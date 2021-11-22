Away Rarely Has Sales, but Its Luggage Is Up to 40% Off Right Now
Away is having its second-ever Cyber Week sale that includes the brand's best-selling products marked down up to 40 percent. These items don't go on sale often, so now is the time to stock up on travel essentials for yourself and loved ones. They make great gifts, and at such low prices, you can't go wrong. The week-long Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale ends on Monday, November 29. Some products are in limited supply, so act fast before they sell out.
For those who are light packers or don't travel often, The Carry-On, Daily Carry-On, and leather totes should be at the top of your shopping list. They provide plenty of space for essentials and comply with TSA regulations so you can take them on board the plane. "The wheels are super smooth, portable charger always comes in handy, and I can fit all my clothes, and it's the perfect carry-on size," said one five-star reviewer about The Carry-On suitcase. "If you travel often (or even once or twice a year), investing in this suitcase is really worth it!"
Regular flyers and those who take longer trips should consider larger luggage like The Bigger Carry-On and expandable collection. These suitcases have all the same features as the Carry-On collection, but they offer even more space thanks to the additional zippers to provide expansion when needed.
The Bigger Carry-On has more than 3,000 reviews from shoppers who can't stop raving about it. The other bags also have loads of positive reviews to back them up, so it's no wonder these bags are some of the most top-rated travel essentials on the market.
We know time is of the essence during holiday shopping season, so instead of sifting through the entire site, you can refer to our list of deals below. It will save you time and help you decide which items should be added to your cart. These low prices won't last, so don't hesitate to start shopping.
The Best Away Travel Deals at 15% Off
- The Bigger Carry-On, $293 (orig. $345)
- The Carry-On, $233 (orig. $275)
- The Expandable Carry-On, $191 (orig. $225)
- The Expandable Bigger Carry-On, $208 (orig. $245)
The Best Away Travel Deals at 30% Off
- The Mini, $31 (orig. $45)
- The Daily Carry-On, $171 (orig. $245)
- The Bigger Carry-On With Leather Pocket, $241 (orig. $345)
- The Bigger Carry-On With Nylon Pocket, $241 (orig. $345)
The Best Away Travel Deals at 40% Off
- The Everywhere Bag in Leather, $147 (orig. $245)
- The Latitude Tote, $117 (orig. $195)
- The Longitude Tote, $117 (orig. $195)
- Away Rarely Has Sales, but Its Luggage Is Up to 40% Off Right Now
- Deal Alert! Shark, Hoover, and Bissell Steam Mops Are Up to 42% Off Ahead of Black Friday
- Even Bedding Snobs Say These Are the 'Softest Sheets' Ever — and They're on Sale Right Now
- 10 Under-$10 Deals Hiding in Amazon's Early Black Friday Sale