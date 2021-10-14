Amazon Shoppers Say This Is the 'Best Humidifier Ever' to Fight Dry Air — and It's Under $40

"I absolutely love this humidifier," wrote another five-star reviewer who titled their review "The Best Humidifier Ever." They continued, "We have an extremely dry house. When the heat is on, I cannot breathe at night. I've tried at least 15 different humidifiers in the past few years, and this one is by far the best! It is a great size — fits well on a nightstand. It is powerful...It is quiet. It is very easy to fill, and one fill lasts an entire night even though the humidifier is not that big. I currently have two and plan to buy more for other rooms."