate in the International Donor Advised Giving Program or International Support Fund.
Overall contributions can be made here.
Pencils of Promise
Ever wonder where your money is going once you make a donation? Pencils of Promise prides itself on covering operational costs through private donors, events and companies so 100 percent of your donations online will go directly to programs to educate more children.
This organization helps schools in Ghana, Guatemala, Laos and Nicaragua provide quality programs to increase literacy rates through training teachers, building schools and teaching kids about sanitation and hygiene.
Learn more and make your donation here today.
Operation Homefront
This national nonprofit’s mission is to help build strong, stable and secure military families so they can thrive in the communities they’ve risked their lives to protect. You can do your part by donating to fill a backpack and support a military child or choose from several other current needs Operation Homefront is looking to fill.
Learn more and donate here today.