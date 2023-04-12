Lifestyle 9 At-Home Fertility Tests to Help Guide Your Reproductive Journey These tests offer convenient, easy-to-use ways to get a clearer picture of your current fertility By Sarah Bradley Published on April 12, 2023 12:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY / Getty Images When you're getting serious about starting a family, fertility becomes a major talking point. How healthy are your eggs? Are your hormones at optimal levels for conceiving? What, exactly, is a "fertile window," and how do you know if yours is open or closed? With almost 20 percent of people with uteruses struggling with infertility according to the CDC (defined as a lack of conception after one year of trying to get pregnant), many turn to at-home fertility tests for answers. These tests are discreet and relatively affordable, and you can use FSA/HSA funds to cover the cost. At-home fertility tests can detect fertility in a variety of ways — some look at changing hormone levels, while others check sperm count and quality. The best ones are convenient, backed by scientific studies, and relatively easy to use (reducing the likelihood of user error), giving you the information you need to understand what's going on with your reproductive health. So to help you choose the right at-home fertility test for you, we researched over 40 tests and narrowed them down based on common needs with the help of two subject matter experts with years of experience as medical practitioners. Here's what we recommend. Our Top 9 Picks for At-Home Fertility Tests of 2023 Most Comprehensive: Ro Modern Fertility Hormone Test For Couples: Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit For Fast Results: LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test For Affordability: Everlywell Women's Fertility Test For Sperm Test: Legacy For Today Semen Analysis For Long-Term Tracking: Mira Max Starter Kit For PCOS: LetsGetChecked PCOS Test For Ovulation Test Strips: Natalist Ovulation Test Kit For Wearable Test: Ava Fertility Bracelet Most Comprehensive: Ro Modern Fertility Hormone Test RO Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $179Results (time to receive): Seven to 10 days after lab receives your sampleInsurance Accepted? No; eligible for FSA/HSA reimbursementWhy We Chose It This fertility test can measure up to seven key hormones, the most we've seen in our research of at-home fertility tests. Pros & Cons Pros Measures up to seven different hormone levelsClaimed accuracy comparable to traditional lab testingBacked by peer-reviewed studySite and community are LGBTQIA-inclusive Cons May take up to 10 days for resultsHormonal birth control usage limits testing options Not available in NY or RIFSA/HSA cardholders must pay out of pocket and be reimbursed later Overview You don't have to choose which fertility factors to measure with the Modern Fertility Hormone Test sold by Ro: It detects up to seven different hormones (depending on whether or not you're on hormonal birth control), all of which can help give you an explicit view of how fertile you are. Some of these include luteinizing hormone or LH (which controls the release of eggs during the menstrual cycle), estradiol (which is produced by the ovaries and helps maintain the reproductive system), and free thyroxine or fT4, which is the main hormone produced by the thyroid. Every test measures thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), which indicates thyroid health, and anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH), which helps you determine your ovarian reserve — i.e. the number and quality of eggs in your ovaries. The Modern Fertility Hormone Test isn't as comprehensive as an in-office workup with a reproductive specialist, but it's about as close as you can get with at-home fertility testing — and given that the test costs $179, is available in every state but New York and Rhode Island, ships for free, and is FSA/HSA reimbursable, you're looking at an affordable way to get a more extensive than average look at your fertility health for a reasonable price. The site and community are also inclusive of LGBTQIA+ people — even featuring research into LGBTQ+ fertility, done in 2019 with the help of dating app HER and Mere Abrams, LCSW — making it an all-around great choice for fertility testing. One thing to note is that the Modern Fertility test requires a finger prick, so if you're squeamish about blood or pain, this one might be tough for you. Other than that, the collection process is a cinch, thanks to the simple instructions included in your kit, and you'll get your physician-reviewed results seven to 10 days after the lab receives your sample. The test was also the subject of a peer-reviewed study sponsored by Modern Fertility, so you can feel more confident in the results you receive. We would, however, advise you to be off hormonal birth control for at least three months (be sure to use a backup method!) if you want to get the most out of this comprehensive test as it can skew your estrogen and progesterone levels; only two of the seven measurements (TSH and AMH) can be taken if you're still using it. For Couples: Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit Proov Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $159Results (time to receive): End of cycle (fertility hormone test); two minutes (semen analysis)Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It This efficient kit captures key fertility markers for both partners in a streamlined and affordable way Pros & Cons Pros Measures common signs of fertility in people who menstruate and people with testiclesBundled for an affordable priceProov app walks you through the testing processTwo studies have validated this test Cons Requires an app-compatible smart device Only measures sperm motilityTest is not inclusive of same-sex assigned at birth partners Sperm test only measures motility Overview Although many people think of fertility as only being a concern for people who can get pregnant, research finds that about half of couples aren't able to conceive due to issues with sperm quality. It makes sense, then, to test both partners' fertility health when thinking about starting a family — and the Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit is an affordable way to assess some of the primary factors relating to your combined fertility health at the same time. For $159, you'll get the Complete Testing System for follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and other hormones, as well as a sperm motility test and 10 hCG pregnancy test strips, too. The kit includes three urine test strips to measure FSH, which can help you understand your ovarian reserve, and 17 test strips measuring LH and markers for estrogen and progesterone, meant to be used throughout your cycle. While the Proov Sperm Test is limited to assessing motile sperm concentration and not any other signs of sperm count or quality, motility is still a strong indicator of fertility, so this will get you off to a good start. Plus, the included wi-fi enabled testing device gives you a sperm quality score and a recorded video of your sample in just two minutes. There is one particular downside to this test. By the use of gendered language like "hers and his," it is not inclusive of all couples who can get pregnant, which is a big miss. There are couples including one or more transgender and/or intersex partners who can conceive together, and even though not all LGBTQ+ couples can get pregnant without IVF or intrauterine insemination (IUI), that doesn't mean these couples might not still want to test both partners' fertility together. Proov tells you to begin testing on day five of your cycle, and you'll continue testing according to the kit's directions until that cycle has ended. While you can get day-to-day ovulation information from the Proov Insight app, you won't get a full analysis or your ovulation score until your cycle is over. For Fast Results: LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test Lets Get Checked Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $159Results (time to receive): Two to five days after the lab receives your sampleInsurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It Your results are reviewed by board-certified medical professionals before being sent out to you, and if your tests are abnormal in any way, LetsGetChecked will give you a call to discuss them and recommend next steps. Pros & Cons Pros Results processed more quickly than averageConsultation with a medical professional if results are abnormalSubscriptions available Cons Samples need to be collected and returned same day Recent birth control usage can affect resultsSite and test do not use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Overview Once you've decided to take the plunge into testing your fertility at home, you may end up wondering what happens if you get abnormal results. What do they mean, and where do you go from there? We appreciate that the LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test enlists a physician to review your results. Further, if your results are abnormal in any way, a member of the clinical team will call you to chat about next steps and give you space to ask questions. The test itself costs $159, shipping is free, and you'll get your results online within two to five days. If you subscribe for deliveries every three, six, or 12 months, you can bring your cost per test down to as low as $97.30 per test (when delivered every three months). Just be sure to collect your sample in the morning on a weekday, so that you have time to get it in the mail on the same day. The other bit of good news is that the LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test doesn't sacrifice accuracy for speediness. You collect a blood sample from a quick and (nearly) painless finger prick, then package it up to be sent to a lab that's CLIA certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited—which are the same levels of accreditation as labs used by clinics and hospitals. When your results come in, you'll be able to view your levels of four different fertility hormones: FSH; LH; estradiol; and prolactin, which pauses ovulation after conception. Just be aware that this test is not accurate if you're currently taking hormonal birth control — if you currently are, LetsGetChecked recommends being off it for three months before testing. For Affordability: Everlywell Women's Fertility Test Everlywell Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $149Results (time to receive): Five to seven business days after lab receives your sampleInsurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It It's competitively priced for the number of fertility factors it measures and is available as a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual subscription to help you save even more. Pros & Cons Pros Measures five fertility factors Checks testosterone levels, which are not always included in other panelsSubscription option for cost savingsSamples do not have to be returned same-day Cons Takes longer than similar tests for final results Two-step testing process on days 3 and 19 of your cycleNot available in NYSite and test kit do not use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Overview The Everlywell Women's Fertility Test is a close competitor to the LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test: Both measure a similar number of hormones via a finger prick and are almost identical in pricing. But while, at $149, the Everlywell test is technically $10 more, you'll be able to measure five key fertility factors instead of LetsGetChecked's four — and there are subscription options that can bring the cost down to just $111 per test (when sent monthly). Just like LetsGetCheck's test, the Everlywell Women's Fertility Test measures FSH, LH, and estradiol to assess your ovarian health and predict ovulation, but it also checks your TSH)and total testosterone levels. High levels of TSH are associated with infertility and — contrary to what you might think — testosterone can also play a vital role in helping to achieve pregnancy, so these are very helpful additions. There are a few downsides to this test: First, like most at-home test kits, it's not available to people in New York (due to regulatory reasons). Everlywell also does not use language that is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people, preferring terminology like "women's" and "men's" health. Perhaps the biggest sticking point for some, however: For accurate results, you must collect blood samples on the third and nineteenth day of your cycle, meaning that there will be two finger pricks total, as well as a longer waiting time to send your samples to a CLIA-certified lab for analysis. That said, the Everlywell test is still a comprehensive, affordable test that works like many others on our list. Use the included sample collection card to collect a total of 12 blood drops, then use the included prepaid shipping label to send in your samples. Unlike some of the other kits, there's not a same-day requirement for shipping your sample, which is a bonus. Once the lab receives your sample, and a physician reviews your results, a simple-to-read, personalized report will be available via your Everlywell app or portal in five to seven business days. For Sperm Test: Legacy For Today (Semen Analysis) Legacy Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $295Results (time to receive): Three business days after lab receives sampleInsurance Accepted? Yes; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It By measuring five different factors of sperm health, instead of only one or two, and offering the option to have your specimen frozen for potential later use, this test is the next best thing to heading to a clinic to get your sperm professionally analyzed. Pros & Cons Pros Measures five factors of sperm healthOption to freeze sperm without taking any extra stepsMay be covered by your insurance plan0% financing availableServices are LGBTQIA+ inclusive Cons More expensive than other at-home testsLegacy doesn't say how your sample is handled if you're not freezing itMust return sample between Monday and ThursdayCan only ship to the continental U.S. Overview There are a number of sperm tests available for at-home use, but many of them only evaluate one or two measures of sperm health. What makes the Legacy For Today Semen Analysis stand out is that it checks for five different sperm fertility factors: sperm count, volume, concentration, motility, and morphology (size and shape). These are generally the factors that would be measured if you went to a professional clinic, making the Legacy test a more comprehensive at-home test than most of its competitors. You can also choose an add-on package to cryogenically freeze the sperm sample you submit — an uncommon bonus for these types of tests (it's $145 per year, $595/5 years, or $795/10 years). The HSA-/FSA-eligible For Today kit is a bit pricey at $395, but you may pay as little as $0 for the test and a year of frozen sperm storage if you have one of the major insurance plans that Legacy accepts. Financing plans with 0% interest over two to 12 months are also available. The sample collection kit includes everything you need to be sure your sample arrives in good condition via free overnight shipping to the lab, but nothing extra to over-complicate the process. In addition to a prepaid return label with expedited shipping, you'll receive a vial of transport fluid and an insulated foam "vault" that will make sure your sample remains viable while it's transported overnight to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified lab. (Legacy does not ship semen analysis tests to Alaska and Hawaii, unfortunately, as it's not possible to guarantee overnight delivery from these states.) Within three business days of Legacy receiving your sample, your portal will display a comprehensive report of your results, information about lifestyle changes that could improve your sperm quality, and the option to have a video call with a fertility specialist. Another plus: Legacy is inclusive of LGBTQIA+ couples and is experienced with fertility preservation for trans women. For Long-Term Tracking: Mira Max Starter Kit Mira Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $229 (kit with 10 Max Fertility Wands) or $249 (kit with 20 Wands)Results (time to receive): 21 minutesInsurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It If you think you might need to test your fertility for a few cycles, the Mira Max Starter Kit syncs your samples up to the company's app for continuous, comprehensive fertility prediction. Pros & Cons Pros Daily and long-range fertility analysisPredicts, pinpoints, and confirms ovulationCan be used if you have PCOS and/and irregular periodsStarter Kit has a 90-day money-back guaranteeSite and test kit use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Cons Expensive upfrontAdded cost of purchasing more testsRequires an app-compatible smart deviceFree shipping only available on orders of $148+ Overview The Mira Max Starter Kit is a bit of an investment upfront, but if you're planning to do some long-term fertility tracking, it will pay dividends after your first cycle. The starter kit supplies you with the Mira Analyzer — an egg-shaped digital device that processes your daily results — and either 10 or 20 Fertility Max Wands (urine test strips) that measure LH, estradiol, and progesterone. This means you'll get both daily readings and long-range fertility information via the Mira app, giving you everything you need to predict and confirm ovulation, as well as pinpoint your fertile window for conception. The Starter Kit that includes 10 Max Wands is $229, but since you'll need 10 to 20 Wands per cycle, you may want to go with a Starter Kit with 20 Wands for $249. Using the Mira device is as simple as traditional urine test strips for fertility but more sophisticated; you'll take a urine collection with a Mira wand, then insert it into the analyzer box. After 21 minutes, the analyzer will sync to the Mira app and send you the results of its analysis, which will give you personalized info about what's happening with your ovulation and what steps you should take for conception. If you're planning to do this frequently throughout your cycle or for longer than one cycle, you'll need to buy more Wands — and that can get costly at $89 for a one-time purchase of 20. However, recurring subscription options are available, lowering your cost to as low as $80.10 when delivered monthly. Mira makes it easier for people with PCOS and irregular periods to track their fertility, since you don't need to know what cycle day you're on in order to test which other tests on this list require. Its site also uses mostly gender-neutral language and there's a page about Mira's support for LGBTQIA+ people trying to start families and learn more about their own health. So the convenience and personalization offered with this way of testing may be worth the expense for couples making an investment in long-term fertility tracking. For PCOS: LetsGetChecked PCOS Test Lets Get Checked Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $139Results (time to receive): Two to five days after the lab receives your samplesInsurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It This panel of hormone testing can give you a good jumping-off point for talking to your doctor about conceiving with PCOS. Plus, LetsGetChecked offers a no-cost consult with one of its medical professionals for advice on taking action with your regular provider. Pros & Cons Pros Measures multiple markers of fertility and PCOSFinger prick and saliva sampleFast resultsFree shippingVirtual consultations available Cons You must be at least 20 to use this testTest isn't accurate if you're on hormonal birth control Samples must be returned on the same day they're collectedNot available in NY Overview Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder where ovaries overproduce androgens, which can cause symptoms such as irregular periods, excessive hair growth, and acne. It affects about five million Americans, but getting a diagnosis can be tricky because PCOS symptoms can be attributed to several different causes, not just PCOS. If you're 20 or older, and don't live in New York, you can take the LetsGetChecked PCOS Test to narrow down the possibilities. While it can't provide a PCOS diagnosis, it can act as a jumping off point to consult with your doctor and potentially undergo more definitive, diagnostic tests. This test kit measures some basic signs of fertility, like FSH and LH, but also hormones often associated with PCOS: testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), free androgen index (FAI), AMH, and cortisol. (FYI, high levels of testosterone, AMH, and free androgens are potential markers for PCOS, as are low levels of SHBG.) The FSA-/HSA-eligible PCOS Test costs $139, which is a competitive price for a test that can measure so many hormones. While LetsGetChecked's site uses "women's" and "men's health" to describe its products, an FAQ near the bottom of the page notes that you can take the PCOS test as long as you have ovaries and are not on hormonal therapy. The test itself is comprehensive but simple. A finger prick and saliva sample are all that's needed — though you will need to send these samples back the same day they're collected, so be sure to do this on a weekday morning. After the samples make it to a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited lab using a prepaid shipping label, your results will be available in your private portal within two to five days. Not only are your results reviewed by a provider before being sent to you, but you can also schedule a phone call with a medical expert (at no extra cost) if you're not sure what your results mean or what to do next. If red flags for PCOS show up in your results, you can take them to a healthcare provider to have further diagnostic testing — and find help getting back on the conception track. For Ovulation Test Strips: Natalist Ovulation Test Kit Natalist Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $25Results (time to receive): five minutesInsurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It There's a competitive market for ovulation test strips, but we like the cost and quantity in this kit. Plus, the nifty test strip organizer helps you see how your hormone levels are progressing each day. Pros & Cons Pros Great valueEasy to read resultsEco-friendly packagingFree shipping on subscription orders and bundlesSite and test kit uses LGBTQIA-inclusive language Cons No customized analysis of fertility Only measures LH surgeA-la-carte purchases only ship free if over $35 Overview We'll be honest: Urine tests strips for ovulation aren't fancy, complicated, or really that different from one another. But when we tried to find test strips that stood out from the pack, we happily discovered the Natalist Ovulation Test Kit, which offers an affordable and eco-friendly way to track your LH over the course of one cycle. For just $25, you'll get 30 test strips — that's $0.83 per test — as well a reusable silicone collection cup. There's also a nifty cardboard Cycle Tracker that allows you to tuck your test strips into little display slots one day at a time so you can watch your hormones change as your body prepares for ovulation. Your LH will surge when you're about one to two days away from ovulating, and the tests will display your results within five minutes. There are a few downsides: All you'll be tracking is the LH test strips themselves, and no additional analysis or reports will be provided. Also, as of the time of writing, the company does not ship to Alaska or Hawaii, and only bundles or orders over $35 ship free. Still, as a whole, the kit is budget-friendly, accurate, and easy to use — and we love that Natalist has made a big commitment to being eco-friendly. In fact, this kit uses 75% less plastic than typical kits and is marketed as plastic neutral (a.k.a. Natalist says it removes as much plastic from the environment as it creates). For Wearable Test: Ava Fertility Bracelet Ava Buy Now Key SpecsCost: $279 – $359Results (time to receive): Real-time/continuousInsurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligibleWhy We Chose It The Ava Fertility Bracelet combines the long-term cycle-tracking benefits of other fertility trackers on this list with the ease of use of a simple wristband. Pros & Cons Pros Comfortable to wearAutomatically logs basal body tempConsistent tracking of fertility health dataFirst and only FDA-cleared fertility tracking braceletPlus and Premium bundles include money-back guarantees Cons Expensive upfrontRequires an app-compatible smart deviceUsually requires multiple cycles to "work"Not for use if you have an implanted electronic device or are taking hormonal birth controlSite does not use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Overview The Ava Fertility Bracelet isn't a fertility test in the traditional definition of the word, but since wearable fertility trackers can give you insight into your fertility at a given point in time and are less fussy than some at-home tests, we felt it important to include it. Worn around the wrist while you sleep, the Ava fits like a watch but tracks your fertility like a reproductive specialist, collecting data about your basal body temperature (BBT), resting pulse, sleep cycles, and more to predict ovulation and identify five of your six most fertile days. The biggest benefit of the Ava Fertility Bracelet is its BBT tracking. Normally, to do this, you have to take your BBT first thing in the morning, before getting out of bed, and that reading is only accurate if you've been asleep for the previous few hours. (Your BBT rises as you approach ovulation, and biomarkers like pulse and sleep are added to the Ava algorithm to help it confirm where you are in your cycle.) It can become wildly inaccurate pretty quickly — like, say, with an early morning trip to the bathroom. But this isn't true for the Ava, since it's always recording data while you sleep. You'll have an accurate BBT in the morning as long as you wear the bracelet for at least four hours and get three hours of sleep. After that, you can sync your data up to the app and review your daily and cycle-long results. It's also the first (and only) FDA-cleared fertility tracker bracelet, so you can be confident in the science behind it. The Ava Fertility Bracelet is a bigger investment upfront than most at-home fertility tests. There are three bundles available: Ava Fertility Basic ($279), Plus ($309), and Premium ($359). The Basic bundle includes the Ava bracelet, access to the Ava app, and membership in the company's online community. Plus and Premium bundles also include an e-book with a guide to getting pregnant, and are backed by a money-back guarantee — if you're not pregnant after six months (Premium) or 12 months (Plus), you'll get a full refund. Something we wish Ava did better? Its website isn't trans/nonbinary inclusive; in fact, searching for "LGBT," "transgender," or "nonbinary" on the AvaWorld blog returns no results. All said: While using the Ava Fertility Bracelet requires some patience to learn your cycle patterns, doing so can give you valuable insight when it comes to pinpointing the best time to conceive — and the device can still be used during pregnancy — making this a great option for those who are looking for a high-tech wearable. Final Verdict We think the Ro Modern Fertility Hormone Test is a great option for a comprehensive hormone panel that can help you pinpoint your fertility health accurately and affordably. With a simple finger prick, you'll get access to multiple metrics of fertility in just a few days after sending your results off to Ro's CAP-accredited lab. If you and your partner are looking to conceive together, we love that the Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit includes a complete fertility workup and a sperm testing kit. Finally, if you're looking to save a little money on at-home fertility testing, the Everlywell Women's Fertility Test is affordable as a one-time purchase as well as a biannual subscription. Compare the Best At-Home Fertility Test Company Cost Results Insurance Accepted? Ro Modern Fertility Hormone Test For Most Comprehensive $179 seven to 10 days No; FSA/HSA eligible Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit For Couples $159 End of cycle No; FSA/HSA eligible LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test For Medical Support $139 two to five days No; FSA/HSA eligible Everlywell Women's Fertility Test For Most Affordable $149 five to seven business days No; FSA/HSA eligible Legacy For Today (Semen Analysis) For Sperm Test $395 Three business days Yes Mira Max Starter Kit For Long-Term Tracking $229-$249 21 minutes No; FSA/HSA eligible LetsGetChecked PCOS Test For PCOS $139 two to five days No; FSA/HSA eligible Natalist Ovulation Test Kit For Ovulation Test Strips $25 five minutes No; FSA/HSA eligible Ava Fertility Bracelet For Wearable Test From $279 Real-time No; FSA/HSA eligible Guide to Choosing the Best At-Home Fertility Test How Do At-Home Fertility Tests Work? At-home fertility tests work by collecting blood, urine, or semen samples to be analyzed at home or in a lab, either daily or over a period of time. "At-home tests measure vital factors that influence reproduction, such as hormone levels or sperm health," says Lindsay Modglin, our subject matter expert who has over a decade of experience as a nurse. "The more comprehensive options often include a variety of tests — such as a general women's fertility test that looks at the ovarian reserve, thyroid hormones, and ovulation — or a sperm test that checks for volume, count, and motility." Whichever test type you choose, it should help you get a clearer idea of your fertility health. Are At-Home Fertility Tests As Accurate As Fertility Lab Tests? Unfortunately, any test you take at home won't provide the same accuracy as one administered by a healthcare provider. These tests have a higher rate of user error than ones conducted by professionals, says Modglin, and collection methods and lab processing can also affect the results. So while many at-home fertility tests promise results that are 90% accurate or higher, that number represents what the tests are capable of capturing — not necessarily what they actually capture once the tests are administered by you and shipped off to a lab. Remember, too, that tests ordered by your medical provider are tailored to your concerns, health history, and other factors, while at-home tests are limited to only the data they receive and analyze. "Importantly, while the tests can empower patients and provide them with information on basic fertility hormone levels throughout their cycle as well as sperm characteristics, the tests do not provide a medical diagnosis and should not replace a consultation with a fertility physician," says Dr. Kate O'Leary from Midwest Fertility Specialists who is dual board certified in Obstetrics and Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility. That's not to discourage you from using an at-home test; they can be a good jumping-off point for understanding your fertility and, in many cases, are cheaper than a doctor-ordered panel. They can also give you some peace of mind if you've been having irregular periods; sometimes this means you're not ovulating, but a fertility test could confirm if you are (and your periods are just irregular). But you should be aware of their limitations and see a healthcare provider if you have concerns about any abnormal test results. How to Compare At-Home Fertility Tests There are a few things we used to compare at-home fertility tests when choosing them for this list, and those are also the things you might want to consider when choosing one for yourself, too. Cost. The more factors measured by a test, the more expensive it usually is; ovulation test strips, for example, are pretty budget-friendly, while finger prick tests measuring multiple female hormones are higher priced. The good news? The cost of a test isn't a good indicator of its accuracy or reliability, says Modglin, so you don't have to worry that your less-costly test is also lower quality. Shipping. Usually, you'll need to buy a fertility test online and have it shipped to you. Depending on how quickly you want to get started, look at how long shipping takes and check if the fee is included in the cost or added later. Results timing. Similarly, if you're buying a test that requires you to send your sample to a lab for processing, note how long this takes; it may be anywhere from two to 10 or more days. (We tried to choose tests that averaged between five and seven days for results for this list.) Insurance coverage. With the exception of the Legacy For Today semen analysis test, none of the tests on our list are covered by insurance. But all of the tests are eligible to be paid for with FSA/HSA funds, or pre-tax savings accounts that can be used for healthcare spending. Accuracy. As we've noted, at-home tests aren't as accurate as ones done by a professional, but that doesn't mean you should pay for a test that doesn't care about accuracy or standards. Modglin suggests researching the lab used to process the test results to make sure it's reputable and meets the necessary standards for accuracy. Tip: Look for CLIA certification and/or CAP accreditation. Other features. Are there subscription options available? Are your results reviewed by a medical professional? Can you schedule a consultation with a provider after receiving your results? These are questions we considered when choosing one company over another since these extras can make your experience using a test more convenient. Frequently Asked Questions Who Should NOT Take an At-Home Fertility Test? According to Modglin, people with medical conditions that could affect fertility and those who have received a diagnosis of infertility from their doctor should be aware of the limitations of using at-home tests. At-home tests can lead to false positives or negatives; over-reliance on these results could lead you to delay necessary fertility treatments. Also, at-home fertility tests can alert you to potential fertility issues, but they can't (and shouldn't) replace a diagnosis and ongoing care from a doctor — so make sure you know that fertility problems can affect your results and that you're using them in conjunction with medical care if you have a known fertility issue. What Are the Types of Hormones That Are Typically Tested? Fertility hormone tests look for anywhere from one to seven markers of fertility, including progesterone, luteinizing hormone (LH) for ovulation prediction, and follicle-stimulating hormone (FSH) for egg quality. Depending on the individual test, other hormones tested might include: Estradiol, which measures ovarian reserve and follicle health.Anti-Mullerian hormone, another marker of ovarian reserve health.Thyroid-stimulating hormone (TSH), often higher in people with unexplained infertility.Prolactin, a pituitary gland hormone that regulates the menstrual cycle.Testosterone, which can help follicles develop.Free thyroxine, a type of thyroid hormone linked to infertility in low levels. Does Insurance Cover At-Home Fertility Tests? Insurance doesn't typically cover at-home fertility tests, but many are eligible to be paid for with FSA/HSA funds. Check your plan to see if you're able to utilize these spending accounts to pay for the cost of your at-home fertility test. What Are the Signs of Infertility? The official definition of infertility is being unable to conceive after one year of trying, regardless of your gender and/or sex assigned at birth. However, there are other signs you may notice before or during your attempts to conceive that may signal a fertility problem. For people who menstruate, these symptoms include: Irregular or missed periodsHeavy menstrual bleedingPelvic pain with or without menstruationA history of more than one miscarriage There are not many obvious signs of infertility in people with testicles, but there are some risk factors that can increase their chances of being infertile, which include: A history of testicular traumaHormone disordersUndescended testiclesHeavy tobacco, alcohol, or drug useMumps infection after puberty Methodology To find the best at-home fertility tests, we compared more than a dozen companies offering a variety of home testing options, from finger pricks and urine strips to sperm collection kits and wearable fertility trackers. After conducting in-depth market research about these companies, we evaluated them based on the fertility factors they analyze, how long results take, and what their average cost is, as well as how convenient the tests are to use. Since at-home tests aren't as accurate as tests administered by a healthcare provider, we didn't overemphasize each company's accuracy claims when selecting the tests to feature. But we did choose a selection of tests aimed at assessing fertility across a wide spectrum, including tests measuring hormones, tests measuring the health of sperm, tests detecting ovulatory patterns, and trackers that collect information about fertility health over several weeks and months. Source List: CDC. Infertility FAQ. Burke EE, Beqaj S, Douglas NC, Luo R. Concordance of fingerstick and venipuncture sampling for fertility hormones. Obstet Gynecol. 2019;133(2):343-348. doi:10.1097/AOG.0000000000003066 Society for Endocrinology. Female Infertility. Johns Hopkins Medicine. Male Infertility. American Urological Association. Diagnosis and Treatment of Infertility in Men: AUA/ASRM Guideline (2020). CDC. What is Infertility? National Library of Medicine. Genetic, hormonal and metabolic aspects of PCOS: an update. CDC. PCOS (Polycystic Ovary Syndrome) and Diabetes. Science Daily. Female fertility: What's testosterone got to do with it? Research shows male hormones may enhance IVF therapy. Orouji Jokar T, et al. Higher TSH levels within the normal range are associated with unexplained infertility. J Clin Endocrinol Metab. 2017;103(2):632-639. DOI: 10.1210/jc.2017-02120. American Society for Reproductive Medicine. Male Infertility Evaluation: What Do I Need To Know? Fact-checked by Ray Finch Related Articles Skip the Line With the 8 Best Online Pharmacies Best Premarital Counseling for Couples Who Need a Little Support Before Heading Down the Aisle Best Online Birth Control to Help You Manage Your Sexual Health The 7 Best Places to Print Your Wedding Invitations The Best Food Subscription Boxes for Every Occasion The Best Plant-Based Meal Delivery Services for Veggie-Forward Dining 10 Cologne Subscription Boxes That Deliver the Goods Brides, Take Note: These 16 Wedding Registries Should Be on Your Radar These Are the Best Meal Delivery Services for Singles 20 Clothing Subscription Boxes That Appeal to All Types of Dressers The 9 Best Gas Grills of 2023 for Your Summer BBQs, Tested and Reviewed The 11 Best Razors for Women of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Elevate Your Smokey Eye and Sculpted Brow with These 10 Makeup Subscription Boxes The Best Whole30 Meal Delivery Services for Quick and Easy Dinners The Best Teeth Whitening Products for Pearly Whites, According to Our Testing The Best Streaming Services for Every Type of Movie Newsletter Sign Up Newsletter Sign Up By clicking “Accept All Cookies”, you agree to the storing of cookies on your device to enhance site navigation, analyze site usage, and assist in our marketing efforts. Cookies Settings Accept All Cookies