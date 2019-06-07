First there was Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor, then there was Psalm West. Well now, there’s Future Perfect — a baby name consulting service founded by Macaire Douglas and Cara Sullivan, two moms who met on a playground and instantly bonded over their children’s unique names.

“There are tons of sites where you can browse through hundreds of baby names, but there aren’t really any services that streamline the naming process,” Sullivan explains to PEOPLE. “We make it low-stress but also keep it super, super personal. It’s really [about] finding a name that aligns with you, your partner, your shared history and your separate histories.”

Both Chicago-based women chose non-traditional names for their own children (Douglas has two boys named Eyan and Jude; Sullivan has two girls named Reeve and Vaughn) but say their company isn’t specifically targeted towards parents looking for one-of-a-kind names.

“We want to give you a bunch of options so you still feel like you’re naming your child,” Sullivan tells PEOPLE. “We respect that everybody likes different things. The point is not to give our favorite names, it’s about giving them the name they never knew they really wanted.”

Sullivan says the Future Perfect service makes for a great baby shower gift. Here’s how it works: clients select one of the five services offered on futureperfectname.com, like the introductory “The Riff” package, which includes a quick questionnaire, a 15-minute phone consultation and a list of 10 name ideas, for $100.

For those really struggling to come up with that perfect baby name (and willing to shell out some serious cash in order to find it) there’s “The Works” service. For $350, it includes a more in-depth questionnaire, a 15-minute phone call, 10 first names and the reason for choosing them, 10 middle names and the reason for choosing them, a customized baby gift and on-demand follow-up calls.

With questions ranging from style preferences to family history, Douglas and Sullivan are able to get a full scope of what clients are looking for through their survey and other personalized services. And naturally, as self-proclaimed name “nerds”, the Future Perfect founders have strong opinions when it comes to what names best matches famous parents-to-be.

Sullivan’s pick for the most talked-about baby of 2019?

“I can tell you what I would’ve named Meghan and Harry’s baby,” Sullivan says. “[Douglas and I] talked about this. We would’ve gone with Dashiell James. We thought it felt very modern and British but in a cool way. It just kind of felt like them. And then they went with Archie.”

Meghan and Harry’s unexpected choice caused quiet a stir. But according to experts at Nameberry.com, the May 6 royal baby news has already made the name more popular.

Archie moved up more than 200 points on the U.S. charts last year to break into the Top 1,000 baby names for the first time in 30 years. Other pop culture-inspired names on the list include Harper (the name of Victoria and David Beckham’s youngest child), Lucas (the name of hot young actor Lucas Hedges) and, yes, Meghan, which propelled up the charts to be the fastest-rising girls’ name of 2018, thanks to the popularity of the Duchess of Sussex.