Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

The Suitcase Practically Every Celebrity Owns Rarely Goes on Sale — Except for Right Now

If you're planning a safe and socially distanced getaway this year, you'll want some good travel gear. Now's an especially great time to upgrade your luggage, because popular global lifestyle company Away just kicked off a massive surprise sale.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Featuring a lightweight, durable polycarbonate shell that can last years, it's arguably one of the best hard-sided suitcases on the market. The Carry-On is packed with so many genius features, like TSA-approved locks, 360-degree spinner wheels, and a convenient interior packing compression system, that it won a PEOPLE Travel Award in 2019. It can fit in the overhead bin of most major airlines, and it's compact enough to fit in the trunk of your car. And not only is it extremely functional, but its sleek design is very Instagram-worthy.

The Carry-On is available in an assortment of neutral and bold colors that fit anyone's travel style and normally costs $225. But during this surprise sale, you can score the deep plum hue for less than $160 along with five other colors. If you need more room for packing, select colors of Away's The Bigger Carry-On are also discounted. It comes with all the bells and whistles of the celeb favorite, but it's just slightly larger.

The Carry-On Away Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Carry-On in Brick, $157 (orig. $225); awaytravel.com

The brand is also offering the same discount on select pieces from its collaborations with Serena Williams and Rashida Jones. You can snag The Medium cherry red suitcase from the tennis pro's collection for $83 off and the canvas and vegan leather duffle bag from the actress-slash-director's set for less than $160. Away's limited-edition Wellness Kits are discounted, too. They come with everything you'll need to travel safely, including a hand sanitizer, anti-bacterial wipes, soap leaves, and an Away x GIR reusable silicone mask with five filters all packed into one of its mini suitcases.

Away even has a royal stamp of approval. Prince Harry was spotted carrying the brand's The Bigger Carry-On last February, and Meghan Markle reportedly gave Away suitcases as thank-you gifts to her baby shower guests in 2019 (though we're not sure exactly which size).

There's no promo code required to get these deals, so all you need to do is add the travel gear you want to your cart and check out. Away hardly ever hosts sales (this is just its second one, remember), so this is a rare chance to get popular luggage for less. The sale ends Tuesday, March 30, but things are sure to sell out before then.

Keep scrolling to shop our favorite pieces from the Away luggage sale!

Away Carry On Bags and Luggages Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Expandable Bigger Carry-On in Asphalt, $171 (orig. $245); awaytravel.com

Away Bag Sale Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Medium Suitcase in Rouge, $192 (orig. $275); awaytravel.com

Away Bag Sale Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Mini Suitcase in Blush, $31 (orig. $45); awaytravel.com

Away Bag Sale Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Backpack in Coat Nylon, $115 (orig. $165); awaytravel.com

Away Bag Sale Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Longitude Tote in Navy, $136 (orig. $195); awaytravel.com

Away Bag Sale Image zoom Credit: Away

Buy It! Away The Duffle in Sienna, $157 (orig. $225); awaytravel.com