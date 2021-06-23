PSA: AirPods Max Are Cheaper Today Than They Were on Prime Day
Amazon Prime Day is officially over, and we're still reeling from all of the incredible home and fashion sales that took place. But don't put your debit card away too quickly: One of the hottest deals lives on. Apple AirPods Max are still discounted, and the savings are ever steeper than they were during the sales extravaganza.
This was the first Prime Day when the on-ear headphones were discounted from $549 to around $530, but today you can shop them in most colors for $522. For those who like to keep track of Apple discounts, this savings is a pretty big deal given it's a newer and on-demand device.
The Max model functions like the smaller in-ear headphones, in that it pairs with your devices via bluetooth and provides impressive audio quality for everything from streamed songs to downloaded videos. They also have a noise cancelling option that can be especially useful while working from home or in the office.
Buy It! Apple AirPods Max in Silver, $522.16 (orig. $549); amazon.com
Classic in-ear AirPods with a wireless charging case are also still on sale. These come with quick access to Siri and automatically power on when they're paired with your phone, laptop, or tablet. Usually you can shop these for $199, but they're discounted to $160 right now.
Buy It! Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case, $159.98 (orig. $199); amazon.com
In addition to AirPods, select Apple Watches are still on sale. The new series 6 model in red is 19 percent off. It comes with GPS capabilities, a sleep monitor, fitness tracker, and heart rate monitor. Plus, the accessory can sense when you're out in the sun and will boost the screen's retina display by 2.5 percent to help with visibility.
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6, $349 (orig. $429); amazon.com
More Apple deals still available:
- Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17.10 (orig. $23)
- Apple Wireless Charging Case for AirPods, $66.99 (orig. $79)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $429 (orig. $499)
- PSA: AirPods Max Are Cheaper Today Than They Were on Prime Day
- Surprise! These Amazon After-Prime Day Deals Are Still Available
- Amazon Reviewers Are Convinced This Air Purifier Is the 'Best Investment' for Allergy Relief and Better Sleep
- Prime Members Can Snag This Stick Vacuum Cleaner with 22,000 Five-Star Ratings for Just $23 Today