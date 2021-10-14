Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Best Humidifier Ever' to Fight Dry Air — and It's Under $40
A seasonal switch and a break from soaring temperatures can feel like a welcomed change, and it means it's time to flip from air conditioning to heat. Although the change is necessary (no one wants to feel chilled indoors when freezing temperatures are swirling outside), ushering in the winter season and turning on the heat can also mean months of dry in-home air. To combat the air change and to keep the dryness at bay, Amazon shoppers point to this best-selling humidifier as their go-to solution — and it's on sale.
The AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier can help to combat wintertime dryness that can cause throat discomfort, coughing, and duller skin, by adding additional moisture to the air. Using the machine is simple: Fill the 2.2-liter tank with water, point the 360-degree rotating nozzle in your desired direction, and turn the humidifier on. Both the brand and shoppers note you can expect to experience almost immediate relief from the gadget that's on sale, and it currently has a coupon you can apply for an additional $4 off, too.
Buy It! AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier, $32.97 with coupon (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
"This humidifier is awesome," wrote one of the 9,700 five-star reviewers. "Our house is so dry, so we have been using it in our main living room during the day. Then we bring it up to the bedroom at night... It really doesn't make any noise at all, and it blows the moisture out in a way where it disperses nicely and does not get the ground or anything around it wet. It's a sleek design and lasts through the night even on high. Highly recommended!"
Other than improved winter air quality indoors, the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier also offers additional perks. After filling it with water, you can expect the machine to run for 24 hours without needing to be filled again. Additionally, it's filter-free, so you won't need to worry about replacing parts periodically. Further, the humidifier operates with an automatic shut-off — it turns off when its tank runs out of water.
"I absolutely love this humidifier," wrote another five-star reviewer who titled their review "The Best Humidifier Ever." They continued, "We have an extremely dry house. When the heat is on, I cannot breathe at night. I've tried at least 15 different humidifiers in the past few years, and this one is by far the best! It is a great size — fits well on a nightstand. It is powerful...It is quiet. It is very easy to fill, and one fill lasts an entire night even though the humidifier is not that big. I currently have two and plan to buy more for other rooms."
Add more moisture to the air in your bedroom, or purchase multiple humidifiers to up your air quality in rooms throughout your home. Shop the AquaOasis Cool Mist Humidifier while the sale lasts.