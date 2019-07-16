PSA: Apple's New AirPods Are Even Cheaper Than the Old Model on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Listen up, Apple fans! If you’ve been waiting for an impressive sale, Amazon deal, or special sign from up above that now’s the best time to get yourself a pair of Apple’s AirPods, this Prime Day discount is it.

Amazon just launched a rare sale on Apple’s best-selling AirPods in honor of the major shopping event. For a limited time, you can score $14 off the brand’s 2019 AirPods (the latest model) and get yourself a pair for just $144.99, making them cheaper than ever and less expensive than the previous model, which currently retails for $199 on Amazon.

The discounted AirPods, which come with a sleek charging case, are a must-have for tech lovers and Apple fans, as well as anyone who prefers wireless earbuds for working out, traveling, commuting, and much more. Reviewers call them “worth every penny” and the “best headphones ever.”

Buy It! Apple AirPods with Charging Case (Latest Model), $144.99 (orig. $159); amazon.com

The wireless earphones quickly connect to your devices, allowing you to pair them with your phone, laptop, iPad, and more without any complicated set up. Use them to listen to music, take calls, or ask Siri a question — their battery life will power up to 24 hours of listening time and 18 hours of talking on your device. And once they need a quick charge, simply place them in their compact case and they’ll be ready to go in just 15 minutes.

The lightweight earbuds also feature motion sensors, which can detect when they’re in your ears and automatically pause your music when you take them out. And with a quick tap, you can take a call, skip a song, or adjust your volume. No wonder they’ve received plenty of praise-filled reviews.

“At first the price was scary. Now that I have them, I would have paid more,” one reviewer wrote. “They fit my ears perfectly. The sound is acoustically perfect. It’s too bad the star rating only goes to five.”

“At first I had some doubts, but these work great and are really comfortable to my ears,” another reviewer chimed in. “Excellent, pretty, easy to use, and reliable. Aesthetically, they look great to me. Worth every penny.”

All of Amazon’s Prime Day deals are going fast and won’t last more than 48 hours, so you better add these top-rated AirPods to your cart while they’re still on sale.