Amazon Shoppers Can’t Stop Raving About How Soft This Chunky Sweater Is: ‘I Would Live in It If I Could’

It can be difficult to find wintertime outfits that are both warm and stylish since the dreadful cold often means sacrificing fashion for comfort. However, chunky turtleneck sweaters are a go-to sartorial solution to this all-too-common dilemma. Perfect for layering and pairing with other winter wardrobe staples (like booties or fleece-lined leggings), chunky knit sweaters are great for stay-at-home cozy days and weekend outings alike. Amazon shoppers, in particular, have been loving this cold weather essential, and one of the most popular options that customers seemingly can’t get enough of is the Asvivid pullover knit turtleneck.

RELATED: The Warmest, Softest, and Coziest Things You Can Buy on Sale at Nordstrom Right Now

Available in 21 different colorways and styles, the Asvivid chunky sweater is currently the number one best-seller in Amazon’s women’s pullover sweater category. The brand behind the customer-loved turtleneck offers both single-color basics and color-blocked choices, as well as trinity-stitch, cable-knit, and off-the-shoulder styles. While they’re designed to have a slightly oversized and cozy fit, 73 percent of shoppers say they fit as expected. Plus, they’re less than $35 each — prices start at under $25 — and some even say they’re comparable to pricier options from brands like Free People.

Image zoom

Buy It! Asvivid Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater, $22.93 — $34.99; amazon.com

According to reviewers, the oversized sweaters are also incredibly soft, and many have already bought more than one. “This sweater is exactly what I hoped it would be,” said one owner. “A great length to wear with leggings. Nice and thick without being too heavy.”

RELATED: Amazon Shoppers Call This Soft and Comfy Bralette Their Go-To — and You Can Get One for $8

“The absolute best sweater I’ve ever bought on Amazon, and may be the best sweater I’ve ever bought period,” wrote another. “I loved the black so much I bought the navy blue. They are soft, warm and fit perfect. I like mine a bit bigger so I got a large, and I would live in it if I could.”

Even better news? A few colorways are available at a discount right now. Check out a selection of the Asvivid chunky sweaters below, but remember that there are 21 different options to choose from — so prepare to be undecided over which one you like best.

Image zoom

Buy It! Asvivid Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater in Green, $22.93 — $34.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Asvivid Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater in Blue, $22.93 — $34.99; amazon.com

Image zoom

Buy It! Asvivid Women’s Turtleneck Long Sleeve Chunky Knit Pullover Sweater in Beige, $22.93 — $34.99; amazon.com

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE’s Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales from your favorite brands, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.