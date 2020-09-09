Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

This Is Your First (and Only) Chance to Get That Wildly Popular Suitcase Every Celeb Owns on Sale

While your travel plans have likely been put on hold this year, Away is making us excited about the prospect of hitting the road again soon. The global lifestyle brand is perhaps best-known for its small suitcase, aptly named The Carry-On, that’s toted by practically everyone in Hollywood, including Jessica Alba, Mandy Moore, Karlie Kloss, Rashida Jones, and Margot Robbie. Meghan Markle and Prince Harry even own a matching set! And because the company’s travel gear is so popular, it never goes on sale — until now. For the first time ever, Away is hosting a massive sale, and these savings are way too good to pass up.

Image zoom Away

Buy It! Away The Carry-On in Jewel Blue, $137 (orig. $275); awaytravel.com

So what makes The Carry-On so special? Like all Away suitcases, it has a lightweight, yet durable polycarbonate shell that’s built to last you years, especially since the brand offers a lifetime warranty. With its TSA-approved locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, and convenient interior packing compression system, it’s arguably one one of the best hard-sided suitcases on the market (and even won one of our PEOPLE Travel Awards). So it’s a pretty big deal that Away’s The Carry-On suitcase is on sale.

Now’s the perfect time to upgrade your luggage for when you can safely resume your travel plans. And like we said before, this never happens (and we’re not sure if it’ll ever happen again). So don’t miss your chance to score the Away luggage everyone is traveling with before these savings end on Tuesday, September 15 at midnight ET.

Image zoom Away

Buy It! Away The Bigger Carry-On in Blush, $171 (orig. $245); awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! Away The Large in Plum, $250 (orig. $295); awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! Away The Longitude Tote in Buff Leather, $122 (orig. $245); awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! Away The Weekender in Coast Nylon, $112 (orig. $225); awaytravel.com

Image zoom Away

Buy It! Away The Mini in White, $22 (orig. $45); awaytravel.com