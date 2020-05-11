Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Anthropologie Now Has Hand Sanitizers in Stock — Starting at Just $4

Whether you love shopping at Anthropologie for its stylish selection of clothing and accessories or its uniquely charming home decor (or both!), one thing is for certain: Whatever you buy will become your favorite new purchase. The same can be said for the beauty and wellness department, which is full of luxe skincare brands, trendy makeup products, and spa-worthy bath and body items. And now Anthro fans can snag hand sanitizers from the retailer — and they start at just $4.

You’ll find them in the new hand care section, which is full of creams, soaps, and the newly added sanitizers to help keep your hands clean, moisturized, and smelling delicious. With all of the hand-washing going on due to the spread of COVID-19, a section like this is definitely needed!

Shoppers can feel confident purchasing Anthropologie’s hand sanitizers since they’re all made from formulas that meet the Centers for Disease Control’s recommended alcohol content of at least 60 percent. Currently, there are three brands to choose from, including a $4 Merci Handy sanitizer, a $9 Barr-Co. lemon-scented sanitizer, and a $12 ESYM eucalyptus- and mint-infused sanitizing spray.

Just like Anthropologie’s stylish reusable cloth face masks, its hand sanitizers have become a hot commodity, so we suggest adding your favorite to your shopping cart ASAP.

