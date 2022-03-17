The Aroeve Air Purifier has a strong HEPA filter that's made to clear air from even the smallest particles like smoke, pollen, and odor. It might look small, but the device actually has a 360-degree air outlet that provides clean air up to five times per hour and can be used in rooms up to 215 square feet. The best part? You can switch it to sleep mode to reduce the speed and in turn, make it practically noiseless so you can sleep through the night undisturbed by allergies or sound from the machine.