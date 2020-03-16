This Electric Toothbrush with Over 2,700 Five-Star Reviews Is Only $28 for Amazon Shoppers Today

Image zoom Getty

Your teeth deserve the best, so it’s time to toss your regular toothbrush and upgrade to an electric one. And Amazon is making it super easy and affordable to do just that by offering this top-rated electric toothbrush for a steep discount as one of its Deals of the Day.

Today only, you can snag the AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Toothbrush for 25 percent off, knocking the price down to just $27. Not only is it featured as Amazon’s Choice for electric toothbrushes, but it’s also ranked number four on the retailer’s list of best-selling power toothbrushes, right behind the Philips Sonicare and Fairywill electric toothbrushes. It has an overall 4.6-star rating and has amassed more than 2,700 positive reviews from customers who are calling it an “impressive device” and a “treat for [their] teeth.”

“I have been using my Black Series toothbrush for two months now and it is seriously the best toothbrush I have ever used,” one reviewer wrote. “I love this toothbrush so much that I just gave one to my son. I think this year I will give some as Christmas gifts. I would give 10 stars if I could.”

The AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush uses state-of-the-art technology that allows it to produce 40,000 vibrations per minute, thoroughly and effectively cleaning your teeth. It claims to remove “10 times more plaque along the gum line than a manual toothbrush” and features four distinct brushing modes: “clean,” for everyday brushing; “soft,” for sensitive teeth and gums; “whiten,” for polishing and removing surface stains; and “massage,” for improving gum and overall oral health.

It also comes equipped with a built-in timer that vibrates to tell you when to move to the next quadrant of teeth, promoting healthy brushing habits. Plus, it will automatically shut off after you’ve brushed for the dentist-recommended two minutes. This smart toothbrush is powered by a lithium-ion battery (the same batteries used in Teslas) that can be recharged overnight on the included wireless charging dock for up to 30 days of use. Even better is the fact that it comes with eight replaceable brush heads that will last you for up to two years and a hard shell travel case to make it easier to bring along on your short or long-term trips.

With so many amazing oral care benefits, it seems like a no-brainer to add the AquaSonic electric toothbrush to your shopping cart while you can get it for just under $28. But don’t wait too long to make the move on one, because this deal ends at 3 a.m. ET.

And in case you need one more reason to scoop up this top-rated toothbrush ASAP, just read this customer’s passionatet review:

“If you’re still brushing with a standard brush, then I’m sorry to inform you that you’re stuck back in the 20th century and are limiting your smile and dental potential. No shame, I was, too. But there is hope! This setup is thoroughly modern, effective, and I will never be going back to the old way of bushing. The 30 second interval timer really helps you get a consistent overall cleaning. And the sonic action gives you a more thorough cleaning at the gums and teeth than could ever be achieved with standard brushing. The price and completeness of this package is a no-brainer.”

