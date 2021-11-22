Away Rarely Has Sales, but Its Luggage Is Up to 40% Off Right Now

For those who are light packers or don't travel often, The Carry-On, Daily Carry-On, and leather totes should be at the top of your shopping list. They provide plenty of space for essentials and comply with TSA regulations so you can take them on board the plane. "The wheels are super smooth, portable charger always comes in handy, and I can fit all my clothes, and it's the perfect carry-on size," said one five-star reviewer about The Carry-On suitcase. "If you travel often (or even once or twice a year), investing in this suitcase is really worth it!"