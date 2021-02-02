Calling All Apple Watch Owners: The Limited-Edition Black Unity Sport Band Is Here

According to Apple, the Black Unity Sport Band was designed by the company's Black creatives and allies and is one of many initiatives within its celebration of Black History Month. The patchwork black, green, and red design is inspired by the Pan-African flag, which the brand says represents the sacrifices made by "generations of men and women whose vision of a more equitable world guides our commitment to overcoming the challenges and indignities that remain today." Each band is made from three pieces of high-performance fluoroelastomer rubber that are hand-assembled in homage to the tradition of quilt-making.