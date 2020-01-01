Aries Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

As the first sign in the Zodiac, Aries are known for your superb leadership qualities. Paired with the passion you get from being a fire sign, there is almost nothing a Ram can’t do when you set your mind to it—as long as your temper doesn’t get in the way!

Famous Aries: Kate Hudson, Lady Gaga, Reese Witherspoon, James Franco, Dev Patel, Paul Rudd, Robert Downey, Jr.

Ideal Friend: You’ll feel energized by the intellectual conversations you can have with smartypants Libras (Kate Winslet, Serena Williams, Donald Glover, Matt Damon).

Love Match: The passion of another fire sign will keep things hot. Sparks will fly when you partner with an adventurous Sagittarius (Sarah Hyland, Nicki Minaj, JAY-Z, Brad Pitt).

2020 At a Glance: The year ahead holds a ton of promise both personally and professionally. New opportunities will arise and conflict will be at a minimum. You’ll find yourself with tons of extra energy and if it’s channeled into worthwhile pursuits (think moving or a new relationship), you may just have your most successful year yet.

Work: The first half of the year will be especially productive. You can thank Jupiter for the extra drive you will feel during this time. If you’ve been thinking of making a big work shift (think looking for a new job), this is the year to do it.

Love: Later in the year, Mars moves into Aries and will bring some challenges to your personal relationships. If you’re single, make sure anyone you go out with is putting in as much energy as you are. Married? You may find yourself more frustrated than usual. Summoning as much patience as possible will be key.

Health: Use the extra energy you have this year to focus on getting into tip-top shape. Consider clean eating so you’re fueled to accomplish all of your goals. One tip: Stock your pantry with a variety of healthy snacks since you tend to get bored quickly. When it comes to exercise, consider yoga. With such a go-go-go mentality, a calming flow can help you stay grounded.