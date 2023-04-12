9 At-Home Fertility Tests to Help Guide Your Reproductive Journey

So to help you choose the right at-home fertility test for you, we researched over 40 tests and narrowed them down based on common needs with the help of two subject matter experts with years of experience as medical practitioners. Here's what we recommend.

These tests are discreet and relatively affordable, and you can use FSA/HSA funds to cover the cost. At-home fertility tests can detect fertility in a variety of ways — some look at changing hormone levels, while others check sperm count and quality. The best ones are convenient, backed by scientific studies, and relatively easy to use (reducing the likelihood of user error), giving you the information you need to understand what's going on with your reproductive health.

When you're getting serious about starting a family, fertility becomes a major talking point. How healthy are your eggs? Are your hormones at optimal levels for conceiving? What, exactly, is a "fertile window," and how do you know if yours is open or closed? With almost 20 percent of people with uteruses struggling with infertility according to the CDC (defined as a lack of conception after one year of trying to get pregnant), many turn to at-home fertility tests for answers.

Most Comprehensive: Ro Modern Fertility Hormone Test RO Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $179

$179 Results (time to receive): Seven to 10 days after lab receives your sample

Seven to 10 days after lab receives your sample Insurance Accepted? No; eligible for FSA/HSA reimbursement Why We Chose It This fertility test can measure up to seven key hormones, the most we've seen in our research of at-home fertility tests. Pros & Cons Pros Measures up to seven different hormone levels

Claimed accuracy comparable to traditional lab testing

Backed by peer-reviewed study

Site and community are LGBTQIA-inclusive Cons May take up to 10 days for results

Hormonal birth control usage limits testing options

Not available in NY or RI

FSA/HSA cardholders must pay out of pocket and be reimbursed later Overview You don't have to choose which fertility factors to measure with the Modern Fertility Hormone Test sold by Ro: It detects up to seven different hormones (depending on whether or not you're on hormonal birth control), all of which can help give you an explicit view of how fertile you are. Some of these include luteinizing hormone or LH (which controls the release of eggs during the menstrual cycle), estradiol (which is produced by the ovaries and helps maintain the reproductive system), and free thyroxine or fT4, which is the main hormone produced by the thyroid. Every test measures thyroid stimulating hormone (TSH), which indicates thyroid health, and anti-Mullerian hormone (AMH), which helps you determine your ovarian reserve — i.e. the number and quality of eggs in your ovaries. The Modern Fertility Hormone Test isn't as comprehensive as an in-office workup with a reproductive specialist, but it's about as close as you can get with at-home fertility testing — and given that the test costs $179, is available in every state but New York and Rhode Island, ships for free, and is FSA/HSA reimbursable, you're looking at an affordable way to get a more extensive than average look at your fertility health for a reasonable price. The site and community are also inclusive of LGBTQIA+ people — even featuring research into LGBTQ+ fertility, done in 2019 with the help of dating app HER and Mere Abrams, LCSW — making it an all-around great choice for fertility testing. One thing to note is that the Modern Fertility test requires a finger prick, so if you're squeamish about blood or pain, this one might be tough for you. Other than that, the collection process is a cinch, thanks to the simple instructions included in your kit, and you'll get your physician-reviewed results seven to 10 days after the lab receives your sample. The test was also the subject of a peer-reviewed study sponsored by Modern Fertility, so you can feel more confident in the results you receive. We would, however, advise you to be off hormonal birth control for at least three months (be sure to use a backup method!) if you want to get the most out of this comprehensive test as it can skew your estrogen and progesterone levels; only two of the seven measurements (TSH and AMH) can be taken if you're still using it.

For Couples: Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit Proov Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $159

$159 Results (time to receive): End of cycle (fertility hormone test); two minutes (semen analysis)

End of cycle (fertility hormone test); two minutes (semen analysis) Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It This efficient kit captures key fertility markers for both partners in a streamlined and affordable way Pros & Cons Pros Measures common signs of fertility in people who menstruate and people with testicles

Bundled for an affordable price

Proov app walks you through the testing process

Two studies have validated this test Cons Requires an app-compatible smart device

Only measures sperm motility

Test is not inclusive of same-sex assigned at birth partners

Sperm test only measures motility Overview Although many people think of fertility as only being a concern for people who can get pregnant, research finds that about half of couples aren't able to conceive due to issues with sperm quality. It makes sense, then, to test both partners' fertility health when thinking about starting a family — and the Proov Hers and His Fertility Starter Kit is an affordable way to assess some of the primary factors relating to your combined fertility health at the same time. For $159, you'll get the Complete Testing System for follicle stimulating hormone (FSH) and other hormones, as well as a sperm motility test and 10 hCG pregnancy test strips, too. The kit includes three urine test strips to measure FSH, which can help you understand your ovarian reserve, and 17 test strips measuring LH and markers for estrogen and progesterone, meant to be used throughout your cycle. While the Proov Sperm Test is limited to assessing motile sperm concentration and not any other signs of sperm count or quality, motility is still a strong indicator of fertility, so this will get you off to a good start. Plus, the included wi-fi enabled testing device gives you a sperm quality score and a recorded video of your sample in just two minutes. There is one particular downside to this test. By the use of gendered language like "hers and his," it is not inclusive of all couples who can get pregnant, which is a big miss. There are couples including one or more transgender and/or intersex partners who can conceive together, and even though not all LGBTQ+ couples can get pregnant without IVF or intrauterine insemination (IUI), that doesn't mean these couples might not still want to test both partners' fertility together. Proov tells you to begin testing on day five of your cycle, and you'll continue testing according to the kit's directions until that cycle has ended. While you can get day-to-day ovulation information from the Proov Insight app, you won't get a full analysis or your ovulation score until your cycle is over.

For Fast Results: LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test Lets Get Checked Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $159

$159 Results (time to receive): Two to five days after the lab receives your sample

Two to five days after the lab receives your sample Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It Your results are reviewed by board-certified medical professionals before being sent out to you, and if your tests are abnormal in any way, LetsGetChecked will give you a call to discuss them and recommend next steps. Pros & Cons Pros Results processed more quickly than average

Consultation with a medical professional if results are abnormal

Subscriptions available Cons Samples need to be collected and returned same day

Recent birth control usage can affect results

Site and test do not use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Overview Once you've decided to take the plunge into testing your fertility at home, you may end up wondering what happens if you get abnormal results. What do they mean, and where do you go from there? We appreciate that the LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test enlists a physician to review your results. Further, if your results are abnormal in any way, a member of the clinical team will call you to chat about next steps and give you space to ask questions. The test itself costs $159, shipping is free, and you'll get your results online within two to five days. If you subscribe for deliveries every three, six, or 12 months, you can bring your cost per test down to as low as $97.30 per test (when delivered every three months). Just be sure to collect your sample in the morning on a weekday, so that you have time to get it in the mail on the same day. The other bit of good news is that the LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test doesn't sacrifice accuracy for speediness. You collect a blood sample from a quick and (nearly) painless finger prick, then package it up to be sent to a lab that's CLIA certified and College of American Pathologists (CAP) accredited—which are the same levels of accreditation as labs used by clinics and hospitals. When your results come in, you'll be able to view your levels of four different fertility hormones: FSH; LH; estradiol; and prolactin, which pauses ovulation after conception. Just be aware that this test is not accurate if you're currently taking hormonal birth control — if you currently are, LetsGetChecked recommends being off it for three months before testing.

For Affordability: Everlywell Women's Fertility Test Everlywell Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $149

$149 Results (time to receive): Five to seven business days after lab receives your sample

Five to seven business days after lab receives your sample Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It It's competitively priced for the number of fertility factors it measures and is available as a monthly, quarterly, or semi-annual subscription to help you save even more. Pros & Cons Pros Measures five fertility factors

Checks testosterone levels, which are not always included in other panels

Subscription option for cost savings

Samples do not have to be returned same-day Cons Takes longer than similar tests for final results

Two-step testing process on days 3 and 19 of your cycle

Not available in NY

Site and test kit do not use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Overview The Everlywell Women's Fertility Test is a close competitor to the LetsGetChecked Female Hormone Test: Both measure a similar number of hormones via a finger prick and are almost identical in pricing. But while, at $149, the Everlywell test is technically $10 more, you'll be able to measure five key fertility factors instead of LetsGetChecked's four — and there are subscription options that can bring the cost down to just $111 per test (when sent monthly). Just like LetsGetCheck's test, the Everlywell Women's Fertility Test measures FSH, LH, and estradiol to assess your ovarian health and predict ovulation, but it also checks your TSH)and total testosterone levels. High levels of TSH are associated with infertility and — contrary to what you might think — testosterone can also play a vital role in helping to achieve pregnancy, so these are very helpful additions. There are a few downsides to this test: First, like most at-home test kits, it's not available to people in New York (due to regulatory reasons). Everlywell also does not use language that is inclusive of trans and nonbinary people, preferring terminology like "women's" and "men's" health. Perhaps the biggest sticking point for some, however: For accurate results, you must collect blood samples on the third and nineteenth day of your cycle, meaning that there will be two finger pricks total, as well as a longer waiting time to send your samples to a CLIA-certified lab for analysis. That said, the Everlywell test is still a comprehensive, affordable test that works like many others on our list. Use the included sample collection card to collect a total of 12 blood drops, then use the included prepaid shipping label to send in your samples. Unlike some of the other kits, there's not a same-day requirement for shipping your sample, which is a bonus. Once the lab receives your sample, and a physician reviews your results, a simple-to-read, personalized report will be available via your Everlywell app or portal in five to seven business days.

For Sperm Test: Legacy For Today (Semen Analysis) Legacy Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $295

$295 Results (time to receive): Three business days after lab receives sample

Three business days after lab receives sample Insurance Accepted? Yes; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It By measuring five different factors of sperm health, instead of only one or two, and offering the option to have your specimen frozen for potential later use, this test is the next best thing to heading to a clinic to get your sperm professionally analyzed. Pros & Cons Pros Measures five factors of sperm health

Option to freeze sperm without taking any extra steps

May be covered by your insurance plan

0% financing available

Services are LGBTQIA+ inclusive Cons More expensive than other at-home tests

Legacy doesn't say how your sample is handled if you're not freezing it

Must return sample between Monday and Thursday

Can only ship to the continental U.S. Overview There are a number of sperm tests available for at-home use, but many of them only evaluate one or two measures of sperm health. What makes the Legacy For Today Semen Analysis stand out is that it checks for five different sperm fertility factors: sperm count, volume, concentration, motility, and morphology (size and shape). These are generally the factors that would be measured if you went to a professional clinic, making the Legacy test a more comprehensive at-home test than most of its competitors. You can also choose an add-on package to cryogenically freeze the sperm sample you submit — an uncommon bonus for these types of tests (it's $145 per year, $595/5 years, or $795/10 years). The HSA-/FSA-eligible For Today kit is a bit pricey at $395, but you may pay as little as $0 for the test and a year of frozen sperm storage if you have one of the major insurance plans that Legacy accepts. Financing plans with 0% interest over two to 12 months are also available. The sample collection kit includes everything you need to be sure your sample arrives in good condition via free overnight shipping to the lab, but nothing extra to over-complicate the process. In addition to a prepaid return label with expedited shipping, you'll receive a vial of transport fluid and an insulated foam "vault" that will make sure your sample remains viable while it's transported overnight to a Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments (CLIA) certified lab. (Legacy does not ship semen analysis tests to Alaska and Hawaii, unfortunately, as it's not possible to guarantee overnight delivery from these states.) Within three business days of Legacy receiving your sample, your portal will display a comprehensive report of your results, information about lifestyle changes that could improve your sperm quality, and the option to have a video call with a fertility specialist. Another plus: Legacy is inclusive of LGBTQIA+ couples and is experienced with fertility preservation for trans women.

For Long-Term Tracking: Mira Max Starter Kit Mira Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $229 (kit with 10 Max Fertility Wands) or $249 (kit with 20 Wands)

$229 (kit with 10 Max Fertility Wands) or $249 (kit with 20 Wands) Results (time to receive): 21 minutes

21 minutes Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It If you think you might need to test your fertility for a few cycles, the Mira Max Starter Kit syncs your samples up to the company's app for continuous, comprehensive fertility prediction. Pros & Cons Pros Daily and long-range fertility analysis

Predicts, pinpoints, and confirms ovulation

Can be used if you have PCOS and/and irregular periods

Starter Kit has a 90-day money-back guarantee

Site and test kit use LGBTQIA-inclusive language Cons Expensive upfront

Added cost of purchasing more tests

Requires an app-compatible smart device

Free shipping only available on orders of $148+ Overview The Mira Max Starter Kit is a bit of an investment upfront, but if you're planning to do some long-term fertility tracking, it will pay dividends after your first cycle. The starter kit supplies you with the Mira Analyzer — an egg-shaped digital device that processes your daily results — and either 10 or 20 Fertility Max Wands (urine test strips) that measure LH, estradiol, and progesterone. This means you'll get both daily readings and long-range fertility information via the Mira app, giving you everything you need to predict and confirm ovulation, as well as pinpoint your fertile window for conception. The Starter Kit that includes 10 Max Wands is $229, but since you'll need 10 to 20 Wands per cycle, you may want to go with a Starter Kit with 20 Wands for $249. Using the Mira device is as simple as traditional urine test strips for fertility but more sophisticated; you'll take a urine collection with a Mira wand, then insert it into the analyzer box. After 21 minutes, the analyzer will sync to the Mira app and send you the results of its analysis, which will give you personalized info about what's happening with your ovulation and what steps you should take for conception. If you're planning to do this frequently throughout your cycle or for longer than one cycle, you'll need to buy more Wands — and that can get costly at $89 for a one-time purchase of 20. However, recurring subscription options are available, lowering your cost to as low as $80.10 when delivered monthly. Mira makes it easier for people with PCOS and irregular periods to track their fertility, since you don't need to know what cycle day you're on in order to test which other tests on this list require. Its site also uses mostly gender-neutral language and there's a page about Mira's support for LGBTQIA+ people trying to start families and learn more about their own health. So the convenience and personalization offered with this way of testing may be worth the expense for couples making an investment in long-term fertility tracking.

For PCOS: LetsGetChecked PCOS Test Lets Get Checked Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $139

$139 Results (time to receive): Two to five days after the lab receives your samples

Two to five days after the lab receives your samples Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It This panel of hormone testing can give you a good jumping-off point for talking to your doctor about conceiving with PCOS. Plus, LetsGetChecked offers a no-cost consult with one of its medical professionals for advice on taking action with your regular provider. Pros & Cons Pros Measures multiple markers of fertility and PCOS

Finger prick and saliva sample

Fast results

Free shipping

Virtual consultations available Cons You must be at least 20 to use this test

Test isn't accurate if you're on hormonal birth control

Samples must be returned on the same day they're collected

Not available in NY Overview Polycystic ovarian syndrome (PCOS) is a hormonal disorder where ovaries overproduce androgens, which can cause symptoms such as irregular periods, excessive hair growth, and acne. It affects about five million Americans, but getting a diagnosis can be tricky because PCOS symptoms can be attributed to several different causes, not just PCOS. If you're 20 or older, and don't live in New York, you can take the LetsGetChecked PCOS Test to narrow down the possibilities. While it can't provide a PCOS diagnosis, it can act as a jumping off point to consult with your doctor and potentially undergo more definitive, diagnostic tests. This test kit measures some basic signs of fertility, like FSH and LH, but also hormones often associated with PCOS: testosterone, sex hormone binding globulin (SHBG), free androgen index (FAI), AMH, and cortisol. (FYI, high levels of testosterone, AMH, and free androgens are potential markers for PCOS, as are low levels of SHBG.) The FSA-/HSA-eligible PCOS Test costs $139, which is a competitive price for a test that can measure so many hormones. While LetsGetChecked's site uses "women's" and "men's health" to describe its products, an FAQ near the bottom of the page notes that you can take the PCOS test as long as you have ovaries and are not on hormonal therapy. The test itself is comprehensive but simple. A finger prick and saliva sample are all that's needed — though you will need to send these samples back the same day they're collected, so be sure to do this on a weekday morning. After the samples make it to a CLIA-certified, CAP-accredited lab using a prepaid shipping label, your results will be available in your private portal within two to five days. Not only are your results reviewed by a provider before being sent to you, but you can also schedule a phone call with a medical expert (at no extra cost) if you're not sure what your results mean or what to do next. If red flags for PCOS show up in your results, you can take them to a healthcare provider to have further diagnostic testing — and find help getting back on the conception track.

For Ovulation Test Strips: Natalist Ovulation Test Kit Natalist Buy Now Key Specs Cost: $25

$25 Results (time to receive): five minutes

five minutes Insurance Accepted? No; FSA/HSA eligible Why We Chose It There's a competitive market for ovulation test strips, but we like the cost and quantity in this kit. Plus, the nifty test strip organizer helps you see how your hormone levels are progressing each day. Pros & Cons Pros Great value

Easy to read results

Eco-friendly packaging

Free shipping on subscription orders and bundles

Site and test kit uses LGBTQIA-inclusive language Cons No customized analysis of fertility

Only measures LH surge

A-la-carte purchases only ship free if over $35 Overview We'll be honest: Urine tests strips for ovulation aren't fancy, complicated, or really that different from one another. But when we tried to find test strips that stood out from the pack, we happily discovered the Natalist Ovulation Test Kit, which offers an affordable and eco-friendly way to track your LH over the course of one cycle. For just $25, you'll get 30 test strips — that's $0.83 per test — as well a reusable silicone collection cup. There's also a nifty cardboard Cycle Tracker that allows you to tuck your test strips into little display slots one day at a time so you can watch your hormones change as your body prepares for ovulation. Your LH will surge when you're about one to two days away from ovulating, and the tests will display your results within five minutes. There are a few downsides: All you'll be tracking is the LH test strips themselves, and no additional analysis or reports will be provided. Also, as of the time of writing, the company does not ship to Alaska or Hawaii, and only bundles or orders over $35 ship free. Still, as a whole, the kit is budget-friendly, accurate, and easy to use — and we love that Natalist has made a big commitment to being eco-friendly. In fact, this kit uses 75% less plastic than typical kits and is marketed as plastic neutral (a.k.a. Natalist says it removes as much plastic from the environment as it creates).