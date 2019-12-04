'Baby Yoda' Toys Officially Available for Pre-Order — But Won't Make It in Time for the Holidays

Image zoom Lucasfilm

Good news for Star Wars fans itching for some “Baby Yoda” toys: they’re not too far, far away.

After first delaying merchandise featuring The Mandalorian‘s breakout character, Disney is now diving in, releasing a series of figurines on ShopDisney.com.

All are available for pre-order now and set to ship in the spring of 2020.

The toys include a 11-inch plush toy from Mattel, with a sculpted vinyl head and soft body filled with beans, dressed in the character’s signature fabric robes. Retailing for $24.99, the final item — which may vary slightly from the illustrated image online — will drop April 1.

Funko Pop! also has two vinyl bobble head figures coming, in two different sizes. The first is a 3.75-inch version going for $12.99, with a ship date of May 13. The other is a $29.99 “supersized” 10-inch version, expected to ship on June 3. Both feature the character standing on a Star Wars title plate.

Of course, for those hoping to gift (or get) anything for the holidays, ShopDisney.com has a slew of official apparel options — as well as mugs, T-shirts, tumblers, and phones cases — all available now. Buffalo Games has a 500-piece jigsaw puzzle featuring the character, too, for sale on Amazon that ships on Dec. 30.

All, including the toys, will pop up when you search “Baby Yoda” — though that’s not the cute creature’s official name. Though The Mandalorian viewers on Disney+ have assumed the character is a younger version of the legendary Jedi Master, that has yet to be confirmed. His official name, per Disney, is “the Child.”

Image zoom Mattel

RELATED: Pedro Pascal Suits Up as The Mandalorian in the Official Trailer for the Upcoming Star Wars Series

As for that aforementioned merchandising delay, fans can blame The Mandalorian‘s creator, head writer, and showrunner, Jon Favreau.

“I have to thank Disney and LucasFilm because the way the cat usually gets out of the bag for that stuff is merchandizing and toy catalogs and things like that. So they really backed us up because we really wanted it to be that you had to watch it yourself, so that every time you watched the show, there are new twists and secrets that come out,” he told Entertainment Tonight at the show’s premiere in November. “That requires a lot of restraint from the people who are footing the bill, saying that they’re going to hold back on certain things so that the public doesn’t know ahead of time. Part of that was holding back on some of the merchandizing and holding back on some of the characters.”

Image zoom Disney

“I’m so happy,” Favreau, 53, continued. “It’s like Christmas. You don’t want to know what’s in all your Christmas presents. We were like parents hiding when the kids were sleeping, wrapping the presents. But I’m glad people are so curious about it and I’m also glad the like that people feel when they discover something that they weren’t expecting. It’s so hard to do that nowadays — not just in Star Wars, at all.”

And for those bummed they won’t be getting a “Baby Yoda” under the tree, Favreau offered little sympathy.

“Now you know what my generation went through, because they didn’t have Star Wars toys available for the first Christmas,” he teased. “I got a voucher for the first Christmas in ’77. There were commercials and I traded in the coupon and got them redeemed. So that’s what it was like when I was a kid.”

The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.