Calling All Apple Watch Owners: The Limited-Edition Black Unity Sport Band Is Here

Apple is ringing in Black History Month 2021 with the release of a limited-edition Apple Watch colorway.
The Black Unity Apple Watch Series 6 is available exclusively via Apple and Target, but if you already own an Apple Watch, you can score the Black Unity Sport Band for just $49 on Amazon. As Forbes reports, the watch will only be available through the end of February, while the sport band should be in stock all year long.
According to Apple, the Black Unity Sport Band was designed by the company's Black creatives and allies and is one of many initiatives within its celebration of Black History Month. The patchwork black, green, and red design is inspired by the Pan-African flag, which the brand says represents the sacrifices made by "generations of men and women whose vision of a more equitable world guides our commitment to overcoming the challenges and indignities that remain today." Each band is made from three pieces of high-performance fluoroelastomer rubber that are hand-assembled in homage to the tradition of quilt-making.
Buy It! Apple Watch Black Unity 40mm Sport Band, $49; amazon.com
The adjustable 40mm sport band will comfortably fit most wrists, and it's compatible with Apple Watches of the same size from the third generation on. Perhaps its most profound design element is its clasp, which is laser-engraved with the words "Truth. Power. Solidarity."
Anyone who already owns an Apple Watch Sport Band knows it's a product built to last, and the Black Unity edition is no exception. Plus, Amazon's speedy shipping makes this purchase all the more compelling.
You can grab the Apple Watch Black Unity Sport Band on Amazon now. According to the website, the sport bands usually ship within one to two months, but trust that this affordable accessory will be worth the potential wait. While you're online, consider checking out Amazon's selection of products from Black-owned brands.
