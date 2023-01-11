Break a Sweat: Fitness+ Is Now Available on Any Apple Device, and You Can Score a Free Trial Right Now

For so many of us, one of the hardest aspects about staying consistent with working out is finding the motivation. But having the ability to exercise any time, anywhere can help with that.

That's exactly why Apple's Fitness+ is so handy: The streaming service offers its users access to thousands of workouts, including everything from yoga to cycling to strength training, at the touch of a button. Previously, using the app was limited to just your Apple Watch, but now, Fitness+ can stream on any Apple device, including your iPhone, iPad, MacBook, and Apple TV.

Normally, the service costs $9.99 a month, but right now, anyone who signs up for Fitness+ via their iPhone can score one month free for themselves, as well as for five family members. And if you buy a new iPhone, iPad, or Apple Watch, you'll be eligible for an additional three months, giving you week after week of totally free workouts.

So if you've been looking to find an easy and affordable way to amp up your exercise routine, now's a perfect time to try out Fitness+. And no matter what skill level you possess or what kind of workouts you're into, Fitness+ will likely have an option that's just right for you.

Apple

Sign Up! Fitness+, Free for one month ($9.99 per month after); fitness.apple.com

Cardio cravers can take part in classes like HIIT and Treadmill, while anyone who prefers a lower-impact workout can do walking or meditation. There's also Pilates, dance, rowing, and more, and new workouts are added every week, ranging in length from five to 45 minutes. If you need modifications to safely complete your workout, Fitness+ offers them for each workout, plus provides real-time personalized metrics and curated playlists.

The lessons come in both audio and video form, so you can pick the method that fits your needs best. Plus, for many of these workouts, you don't even need any equipment; just open the app, click on a workout, and start streaming the sessions on any Apple device or AirPlay 2-enabled TV.

Next time you get the craving to throw on some athleisure and sweat it out for a while, consider downloading Fitness+ and opting for that free trial. After all, what's more motivating than a library of workout inspiration at your fingertips?

For more freebies, go ahead and sign up for a free trial of Apple News+ to gain access to more than 300 publications, audio stories, full issues of magazines, and more in one subscription that you can read online and offline. Consider it something to do in between all those workouts.

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.