The Suitcase Practically Every Celebrity Owns Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, and Karlie Kloss all have one
If you're planning a safe and socially distanced getaway this year, you'll want some good travel gear. Now's an especially great time to upgrade your luggage, because popular global lifestyle company Away just kicked off a massive surprise sale.
For a limited time, Away is offering 30 percent off tons of fan-favorite pieces from its core collection, including luggage, backpacks, totes, and more. This is a big deal because it's only the second time that Away has ever hosted a sale. And yes, the brand's most popular suitcase that practically every celebrity owns is on sale! The Carry-On has been pulled by stars like Mandy Moore, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, and Margot Robbie (to name a few). At this point, it has so many A-list fans, it's safe to say it's as famous as the people carrying it.
Featuring a lightweight, durable polycarbonate shell that can last years, it's arguably one of the best hard-sided suitcases on the market. The Carry-On is packed with so many genius features, like TSA-approved locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a convenient interior packing compression system, that it won a PEOPLE Travel Award in 2019. It can fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and it's compact enough to fit in the trunk of your car. And not only is it extremely functional, but its sleek design is very Instagram-worthy.
The Carry-On is available in an assortment of neutral and bold colors that fit anyone's travel style and normally costs $225. But during this surprise sale, you can score the deep plum hue for less than $160 along with five other colors. If you need more room for packing, select colors of Away's The Bigger Carry-On are also discounted. It comes with all the bells and whistles of the celeb favorite, but it's just slightly larger.
Buy It! Away The Carry-On in Brick, $157 (orig. $225); awaytravel.com
The brand is also offering the same discount on select pieces from its collaborations with Serena Williams and Rashida Jones. You can snag The Medium cherry red suitcase from the tennis pro's collection for $83 off and the canvas and vegan leather duffle bag from the actress-slash-director's set for less than $160. Away's limited-edition Wellness Kits are discounted, too. They come with everything you'll need to travel safely, including a hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, soap leaves, and an Away x GIR reusable silicone mask with five filters all packed into one of its mini suitcases.
Away even has a royal stamp of approval. Prince Harry was spotted carrying the brand's The Bigger Carry-On last February, and Meghan Markle reportedly gave Away suitcases as thank-you gifts to her baby shower guests in 2019 (though we're not sure exactly which size).
There's no promo code required to get these deals, so all you need to do is add the travel gear you want to your cart and check out. Away hardly ever hosts sales (this is just its second one, remember), so this is a rare chance to get popular luggage for less. The sale ends Tuesday, March 30, but things are sure to sell out before then.
Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the Away luggage sale!
Buy It! Away The Expandable Bigger Carry-On in Asphalt, $171 (orig. $245); awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Medium Suitcase in Rouge, $192 (orig. $275); awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Mini Suitcase in Blush, $31 (orig. $45); awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Backpack in Coat Nylon, $115 (orig. $165); awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Longitude Tote in Navy, $136 (orig. $195); awaytravel.com
Buy It! Away The Duffle in Sienna, $157 (orig. $225); awaytravel.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.
- The Suitcase Practically Every Celebrity Owns Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now
- This Robot Vacuum-Mop ‘Professionally’ Cleans Floors, and It’s $120 Off on Amazon If You Use a Secret Code
- These Canvas Sneakers Are So Comfortable, Nurses Wear Them for 12-Hour Shifts
- Amazon’s Best-Selling Workout Tops Are Going for Just $19 for a Pack of 2