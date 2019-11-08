Ashley Tisdale’s White Eyeliner Is Giving Us Serious Winter Vibes — Here’s How to Copy Her Look

Image zoom Ashley Tisdale / Instagram

There’s no better time to pull out the white eyeliner that’s been sitting at the bottom of your makeup bag than winter, and Ashley Tisdale certainly got the memo. The former Disney star, who’s currently starring in the new CBS series Carol’s Second Act, posted a photo to her Instagram on Wednesday wearing perfectly-winged white eyeliner, done by makeup artist Hailey Hoff. Along with her frosty eyeliner and a matte, mauve-colored lip, she’s also donning a super cute black chiffon polka dot dress in the photo.

Tisdale has has long been a lover of beauty — she even started her own makeup line, Illuminate Cosmetics, in 2016 as a collaboration with BH Cosmetics, and has since taken over the line. She’s also been known to experiment with bold beauty looks, so it’s no wonder that she had the foresight to sport the first white eyeliner look of the season.

RELATED: The Most Glam Gifts to Get Your Beauty-Obsessed Friends

There’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing more festive beauty looks soon, so we found five white eyeliners to help you up your winter makeup game. From affordable to luxury eyeliners, these five winter-ready picks are all you need to achieve the perfect frosty white eyeliner look like Tisdale.

Image zoom

This top-rated white eyeliner by NYX is beloved by shoppers for its ability to stay smudge-proof from morning to night. Reviewers also love how easily the creamy formula glides onto eyelids.

Buy It! NYX Mechanical Eye Pencil in White, $3.85 (orig. $5.50); amazon.com

Image zoom

Another super affordable choice from NYX, this sharp waterproof eyeliner pencil ensures precise lines for those looking to create the most meticulous cat-eye looks.

Buy It! NYX Professional Makeup Slide On Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Pure White, $5.39 (orig. $8); amazon.com

Image zoom

Celeb makeup artist Neil Scibelli once raved about this cult-favorite waterproof liquid eyeliner by Stila to InStyle: “The formula dries so quickly,” said Schibelli, who once worked with Beyoncé. “I’ve never experienced any running or smudging with these.”

Buy It! Stila Stay All Day Waterproof Liquid Eye Liner in White, $18.70 (orig. $22); amazon.com

Image zoom

Shiseido’s multi-use eyeliner and brow pencil promises to stay smudge-free for up to 12 hours, and the built-in sponge makes it convenient for those looking to create a white smokey eye.

Buy It! Shiseido Kajal InkArtist Eyeshadow, Liner & Brow Pencil, $21.25 (orig. $25); nordstrom.com

Image zoom

This soft eyeliner pencil by MAC is ophthalmologist-tested for safe use in the waterline of your eye, making it the perfect option for those looking to switch it up with a white bottom eyeliner look.

Buy It! MAC Eye Kohl in Fascinating, $16.15 (orig. $19); nordstrom.com