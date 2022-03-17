Shop

This Air Purifier Is an 'Allergy Sufferer's Dream,' According to Shoppers, and It's on Sale for Under $60

By Carly Kulzer March 17, 2022 05:00 PM
Some dread the chill of winter while others dread allergies that come with spring (and rightfully so). Thankfully, you still have time to prepare for the pollen-filled months ahead to ensure you can enjoy sleeping with the windows open without causing your sinuses to suffer. An air purifier might be the key to putting your allergy symptoms at bay, and we found one on Amazon that's on sale. 

The Aroeve Air Purifier has a strong HEPA filter that's made to clear air from even the smallest particles like smoke, pollen, and odor. It might look small, but the device actually has a 360-degree air outlet that provides clean air up to five times per hour and can be used in rooms up to 215 square feet. The best part? You can switch it to sleep mode to reduce the speed and in turn, make it practically noiseless so you can sleep through the night undisturbed by allergies or sound from the machine. 

Right now, this air purifier is 26 percent off when you apply Amazon's coupon before checkout making it just $56, which is super cheap compared to other models that cost hundreds of dollars.

Not only is this air purifier on sale for an affordable price, but it's also backed by more than 1,700 shoppers who gave it a perfect rating. One satisfied customer said they noticed a big difference within just a week of use. 

Several claimed it reduced their allergy symptoms and one five-star reviewer even called it an "allergy sufferer's dream." Its size might have had some shoppers feeling skeptical at first, but they quickly realized the air purifier was "a really good surprise" when it eliminated dog and kitchen odors from their home. 

To ensure the air purifier stays in pristine condition and works properly, the brand recommends changing the filter every two to four months. And once the machine has run for 2,000 hours, it'll automatically alert you with a light indicator that you should change the cartridge for better airflow. 

Order the Aroeve Air Purifier now and it can arrive in as little as four days so you can properly prepare for the allergy season ahead.

