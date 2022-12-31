Car Owners Have Declared Amazon's Top-Selling 2-in-1 Ice Brush and Scraper the Best They've Ever Used

It's that time of year when the snow has started to make landfall across the country and everyone knows there's one aspect of dealing with snowstorms that can be a true hassle: cleaning the car.

Not only do you need to shovel your tires out of the snow, but also brush away the loose snow and break up the sheets of ice that have piled on your vehicle. This can be a pain if you don't have the proper tools — however, Amazon has you covered with the AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper.

The "wintertime must-have" is approximately 27 inches long and has four rows of smooth bristles to brush off loose snow whether on the mirror, windows, or roof of a car without the worry of scratching off the underneath paint. And on the other side, thanks to the brand's patented joint buckle design, there's a four-and-a-half-inch plastic ice scraper with knuckles on the back to break up thick slabs of ice.

The durable cleaner is made from high-strength plastic and boasts an ergonomic design with its EVA cotton handle, PC bristles, and ABS plastic shaft. While it's 27 inches long when fully assembled, you can separate the two sections too in order to use the brush and scraper separately. So, you can ditch any heavy shovels and just break out this lightweight and easy-to-use tool designed to withstand heavy snowstorms and temperatures as low as -40°F.

Plus, the "sturdy" two-in-one device is available in a few colors, orange red, and blue, and in sizes small and large, and is also the overall top-selling ice scraper and snow brush available at Amazon — you can snag one to help you take on the winter for just $16.

Shoppers have nothing but praise for the "quick and convenient" snow brush and ice scraper that has racked up more than 16,000 perfect ratings, as it's been called not only the best snow brush they've ever used, but the best purchase many say they've made all winter.

One five-star reviewer said the device really does get the job done as "this scraper is easy to hold and scrapes ice off fast." They added, "I like the cushioned grip too and the brush is handy as well." Another shopper wrote, "If you live anywhere where it snows you need this. Easy to put together and fantastic at its job… Saved me so much time and sanity this winter."

A final reviewer highlighted the brush and scraper duo's design that "works great," as it provides easy reach and leverage. "Being able to separate the brush from the scraper is helpful and when used as all one piece is great when you are short and have trouble reaching," they shared.

If you're in the market for a new tool to help you handle any snowfall to come this winter and beyond, add the AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper to your cart while it's on sale for as little as $13.

Buy It! AstroAI 27-Inch Snow Brush and Detachable Ice Scraper, $15.99; amazon.com

