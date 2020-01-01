Aquarius Horoscopes: What 2020 Has in Store for You

Image zoom Getty

Of all the signs, Aquarians tend to be the biggest humanitarians. You care deeply about making the world a better place and want to do your part to make that happen. That dedication trickles down to your personal life, too. You are a good friend and just about everyone in your life knows they can call on you when needed.

Famous Aquarians: Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Oprah Winfrey, Christian Bale, Ed Sheeran, Justin Timberlake, Ellen DeGeneres

Ideal Friend: Leos (Kylie Jenner, Demi Lovato, Tom Brady, Jason Momoa) have a good influence on you and vice versa. They’ll teach you to be a bit more selfish (in a good way!) and you’ll help find a cause that really matters to them.

Love Match: Partnering with a Libra (Hilary Duff, Freida Pinto, Hugh Jackman, John Krasinski) will add healthy balance to your life. They’ll make sure you take care of yourself as much as you take care of others. Plus, a Libra cares about justice just as much as you do.

2020 At a Glance: Generally, you consider yourself to be a bit of a rebel but this year you’re craving more stability and normalcy. Focus on things that help you feel secure. For some, that means ensuring your home is as comfy and warm as possible. Other people will need to boost their savings so they feel more at ease with their financial security.

Image zoom Famous Aquarians Ellen DeGeneres, Justin Timberlake and Jennifer Aniston Tibrina Hobson/Getty; Brad Barket/Invision/AP/Shutterstock; Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

Work: You have way too much on your to-do list at the start of the year. It’s important to narrow things down and focus on what you can actually get done in the time you have. Later in the year, you’ll have more free time and can accomplish additional things.

Love: You’re a little more cautious on the love front than normal, thanks to Saturn. Taking your time is okay, but don’t let it hold you back from sharing your true feelings with someone you care about. Not only do they deserve to know, you’ll feel so much more secure in your relationship if you’re open.

Health: Alternative self-care practices (acupuncture and cupping) will intrigue you. Go ahead and do a little more research to find the right thing for you. It may be just the thing you need to calm your mind.