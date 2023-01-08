Yes, You Need a Wet Flosser — and PEOPLE's Tested Top Pick Is on Sale at Amazon Now

OK, we'll go ahead and say it — most of us dread going to the dentist and having to lie through our teeth, literally, about how often we floss. So, if you're ready to change that this year, you'll want to add a wet flosser to your teeth-brushing routine to help remove any plaque and food debris, and get that glowing smile.

We tested 26 wet flossers, and our favorite wet flosser is actually on sale at Amazon right now for $40 — marked down 20 percent from its original price tag.

The portable and cordless Aquasonic Aqua Flosser came out on top as the best overall wet flosser when we evaluated the wet flossers in our lab based on ease of use, effectiveness, settings, and overall value.

The wet flosser has plenty of standout features, including a curved handle and 360-degree rotary nozzle, both of which make it easy to get into those hard-to-reach areas. Instead of contorting your arm in every direction possible, the handle serves as a guide as you work your way around your mouth.

Plus, it has a built-in two-minute timer, so you know exactly how long to floss. And, according to the brand, the device actually ends up cutting the amount of time you spend flossing overall by 90 percent, as you're cleaning more thoroughly and in less time compared to traditional string floss.

When it comes to functionality, there are three settings to choose from: soft, hard, and pulse. Soft is great for more sensitive teeth and gum lines, whereas hard is ideal when looking for a bit more pressure. One of our testers said they especially loved the pulse mode for its "excellent" ability to flush out any bits of food from between their teeth. Additionally, it includes four tip replacements for when the nozzle loses its luster and an easy-to-fill reservoir.

The tester also called the device "an all-around great water flosser" and even praised its rechargeable lithium-ion battery that lasts for weeks in between charges and waterproof design, which is ideal for those who like to brush their teeth in the shower.

Grab the Aquasonic Aqua Flosser while it's on sale now so you can keep your teeth and gums feeling and looking their best — we have a feeling your dentist will be impressed come your next visit.

